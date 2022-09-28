|
|
|MIA
|CIN
Dolphins-Bengals Preview
CINCINNATI (AP) The Miami Dolphins outlasted the Buffalo Bills last week to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018.
The early going for the Cincinnati Bengals has been surprising, too, but in a different way.
The defending AFC champions lost their first two games before rediscovering their 2021 chemistry and beating the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday.
The Dolphins snuck out of last week's hyped showdown with a 21-19 win over the Bills thanks to some clock mismanagement at the end. Buffalo ran out of time trailing by two points and trying to get in position for a potential game-winning field goal.
The Dolphins and Bengals won't have long to ponder the nature of their important wins. They have to come right back and play each other in Cincinnati on ''Thursday Night Football.''
''It's something that every player I think in the NFL looks forward to because those are the games that everyone's watching, and we're well aware of that,'' Miami linebacker Duke Riley said. ''So I think it's going to be a great game, AFC matchup. And it's going to be a fun one.''
The short week didn't come at a good time for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has a sore back and ankle that has limited him in practice. He also took a big hit in last week's game that left him temporarily woozy, but he returned to the game.
Tagovailoa is listed as questionable for Thursday. If he can't go, backup Teddy Bridgewater will play.
''I've been up here getting treatment, doing everything I can to get as close to 100% as possible,'' Tagovailoa said Tuesday.
The 24-year-old former Alabama star has been sharp, completing 71% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes through three games.
That's half his total from 13 games last season. His 925 passing yards are second in the NFL this season to the Bills' Josh Allen.
Miami coach Mike McDaniel said there's no ideal way to prepare for another game in three days.
''Our team very much understands that Thursday night games do great things for the league in terms of fans are able to see a Thursday night game and all the revenue that it brings, but it's a challenge nonetheless,'' McDaniel said.
''And there's no perfect formula. You got to sleep, you got to eat right, honestly, you've got to rest. But the bottom line is, both teams are on short weeks. It's out of the norm. You only do it once a year, so you're not going to be used to it.''
BENGALS BOUNCE BACK
After losses in the first two weeks, quarterback Joe Burrow told everyone to just relax because the Bengals would come around. Joey Franchise was right. He threw three touchdown passes, the overhauled offensive line worked well together, and the defense held the Jets to four field goals in the win.
FOURTH-QUARTER FOCUS
The Dolphins have used the fourth quarter to mount comebacks in Week 2 and Week 3. On Sunday, running back Chase Edmonds scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, but most importantly, the Dolphins kept Allen and the Bills out of the end zone in the second half.
Miami's two key defensive stops in the final 10 minutes of the game - one a turnover on downs, and another key tackle inbounds to help the game time expire - sealed the win.
WATCH FOR WADDLE
For all of the praise that WR Tyreek Hill has gotten, justifiably, for his immediate on-field impact since joining the Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle has been just as productive so far this season. Waddle has two straight 100-plus yard receiving games and actually leads the Dolphins in total yards (321) and touchdowns (three).
In just his second season, Waddle has 123 receptions through 19 games, the second most of any player in their first 20 games.
TALKING TRASH
Hill stirred up some controversy this week after he called out Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Hill and Apple faced each other in the playoffs last year when Hill played for the Kansas City Chiefs.
''I can't wait to go against Eli Apple,'' Hill said. ''I owe you, boy. I owe you. I'm here. The Cheetah is here. That's it.''
Apple stayed quiet about it Tuesday, but fellow cornerback Chidobe Awuzie laughed it off.
''It's football. It's entertainment,'' he said. ''That's what people want to hear. It was funny. We were all laughing about it. It's a competition.''
HE SAID IT
Burrow was asked what he thought of the alternate uniforms the Bengals will wear on Thursday night, all white with - for the first time - white helmets with black tiger stripes.
''I'll play in trash bags,'' Burrow said. ''I don't really care what we wear out there.''
---
AP Sports Writer Alanis Thames in Miami contributed.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:19
|18:30
|1st Downs
|12
|9
|Rushing
|0
|4
|Passing
|9
|4
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|197
|184
|Total Plays
|34
|37
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|26
|51
|Rush Attempts
|10
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|171
|133
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|11-18
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-41
|3-54
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|3-42.0
|Return Yards
|24
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|171
|PASS YDS
|133
|
|
|26
|RUSH YDS
|51
|
|
|197
|TOTAL YDS
|184
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|8/14
|110
|0
|1
|2
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|6/9
|71
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|6
|22
|0
|7
|3
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
9
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|3
|5
|0
|4
|9
|
T. Hill 10 WR
11
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
11
FPTS
|T. Hill
|7
|5
|62
|0
|26
|11
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|5
|3
|39
|0
|16
|6
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|4
|2
|39
|0
|20
|5
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
3
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
9
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|3
|2
|14
|1
|7
|9
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|3
|
R. Cracraft 85 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Baker 55 ILB
|J. Baker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kohou 28 CB
|K. Kohou
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 CB
|E. Rowe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 SS
|B. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 77 DT
|J. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 OLB
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 FS
|J. Holland
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 27 DB
|K. Crossen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 CB
|N. Needham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 93 LB
|T. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
6
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|2/3
|48
|0/1
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holland 8 FS
0
FPTS
|J. Holland
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|11/18
|141
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
16
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|4
|3
|77
|1
|59
|16
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
4
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|3
|2
|25
|0
|19
|4
|
M. Wilcox 84 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Wilcox
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|4
|4
|13
|0
|9
|15
|
J. Chase 1 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Chase
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
S. Perine 34 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Perine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Asiasi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tupou 68 DT
|J. Tupou
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Awuzie 22 CB
|C. Awuzie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DT
|B. Hill
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Carter 95 DT
|Z. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
2
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|3
|42.0
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - CIN 42(10:22 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 50 yards to MIA 8 - Center-C.Adomitis. J.Holland to MIA 14 for 6 yards (T.Flowers).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CIN 50(10:57 - 3rd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 42 for -8 yards (J.Phillips). Penalty on CIN-C.Volson - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 49(11:39 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to 50 for 1 yard (J.Baker; D.Riley).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 46(12:17 - 3rd) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 49 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 44(12:54 - 3rd) J.Mixon right tackle to CIN 46 for 2 yards (R.Davis).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(13:30 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins pushed ob at CIN 44 for 8 yards (J.Baker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - MIA 19(13:37 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 45 yards to CIN 36 - Center-B.Ferguson - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MIA 19(13:42 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to R.Cracraft.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MIA 19(13:49 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to T.Sherfield.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIA 24(14:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIA-T.Armstead - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 24(14:57 - 3rd) C.Edmonds left end to MIA 24 for no gain (M.Hilton; B.Hill).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 59 yards from CIN 35 to MIA 6. R.Mostert to MIA 24 for 18 yards (M.Bailey).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:09 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is No Good - Hit Right Upright - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 7(0:15 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to C.Edmonds for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN [S.Hubbard].
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - MIA 19(0:24 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to T.Sherfield pushed ob at CIN 7 for 12 yards (M.Hilton).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 23(1:05 - 2nd) R.Mostert right guard to CIN 19 for 4 yards (A.Davis-Gaither - L.Wilson).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - MIA 18(1:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIA - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 18 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 24(1:09 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Mostert pushed ob at CIN 18 for 6 yards (G.Pratt).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 35(1:15 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to T.Hill ran ob at CIN 24 for 11 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 35(1:21 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to T.Sherfield [T.Hendrickson].
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 46(2:00 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to J.Waddle to CIN 35 for 19 yards (V.Bell) [M.Hilton].
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MIA 27(2:12 - 2nd) R.Mostert left tackle to MIA 31 for 4 yards (Z.Carter; B.Hill). PENALTY on CIN-S.Hubbard - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at MIA 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(2:50 - 2nd) R.Mostert left tackle to MIA 27 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard).
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:50 - 2nd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|+59 YD
3 & 11 - CIN 41(2:58 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep left to T.Higgins for 59 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 43(3:43 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to CIN 41 for -2 yards (D.Riley).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 42(4:22 - 2nd) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 43 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 1 - MIA 34(4:27 - 2nd) J.Sanders 52 yard field goal is BLOCKED (J.Gunter) - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|+16 YD
3 & 17 - MIA 50(5:15 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to T.Sherfield to CIN 34 for 16 yards (J.Bates).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 40(5:57 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at 50 for -10 yards (J.Tupou). MIA-T.Tagovailoa was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 43(6:31 - 2nd) R.Mostert right tackle to CIN 40 for 3 yards (B.Hill; G.Pratt).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 42(6:38 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to T.Hill. PENALTY on CIN-J.Ossai - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at MIA 42 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - CIN 30(6:47 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 28 yards to MIA 42 - Center-C.Adomitis - downed by CIN-C.Adomitis.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CIN 30(6:52 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Higgins.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CIN 30(6:56 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(7:31 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to CIN 30 for 5 yards (Br.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MIA 30(7:36 - 2nd) J.Sanders 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIA 30(7:43 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hill [T.Hendrickson].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 30(7:48 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to J.Waddle (A.Davis-Gaither).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 30(7:52 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to J.Waddle.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - MIA 46(7:57 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill. PENALTY on CIN-C.Awuzie - Defensive Pass Interference - 24 yards - enforced at MIA 46 - No Play. Penalty on CIN-C.Awuzie - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 41(8:33 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at MIA 46 for 5 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 40(9:17 - 2nd) C.Edmonds right end to MIA 41 for 1 yard (L.Wilson).
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - MIA 23(9:58 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to T.Hill to MIA 40 for 17 yards (J.Bates).
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - MIA 19(10:37 - 2nd) C.Edmonds right guard to MIA 23 for 4 yards (M.Hilton).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 24(10:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Waddle. PENALTY on MIA-R.Hunt - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 24 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CIN 24(10:45 - 2nd) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Mixon right end to MIA 24 for no gain (E.Rowe; J.Holland).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 28(11:33 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to MIA 24 for 4 yards (J.Baker - N.Needham).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 33(12:12 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles right end pushed ob at MIA 28 for 5 yards (K.Kohou).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 33(12:16 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to D.Asiasi.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 35(12:59 - 2nd) J.Mixon left guard to MIA 33 for 2 yards (J.Jenkins - E.Roberts).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 39(13:36 - 2nd) J.Mixon left tackle to MIA 35 for 4 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 44(14:12 - 2nd) J.Mixon up the middle to MIA 39 for 5 yards (J.Baker).
|+18 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 38(15:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to M.Wilcox to MIA 44 for 18 yards (J.Holland) [C.Wilkins].
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 36(0:31 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 38 for 2 yards (R.Davis; C.Wilkins).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 29(1:06 - 1st) J.Mixon right tackle to CIN 36 for 7 yards (E.Rowe).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIA 33(1:14 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle intended for T.Hill INTERCEPTED by V.Bell at CIN 29. V.Bell to CIN 29 for no gain (T.Hill).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 31(1:51 - 1st) R.Mostert right guard to MIA 33 for 2 yards (L.Wilson).
|+21 YD
2 & 13 - MIA 10(2:29 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to M.Gesicki to MIA 31 for 21 yards (J.Bates) [S.Hubbard].
|+3 YD
1 & 16 - MIA 7(3:12 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill ran ob at MIA 10 for 3 yards (V.Bell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 13(3:36 - 1st) R.Mostert right end to MIA 25 for 12 yards (Z.Carter). PENALTY on MIA-T.Hill - Offensive Holding - 6 yards - enforced at MIA 13 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - CIN 39(3:43 - 1st) K.Huber punts 48 yards to MIA 13 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by T.Hill.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CIN 39(3:47 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to S.Perine [J.Phillips].
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CIN 39(3:51 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 37(4:35 - 1st) J.Mixon right tackle to CIN 39 for 2 yards (E.Roberts).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 34(5:16 - 1st) J.Mixon left end to CIN 37 for 3 yards (Br.Jones; K.Crossen).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 25(6:01 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Mixon to CIN 34 for 9 yards (D.Riley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 25(6:05 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to J.Chase.
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIA 5(6:09 - 1st) J.Sanders 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIA 5(6:13 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to C.Edmonds.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - MIA 12(6:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to C.Edmonds to CIN 5 for 7 yards (G.Pratt).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 11(7:38 - 1st) T.Hill right end to CIN 12 for -1 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 22(8:15 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield pushed ob at CIN 11 for 11 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 22(8:18 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Gesicki (B.Hill).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 42(8:59 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to J.Waddle to CIN 22 for 20 yards (J.Bates).
|+26 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 32(9:38 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to T.Hill to CIN 42 for 26 yards (J.Bates).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(10:19 - 1st) R.Mostert left tackle to MIA 32 for 7 yards (G.Pratt - B.Hill).
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:19 - 1st) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - CIN 5(10:26 - 1st) J.Mixon up the middle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 9(11:12 - 1st) J.Mixon right tackle to MIA 5 for 4 yards (E.Rowe).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CIN 9(11:15 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 14(11:28 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-Z.Sieler - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 14 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 35(11:54 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst to MIA 29 for 6 yards (K.Kohou). PENALTY on MIA-K.Crossen - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at MIA 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 37(12:33 - 1st) J.Mixon left guard to MIA 35 for 2 yards (Br.Jones - T.Flowers).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 47(13:04 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to MIA 37 for 10 yards (J.Baker).
|+19 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 34(13:46 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to MIA 47 for 19 yards (E.Roberts; J.Holland).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - CIN 26(14:28 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CIN 34 for 8 yards (K.Crossen).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 26 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins; X.Howard).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
MIA
CIN
12
14
3rd 10:11 AMZN
-
MIN
NO
0
043.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 9:30am NFLN
-
BUF
BAL
0
051 O/U
+3
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
CHI
NYG
0
039 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
CLE
ATL
0
047 O/U
+1
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
JAC
PHI
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
LAC
HOU
0
045 O/U
+5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
NYJ
PIT
0
041.5 O/U
-3.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
SEA
DET
0
048 O/U
-4
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
TEN
IND
0
043 O/U
-3.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
WAS
DAL
0
041.5 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
ARI
CAR
0
043.5 O/U
-1.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
DEN
LV
0
045.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
NE
GB
0
040.5 O/U
-9.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
KC
TB
0
046 O/U
PK
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LAR
SF
0
042.5 O/U
-1.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN