|
|
|CIN
|BAL
Bengals-Ravens Preview
If there was a single moment when the Cincinnati Bengals announced their arrival as contenders last year, it may have been in Week 7 at Baltimore, when Ja'Marr Chase caught a short pass in front of Marlon Humphrey, spun past Chuck Clark and was gone for an 82-yard touchdown.
''We had a good season up to that point, but when we went into Baltimore and beat them the way we did, it kind of proved to ourselves that we were who we thought we were,'' Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. ''And we just built from that point on.''
Cincinnati returns to play the Ravens on Sunday night in Baltimore, the site of the Bengals' 41-17 victory last season. Cincinnati also trounced the Ravens 41-21 in a December rematch, when Burrow threw for 525 yards against a depleted Baltimore secondary. The Ravens have dropped their share of close games over the past couple years, but the Bengals are the one team that's really made them look bad.
Chase had eight catches for 201 yards in the first meeting with the Ravens last season, and in the second, Tee Higgins had 12 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns.
''Three years ago, going into the week it was like, `If you can stop Tyler Boyd, you can be OK.' Then Higgins comes, it's like, `If you can stop Tyler Boyd and Higgins, you can get the job done,''' Humphrey said. ''Then, they get Chase, and it's like, `Oh, he'll be a little rusty, he's a rookie guy.' Then it's like, `Crap, this dude is looking like an All-Pro.'''
The defending AFC champions started a bit slowly this season, dropping their first two games, but the Bengals (2-2) rebounded with two wins after that. The Ravens (2-2) could easily be undefeated, but they blew leads of 21 points against Miami and 17 last week against Buffalo - both times at home.
DOING IT ALL
The Ravens have 1,437 net yards of offense so far this season, and Lamar Jackson is responsible for over 80% of that. He's thrown for 893 and run for 316.
''I love watching him play,'' Burrow said. ''If feels like every couple of minutes he just makes a play that makes your jaw drop. I mean you look at the defense and (say), `What are we supposed to do with that guy?'''
STUCK IN THE MUD
The overhauled Bengals offensive line has in the past two games provided better pass protection for Burrow, but the running game has yet to benefit.
After rushing for 82 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Steelers, running back Joe Mixon has stalled.
In the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's 27-15 win over Miami two Thursdays ago, the Bengals had first-and-goal at the 6, but three straight carries by Mixon came up short, and they had to settle for a field goal.
Mixon was a Pro Bowler last season but has only 224 yards on 82 carries in four games this year. The Bengals rank near the bottom of the NFL with 3.1 yards per carry.
''I have to get better, and I will get better,'' Mixon said. ''I know for a fact that some point something's got to give. I look forward to it.''
UNDER THE LIGHTS
The Ravens are 18-2 in home prime-time games under coach John Harbaugh. The next-best teams in the NFL in that span are Seattle (23-5) and Green Bay (29-7).
''We need to get our first victory at home,'' Jackson said. ''We took two `Ls' at home, that's something that rarely happens here, but I know the stadium is going to be rocking.''
HIGGINS' PROGRESS
Higgins had shoulder surgery after the Super Bowl that kept him out of action through summer workouts and the preseason. He left the Week 1 loss to the Steelers with a concussion and then went out after taking a scary head shot from LaMarcus Joyner in Week 3 against the Jets.
Regardless, the receiver is starting to look more like his old self.
Higgins had five catches for 93 yards in the win over the Jets. Against the Dolphins, he caught seven of his nine targets for 124 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown.
INJURIES
The Ravens' top three options at left tackle have been injured. Ronnie Stanley (ankle) hasn't played since last season's opener, Ja'Wuan James (Achilles tendon) is out and Patrick Mekari (ankle) missed last week's game.
Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins recently returned from a knee injury that kept him out all last season, and the Ravens might need more from him with Justice Hill nursing a hamstring problem.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|14:06
|15:54
|1st Downs
|9
|12
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|5
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|172
|165
|Total Plays
|30
|33
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|48
|82
|Rush Attempts
|10
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|124
|83
|Comp. - Att.
|12-18
|10-18
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.5
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|54
|19
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-54
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|124
|PASS YDS
|83
|
|
|48
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|172
|TOTAL YDS
|165
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|12/18
|139
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|6
|34
|0
|12
|4
|
S. Perine 34 RB
6
FPTS
|S. Perine
|1
|9
|0
|9
|6
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|2
|5
|0
|3
|11
|
J. Chase 1 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Chase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
13
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|4
|4
|39
|1
|19
|13
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|4
|
S. Perine 34 RB
6
FPTS
|S. Perine
|3
|3
|32
|0
|15
|6
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
J. Chase 1 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Chase
|5
|2
|11
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Apple 20 CB
|E. Apple
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hill 23 DB
|D. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Awuzie 22 CB
|C. Awuzie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tupou 68 DT
|J. Tupou
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DT
|B. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
4
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|40
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|4
|38.5
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Evans 25 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Evans
|2
|27.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
8
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|10/18
|87
|1
|1
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|5
|29
|0
|17
|2
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|2
|19
|0
|12
|9
|
K. Drake 17 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Drake
|2
|16
|0
|14
|1
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
8
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|4
|15
|0
|12
|8
|
M. Davis 28 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Davis
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|4
|4
|44
|0
|21
|9
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
9
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|3
|2
|18
|1
|11
|9
|
T. Wallace 16 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Wallace
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Robinson 10 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Proche 3 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Proche
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
I. Likely 80 TE
1
FPTS
|I. Likely
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Queen 6 OLB
|P. Queen
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 OLB
|O. Oweh
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 ILB
|J. Bynes
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 32 FS
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 22 CB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 4 LB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Washington 96 DT
|B. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 ILB
|M. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
4
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|37
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|2
|39.5
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CIN 22(0:08 - 2nd) E.McPherson 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CIN 22(0:13 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 25(0:18 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst pushed ob at BAL 22 for 3 yards (M.Humphrey).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 25(0:23 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to Mi.Thomas (M.Peters).
|+18 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 43(0:29 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to BAL 25 for 18 yards (P.Queen).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48(0:51 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to BAL 43 for 9 yards (P.Queen).
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 39(1:09 - 2nd) S.Perine up the middle to CIN 48 for 9 yards (P.Queen; C.Clark).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 31(1:22 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to CIN 39 for 8 yards (P.Queen). CIN-J.Williams was injured during the play.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - CIN 16(1:47 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine to CIN 31 for 15 yards (M.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 16(1:50 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to J.Chase (J.Pierre-Paul).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 16(1:54 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Boyd (J.Pierre-Paul).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - BAL 43(2:00 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 41 yards to CIN 16 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - BAL 35(2:07 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to T.Wallace pushed ob at BAL 43 for 8 yards (E.Apple).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAL 39(2:56 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 35 for -4 yards (G.Pratt).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - BAL 44(3:13 - 2nd) J.Dobbins up the middle to BAL 47 for 3 yards (L.Wilson; M.Hilton). FUMBLES (L.Wilson) - recovered by BAL-K.Zeitler at BAL 47. PENALTY on BAL - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 44 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 37(3:47 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Proche to BAL 44 for 7 yards (M.Hilton).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 34(4:16 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 37 for 3 yards (S.Hubbard).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(4:54 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 34 for 9 yards (J.Bates).
|Kickoff
|(4:54 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:54 - 2nd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 19(5:02 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to H.Hurst for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 22(5:40 - 2nd) J.Burrow up the middle to BAL 19 for 3 yards (J.Bynes).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 31(6:18 - 2nd) J.Mixon up the middle to BAL 22 for 9 yards (P.Queen).
|+33 YD
1 & 15 - CIN 36(7:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to Mi.Thomas pushed ob at BAL 31 for 33 yards (C.Clark).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 41(7:23 - 2nd) H.Adeniji reported in as eligible. J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to 50 for 9 yards (C.Clark). PENALTY on CIN-L.Collins - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 41 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 29(8:00 - 2nd) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 41 for 12 yards (M.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CIN 26(8:39 - 2nd) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 29 for 3 yards (B.Washington - J.Bynes).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 17(9:18 - 2nd) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 26 for 9 yards (J.Bynes; O.Oweh).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAL 43(9:24 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass deep right intended for D.Robinson INTERCEPTED by V.Bell at CIN 17. V.Bell to CIN 17 for no gain (D.Robinson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(10:02 - 2nd) K.Drake left guard to CIN 43 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard - G.Pratt).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41(10:33 - 2nd) K.Drake left guard to CIN 45 for 14 yards (J.Bates).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(11:15 - 2nd) L.Jackson right end to BAL 41 for 12 yards (V.Bell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - CIN 30(11:22 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 41 yards to BAL 29 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by D.Duvernay.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - CIN 18(12:04 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst to CIN 30 for 12 yards (Da.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CIN 25(12:47 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 18 for -7 yards (J.Bynes).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 22(13:22 - 2nd) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 25 for 3 yards (C.Clark; M.Harrison).
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 68 yards from BAL 35 to CIN -3. C.Evans to CIN 22 for 25 yards (K.Seymour).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:26 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - BAL 11(13:31 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Andrews for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BAL 11(13:36 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 14(14:20 - 2nd) M.Davis right end to CIN 11 for 3 yards (L.Wilson).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 21(15:00 - 2nd) D.Duvernay left end to CIN 14 for 7 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BAL 21(0:11 - 1st) J.Dobbins right guard to CIN 21 for no gain (M.Hilton - J.Tupou).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 29(0:37 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Robinson ran ob at CIN 21 for 8 yards (E.Apple).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 50(1:21 - 1st) L.Jackson pass deep left to D.Duvernay to CIN 29 for 21 yards (J.Bates).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - CIN 16(1:27 - 1st) K.Huber punts 34 yards to 50 - Center-C.Adomitis - out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 11(2:08 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst to CIN 16 for 5 yards (M.Peters).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CIN 11(2:11 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 9(2:51 - 1st) J.Burrow up the middle to CIN 11 for 2 yards (B.Stephens).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - BAL 47(2:58 - 1st) J.Stout punts 38 yards to CIN 9 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - BAL 49(3:36 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to CIN 47 for 4 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - BAL 44(4:12 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to D.Duvernay pushed ob at BAL 49 for 5 yards (L.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 20 - BAL 44(4:15 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 46(4:45 - 1st) L.Jackson right end pushed ob at CIN 38 for 8 yards (E.Apple). PENALTY on BAL-P.Mekari - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 46 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BAL 49(5:04 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 40 for -9 yards (S.Hubbard). PENALTY on CIN-C.Awuzie - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 49(5:05 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 49(5:13 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep right.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 32(5:55 - 1st) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 49 for 17 yards (J.Bates).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - CIN 21(6:07 - 1st) K.Huber punts 51 yards to BAL 28 - Center-C.Adomitis. D.Duvernay to BAL 32 for 4 yards (S.Morgan).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CIN 29(6:42 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 21 for -8 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CIN 29(7:20 - 1st) J.Chase right end ran ob at CIN 29 for no gain (M.Peters).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 31(7:57 - 1st) J.Mixon left end to CIN 29 for -2 yards (O.Oweh - J.Pierre-Paul).
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 63 yards from BAL 35 to CIN 2. C.Evans to CIN 31 for 29 yards (K.Welch - D.Worley).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - BAL 19(8:07 - 1st) J.Tucker 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - BAL 21(8:46 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to I.Likely to CIN 19 for 2 yards (D.Hill).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 21(8:49 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to J.Proche.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 21(8:56 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 33(9:39 - 1st) D.Duvernay left end pushed ob at CIN 21 for 12 yards (L.Wilson).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 39(10:19 - 1st) J.Dobbins left tackle to CIN 33 for 6 yards (V.Bell - C.Awuzie).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 48(10:44 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to D.Duvernay pushed ob at CIN 39 for 9 yards (C.Awuzie).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 40(11:24 - 1st) L.Jackson Aborted. T.Linderbaum FUMBLES at BAL 36 - recovered by BAL-D.Duvernay at BAL 35. D.Duvernay ran ob at CIN 48 for 17 yards (L.Wilson).
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 37(12:06 - 1st) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 40 for 3 yards (B.Hill; G.Pratt).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 30(12:57 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to BAL 37 for 7 yards (L.Wilson - J.Bates).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 42(13:03 - 1st) K.Huber punts 28 yards to BAL 30 - Center-C.Adomitis - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 42(13:08 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase [C.Campbell].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 36(13:44 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon pushed ob at CIN 42 for 6 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 36(14:21 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CIN 36 for no gain (M.Peters).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase to CIN 36 for 11 yards (O.Oweh).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
CIN
BAL
10
10
3rd 15:00 NBC
-
LV
KC
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
IND
DEN
12
9
Final/OT AMZN
-
NYG
GB
27
22
Final NFLN
-
ATL
TB
15
21
Final FOX
-
CHI
MIN
22
29
Final FOX
-
DET
NE
0
29
Final FOX
-
HOU
JAC
13
6
Final CBS
-
LAC
CLE
30
28
Final CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
17
40
Final CBS
-
PIT
BUF
3
38
Final CBS
-
SEA
NO
32
39
Final FOX
-
TEN
WAS
21
17
Final CBS
-
SF
CAR
37
15
Final CBS
-
DAL
LAR
22
10
Final FOX
-
PHI
ARI
20
17
Final FOX