Drive Chart
NYG
PHI

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
D. Jones 8 QB
187 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 92 RuYds
24
FPTS
C. Wentz 11 QB
359 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 14 RuYds, RuTD
31
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 8:45
C.Wentz left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
75
yds
6:15
pos
0
6
Point After TD 8:45
J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:13
D.Jones pass deep right to G.Tate for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
39
yds
00:07
pos
6
7
Point After TD 4:13
G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 13:28
J.Elliott 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
13
plays
83
yds
5:45
pos
7
10
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 6:45
W.Gallman up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
86
yds
2:06
pos
13
10
Point After TD 6:45
G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
4th Quarter
Touchdown 6:17
D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
75
yds
7:50
pos
20
10
Point After TD 6:17
G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:38
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz rushes right end. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
21
16
Touchdown 0:40
C.Wentz pass deep right to B.Scott for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
1:22
pos
21
22
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:40
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Hurts pass to R.Rodgers is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. Penalty on PHI-M.Pryor Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
plays
yds
pos
21
22
Team Stats
Time of Pos 27:15 32:17
1st Downs 17 27
Rushing 6 8
Passing 8 16
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 3-10 4-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 325 442
Total Plays 55 72
Avg Gain 5.9 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 160 96
Rush Attempts 22 26
Avg Rush Yards 7.3 3.7
Net Yards Passing 165 346
Comp. - Att. 20-30 25-43
Yards Per Pass 5.0 7.5
Penalties - Yards 9-62 7-75
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-44.2 5-51.0
Return Yards 85 56
Punts - Returns 2-19 2-13
Kickoffs - Returns 3-66 2-38
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-5
Red Zone Eff. 2-2 -100% 3-8 -38%
Goal to Go Eff. 2-2 -100% 3-4 -75%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Giants 1-5 707721
Eagles 1-4-1 7301222
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.
 165 PASS YDS 346
160 RUSH YDS 96
325 TOTAL YDS 442
Giants
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Jones 8 QB
24
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 187 2 1 134.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 889 2 5 68.3
D. Jones 20/30 187 2 1 24
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Jones 8 QB
24
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 92 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 137 0
D. Jones 4 92 0 80 24
W. Gallman 22 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 52 0
W. Gallman 10 34 1 14 11
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 31 1
D. Lewis 3 23 0 19 0
D. Freeman 31 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 43 0
D. Freeman 3 8 0 7 0
E. Engram 88 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
E. Engram 2 3 0 7 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
S. Shepard 87 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 59 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 76 0
S. Shepard 8 6 59 1 29 11
E. Engram 88 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 46 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 17 131 0
E. Engram 9 6 46 0 17 4
G. Tate 15 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 39 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 103 0
G. Tate 2 1 39 1 39 9
D. Slayton 86 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 23 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 236 2
D. Slayton 4 2 23 0 12 2
W. Gallman 22 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 20 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 21 0
W. Gallman 5 5 20 0 12 11
D. Freeman 31 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 35 0
D. Freeman 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
B. Martinez 54 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
26-17 0 2.0
B. Martinez 7-2 0.0 0 0
J. Bradberry 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 1 0.0
J. Bradberry 5-0 0.0 1 0
D. Downs 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
D. Downs 5-0 0.0 0 0
J. Peppers 21 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
J. Peppers 4-2 1.0 0 0
J. Love 20 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-3 1 0.0
J. Love 4-3 0.0 0 0
D. Tomlinson 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 0.0
D. Tomlinson 3-0 0.0 0 0
B. Hill 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
B. Hill 3-0 0.0 0 0
L. Ryan 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-6 0 0.0
L. Ryan 3-2 0.0 0 0
D. Mayo 55 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Mayo 2-1 0.0 0 0
K. Smith 82 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Ballentine 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
C. Ballentine 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Johnson 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Lawrence 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-7 0 1.0
D. Lawrence 1-0 1.0 0 0
K. Fackrell 51 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 2.0
K. Fackrell 1-2 0.0 0 0
N. Ebner 43 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Ebner 1-0 0.0 0 0
L. Williams 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-7 0 2.0
L. Williams 1-0 0.0 0 0
R. Lewis 37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Golden 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
M. Golden 1-0 1.0 0 0
G. Tate 15 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Tate 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Brunson 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Brunson 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Brown 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Brown 0-1 0.0 0 0
G. Gano 5 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Gano 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Gano 5 K
3
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/10 2/2
G. Gano 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Dixon 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 7
R. Dixon 6 44.2 3 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Ballentine 25 CB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
C. Ballentine 2 25.5 28 0
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
D. Lewis 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Peppers 21 SS
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 12.5 50 0
J. Peppers 1 14.0 14 0
G. Tate 15 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.0 30 0
G. Tate 1 5.0 5 0
Eagles
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
C. Wentz 11 QB
31
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 359 2 1 139.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 930 4 7 66.9
C. Wentz 25/43 359 2 1 31
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
B. Scott 35 RB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 60 0
B. Scott 12 46 0 12 14
C. Wentz 11 QB
31
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 111 3
C. Wentz 7 14 1 5 31
J. Huntley 32 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Huntley 2 13 0 10 1
D. Jackson 10 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Jackson 1 12 0 12 4
C. Clement 30 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
C. Clement 2 9 0 7 1
J. Hurts 2 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
J. Hurts 2 2 0 2 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
R. Rodgers 85 TE
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 85 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 50 0
R. Rodgers 8 6 85 0 30 8
T. Fulgham 13 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 5 73 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 57 1
T. Fulgham 11 5 73 0 40 7
J. Hightower 82 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 59 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 39 0
J. Hightower 2 1 59 0 59 5
B. Scott 35 RB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 46 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 43 0
B. Scott 5 3 46 1 18 14
G. Ward 84 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 42 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 146 1
G. Ward 6 5 42 1 14 10
D. Jackson 10 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 34 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 121 0
D. Jackson 5 3 34 0 15 4
C. Clement 30 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 2 0
C. Clement 1 1 12 0 12 1
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
J. Arcega-Whiteside 1 1 8 0 8 0
H. Butler  TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
H. Butler 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Huntley 32 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
J. Huntley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
A. Singleton 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
A. Singleton 5-1 0.0 0 0
N. Gerry 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-16 0 0.0
N. Gerry 4-4 1.0 0 0
B. Graham 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 3.0
B. Graham 3-1 1.0 0 1
R. McLeod 23 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-7 1 0.0
R. McLeod 3-3 0.0 0 0
D. Slay 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-2 0 0.0
D. Slay 3-0 0.0 0 0
J. Mills 21 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-4 0 1.5
J. Mills 3-1 0.0 1 0
F. Cox 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
F. Cox 3-1 0.0 0 0
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
H. Ridgeway 2-0 0.0 0 0
C. LeBlanc 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 1.0
C. LeBlanc 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Riley 50 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.5
D. Riley 2-1 0.0 0 0
J. Hargrave 93 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Hargrave 1-1 0.0 0 0
C. James 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. James 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Barnett 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 2.5
D. Barnett 1-1 1.0 0 0
N. Robey-Coleman 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
N. Robey-Coleman 1-2 0.0 0 0
A. Maddox 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-0 0 0.0
A. Maddox 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Taylor 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Sweat 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 3.0
J. Sweat 0-1 0.0 0 1
M. Epps 22 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 0.0
M. Epps 0-1 0.0 0 0
S. Bradley 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Bradley 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Elliott 4 K
4
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/8 7/7
J. Elliott 1/2 31 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Johnston 1 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 51.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 10
C. Johnston 5 51.0 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Clement 30 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
C. Clement 1 22.0 22 0
J. Huntley 32 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
J. Huntley 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jackson 10 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 0 0
D. Jackson 1 2.0 2 0
G. Ward 84 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 4.5 18 0
G. Ward 1 11.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:45 NYG 27 2:42 4 19 Punt
4:20 PHI 39 0:07 1 39 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 NYG 25 3:25 8 28 INT
4:46 NYG 20 2:53 4 31 Punt
0:57 NYG 35 0:14 2 3 Fumble
0:15 NYG 20 0:15 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NYG 26 1:53 3 7 Punt
10:54 NYG 21 1:04 3 -1 Punt
8:51 NYG 12 2:06 4 88 TD
5:52 NYG 27 1:58 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 NYG 3 7:50 15 97 TD
4:38 NYG 20 2:36 5 27 Punt
0:40 NYG 25 0:40 2 -8 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PHI 25 6:15 11 75 TD
6:03 PHI 11 1:43 3 -7 Punt
4:13 PHI 30 5:45 13 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:02 PHI 44 5:17 10 36 INT
1:53 PHI 9 0:56 3 4 Punt
0:38 NYG 42 0:28 6 31 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 PHI 22 2:13 3 9 Punt
9:50 PHI 32 0:59 3 2 Punt
6:45 PHI 25 0:53 3 1 Punt
3:54 PHI 31 4:47 8 66 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:17 PHI 22 1:39 4 78 TD
2:00 PHI 29 1:22 6 71 TD
0:00 NYG 17 0:00 1 -1 Game

PHI Eagles  - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 6:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25
(15:00 - 1st) D.Jackson right end to PHI 37 for 12 yards (B.Martinez).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 37
(14:27 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Jackson pushed ob at PHI 47 for 10 yards (J.Bradberry).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47
(14:07 - 1st) B.Scott left tackle to NYG 48 for 5 yards (D.Tomlinson).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 48
(13:32 - 1st) B.Scott up the middle to NYG 40 for 8 yards (K.Fackrell).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40
(13:04 - 1st) B.Scott right end to NYG 39 for 1 yard (D.Downs).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - PHI 39
(12:38 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short middle to G.Ward to NYG 31 for 8 yards (B.Martinez; J.Love).
No Gain
3 & 1 - PHI 31
(11:56 - 1st) C.Wentz up the middle to NYG 31 for no gain (J.Peppers). PHI-L.Johnson was injured during the play.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - PHI 31
(11:16 - 1st) C.Wentz scrambles left end to NYG 28 for 3 yards (J.Bradberry).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 28
(10:38 - 1st) Direct snap to J.Hurts. B.Scott left end pushed ob at NYG 27 for 1 yard (D.Downs). PENALTY on PHI-M.Pryor Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at NYG 28 - No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 15 - PHI 33
(10:12 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Jackson ran ob at NYG 24 for 9 yards (J.Bradberry).
Penalty
2 & 6 - PHI 24
(9:46 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG-D.Tomlinson Encroachment 5 yards enforced at NYG 24 - No Play.
+18 YD
2 & 1 - PHI 19
(9:25 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to R.Rodgers to NYG 1 for 18 yards (J.Love).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - PHI 1
(8:49 - 1st) C.Wentz left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:45 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.

NYG Giants  - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:45 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 66 yards from PHI 35 to NYG -1. C.Ballentine to NYG 27 for 28 yards (S.Bradley; A.Singleton).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 27
(8:39 - 1st) E.Engram left end to NYG 34 for 7 yards (W.Parks; N.Gerry).
Penalty
2 & 3 - NYG 25
(8:04 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton. PENALTY on PHI-D.Slay Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NYG 34 - No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 39
(7:56 - 1st) D.Freeman up the middle to NYG 46 for 7 yards (A.Singleton).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NYG 46
(7:16 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Freeman.
Penalty
3 & 3 - NYG 48
(7:13 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to E.Engram to NYG 48 for 2 yards (C.LeBlanc). PENALTY on NYG-K.Smith Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at NYG 46 - No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 13 - NYG 36
(6:42 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 46 for 10 yards (A.Singleton).
Punt
4 & 3 - NYG 46
(6:10 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 43 yards to PHI 11 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by G.Ward.

PHI Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 11
(6:03 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.Fulgham.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 11
(5:58 - 1st) B.Scott right end to PHI 12 for 1 yard (D.Tomlinson).
Sack
3 & 9 - PHI 12
(5:14 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 4 for -8 yards (J.Peppers).
Punt
4 & 17 - PHI 4
(4:31 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 49 yards to NYG 47 Center-R.Lovato. J.Peppers to PHI 39 for 14 yards (N.Gerry; M.Epps).

NYG Giants  - Touchdown (1 plays, 39 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+39 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 39
(4:20 - 1st) D.Jones pass deep right to G.Tate for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:13 - 1st) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.

PHI Eagles  - Field Goal (13 plays, 57 yards, 5:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:13 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 51 yards from NYG 35 to PHI 14. J.Huntley to PHI 30 for 16 yards (C.Brown; G.Gano).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 30
(4:05 - 1st) C.Wentz scrambles right end to PHI 32 for 2 yards (B.Martinez).
+15 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 32
(3:23 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to B.Scott to PHI 47 for 15 yards (L.Ryan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 47
(2:46 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to R.Rodgers (A.Johnson).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 47
(2:43 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to B.Scott to NYG 40 for 13 yards (B.Martinez).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40
(2:05 - 1st) J.Huntley left end to NYG 36 for 4 yards (D.Downs). PENALTY on PHI-I.Opeta Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYG 40 - No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 20 - PHI 50
(1:36 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Clement pushed ob at NYG 38 for 12 yards (D.Mayo; L.Ryan).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 38
(1:00 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Arcega-Whiteside to NYG 30 for 8 yards (J.Bradberry). NYG-J.Peppers was injured during the play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 30
(0:20 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right [D.Downs]. PENALTY on PHI-C.Wentz Intentional Grounding 16 yards enforced at NYG 30.
+16 YD
2 & 26 - PHI 46
(0:11 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to R.Rodgers to NYG 30 for 16 yards (B.Martinez).
+14 YD
3 & 10 - PHI 30
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to G.Ward to NYG 16 for 14 yards (J.Love).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 16
(14:23 - 2nd) B.Scott left guard to NYG 13 for 3 yards (B.Martinez).
No Gain
2 & 7 - PHI 13
(13:39 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to B.Scott (D.Tomlinson).
No Gain
3 & 7 - PHI 13
(13:35 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to D.Jackson (J.Love).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - PHI 13
(13:32 - 2nd) J.Elliott 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.

NYG Giants  - Interception (8 plays, 28 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:28 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25
(13:28 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram to NYG 30 for 5 yards (N.Gerry).
No Gain
2 & 5 - NYG 30
(12:47 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 30
(12:42 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard pushed ob at NYG 37 for 7 yards (J.Mills) [D.Barnett].
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 37
(12:11 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to W.Gallman to NYG 33 for -4 yards (F.Cox D.Riley).
+17 YD
2 & 14 - NYG 33
(11:26 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep right to E.Engram pushed ob at 50 for 17 yards (J.Mills).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 50
(10:55 - 2nd) D.Jones right end to PHI 47 for 3 yards (A.Singleton).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NYG 47
(10:16 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (J.Sweat) [J.Mills].
Int
3 & 7 - NYG 47
(10:10 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right intended for E.Engram INTERCEPTED by J.Mills at PHI 39. J.Mills to PHI 44 for 5 yards (K.Smith).

PHI Eagles  - Interception (10 plays, 36 yards, 5:17 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 44
(10:03 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to T.Fulgham (B.Martinez).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 44
(9:52 - 2nd) C.Clement left tackle to NYG 49 for 7 yards (B.Hill).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 49
(9:11 - 2nd) C.Wentz up the middle to NYG 44 for 5 yards (B.Martinez).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 44
(8:38 - 2nd) J.Huntley right tackle to NYG 41 for 3 yards (B.Hill).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 41
(8:02 - 2nd) J.Huntley right tackle to NYG 31 for 10 yards (B.Hill).
Sack
1 & 10 - PHI 31
(7:35 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at NYG 31 for 0 yards (D.Lawrence).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 31
(6:53 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to G.Ward to NYG 25 for 6 yards (B.Martinez; J.Peppers).
+10 YD
3 & 4 - PHI 25
(6:25 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to T.Fulgham to NYG 15 for 10 yards (J.Bradberry).
Sack
1 & 10 - PHI 15
(5:42 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at NYG 20 for -5 yards (M.Golden).
Int
2 & 15 - PHI 20
(4:56 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass deep left intended for J.Hightower INTERCEPTED by J.Bradberry at NYG -4. Touchback.

NYG Giants  - Punt (4 plays, 31 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
+29 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20
(4:46 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to NYG 49 for 29 yards (R.McLeod).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49
(4:09 - 2nd) D.Freeman left tackle to PHI 49 for 2 yards (H.Ridgeway).
Sack
2 & 8 - NYG 49
(3:28 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 42 for -9 yards (D.Barnett).
+9 YD
3 & 17 - NYG 42
(2:43 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram to PHI 49 for 9 yards (N.Gerry).
Punt
4 & 8 - NYG 49
(2:00 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 40 yards to PHI 9 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by G.Ward.

PHI Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 9
(1:53 - 2nd) B.Scott right end to PHI 12 for 3 yards (L.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 7 - PHI 12
(1:16 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to R.Rodgers [L.Williams]. Penalty on PHI-I.Opeta Offensive Holding declined.
+1 YD
3 & 7 - PHI 12
(1:12 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to T.Fulgham to PHI 13 for 1 yard (N.Ebner).
Punt
4 & 6 - PHI 13
(1:07 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 57 yards to NYG 30 Center-R.Lovato. G.Tate ran ob at NYG 35 for 5 yards (C.James).

NYG Giants  - Fumble (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 35
(0:57 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Shepard.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 35
(0:53 - 2nd) D.Lewis right guard to NYG 38 for 3 yards (F.Cox J.Sweat). FUMBLES (J.Sweat) RECOVERED by PHI-R.McLeod at NYG 39. R.McLeod to NYG 42 for -3 yards. Lateral to D.Riley to NYG 42 for no gain (G.Tate).

PHI Eagles  - Missed FG (6 plays, 31 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 42
(0:43 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Jackson pushed ob at NYG 27 for 15 yards (L.Ryan).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 27
(0:38 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass deep right to T.Fulgham ran ob at NYG 11 for 16 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 11
(0:33 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to D.Jackson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PHI 11
(0:28 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to T.Fulgham [B.Martinez].
No Gain
3 & 10 - PHI 11
(0:22 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham.
No Good
4 & 10 - PHI 11
(0:17 - 2nd) J.Elliott 29 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.

NYG Giants  - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20
(0:15 - 2nd) D.Jones kneels to NYG 19 for -1 yards.

NYG Giants  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 62 yards from PHI 35 to NYG 3. C.Ballentine to NYG 26 for 23 yards (D.Riley).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 26
(14:55 - 3rd) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 28 for 2 yards (N.Robey).
Sack
2 & 8 - NYG 28
(14:16 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 21 for -7 yards (N.Gerry).
+12 YD
3 & 15 - NYG 21
(13:31 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton ran ob at NYG 33 for 12 yards (D.Slay).
Punt
4 & 3 - NYG 33
(13:18 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 56 yards to PHI 11 Center-C.Kreiter. G.Ward to PHI 22 for 11 yards (D.Mayo).

PHI Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 22
(13:07 - 3rd) B.Scott left tackle to PHI 24 for 2 yards (B.Martinez).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 24
(12:33 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to R.Rodgers to PHI 31 for 7 yards (D.Mayo).
No Gain
3 & 1 - PHI 31
(11:49 - 3rd) B.Scott left guard to PHI 31 for no gain (D.Tomlinson).
Punt
4 & 1 - PHI 31
(11:02 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to NYG 21 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by J.Peppers.

NYG Giants  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 21
(10:54 - 3rd) D.Freeman up the middle to NYG 20 for -1 yards (H.Ridgeway).
No Gain
2 & 11 - NYG 20
(10:15 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Slayton [A.Singleton]. Penalty on NYG-D.Freeman Offensive Holding declined.
No Gain
3 & 11 - NYG 20
(10:10 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Slayton [A.Singleton].
Punt
4 & 11 - NYG 20
(10:02 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to PHI 32 Center-C.Kreiter downed by NYG-C.Kreiter.

PHI Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 32
(9:50 - 3rd) Direct snap to J.Hurts. J.Hurts left end to PHI 34 for 2 yards (J.Peppers; K.Fackrell).
No Gain
2 & 8 - PHI 34
(9:07 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.Huntley.
No Gain
3 & 8 - PHI 34
(9:04 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham [B.Martinez].
Punt
4 & 8 - PHI 34
(8:58 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 54 yards to NYG 12 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by J.Peppers.

NYG Giants  - Touchdown (4 plays, 88 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+80 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 12
(8:51 - 3rd) D.Jones right end to PHI 8 for 80 yards (J.Mills).
No Gain
1 & 8 - NYG 8
(7:58 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to E.Engram pushed ob at PHI 8 for no gain (R.McLeod).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 8
(7:29 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to PHI 3 for 5 yards (N.Robey; R.McLeod).
Penalty
3 & 3 - NYG 0
(6:51 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (N.Robey). PENALTY on PHI-N.Robey Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards enforced at PHI 3 - No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - NYG 1
(6:48 - 3rd) W.Gallman up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:45 - 3rd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.

PHI Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:45 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25
(6:45 - 3rd) B.Scott left tackle to PHI 26 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - PHI 26
(6:07 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to B.Scott [M.Golden].
No Gain
3 & 9 - PHI 26
(6:03 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to G.Ward [K.Fackrell].
Punt
4 & 9 - PHI 26
(5:59 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 47 yards to NYG 27 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by J.Peppers.

NYG Giants  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 27
(5:52 - 3rd) W.Gallman right tackle to NYG 25 for -2 yards (F.Cox).
No Gain
2 & 12 - NYG 25
(5:12 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to W.Gallman to NYG 25 for no gain (D.Riley).
+7 YD
3 & 12 - NYG 25
(4:32 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram to NYG 32 for 7 yards (C.LeBlanc).
Punt
4 & 5 - NYG 32
(4:01 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 37 yards to PHI 31 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by G.Ward.

PHI Eagles  - Downs (8 plays, 66 yards, 4:47 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 31
(3:54 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to R.Rodgers to PHI 34 for 3 yards (J.Peppers).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 34
(3:17 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to T.Fulgham to PHI 40 for 6 yards (D.Downs).
+11 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 40
(2:32 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to G.Ward to NYG 49 for 11 yards (J.Peppers).
+40 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 49
(1:49 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep right to T.Fulgham pushed ob at NYG 9 for 40 yards (R.Lewis).
+2 YD
1 & 9 - PHI 9
(1:18 - 3rd) C.Clement up the middle to NYG 7 for 2 yards (D.Downs).
No Gain
2 & 7 - PHI 7
(0:42 - 3rd) Direct snap to J.Hurts. J.Hurts right end to NYG 7 for no gain (D.Downs).

NYG Giants  - Touchdown (15 plays, 97 yards, 7:50 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
3 & 7 - PHI 7
(15:00 - 4th) C.Wentz up the middle to NYG 3 for 4 yards (K.Fackrell; J.Love).
No Gain
4 & 3 - PHI 3
(14:11 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to H.Butler (L.Ryan). PHI-L.Johnson was injured during the play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 3
(14:07 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 5 for 2 yards (N.Gerry).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 5
(13:26 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to NYG 16 for 11 yards (D.Slay).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 16
(12:47 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard ran ob at NYG 23 for 7 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - NYG 23
(12:20 - 4th) W.Gallman right tackle to NYG 27 for 4 yards (B.Graham; J.Mills).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 27
(11:41 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to W.Gallman to NYG 34 for 7 yards (A.Singleton).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NYG 34
(10:56 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 34 for no gain (J.Hargrave).
Penalty
3 & 3 - NYG 44
(10:11 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to G.Tate [F.Cox]. PENALTY on PHI-C.LeBlanc Defensive Pass Interference 22 yards enforced at NYG 34 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 44
(10:05 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Shepard [D.Barnett].
+12 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 44
(10:01 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Gallman to PHI 32 for 12 yards (R.McLeod).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 32
(9:19 - 4th) D.Lewis right guard to PHI 13 for 19 yards (R.McLeod; N.Gerry).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 13
(8:42 - 4th) E.Engram left end to PHI 17 for -4 yards (B.Graham).
+5 YD
2 & 14 - NYG 17
(7:59 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to W.Gallman to PHI 12 for 5 yards (D.Slay).
+9 YD
3 & 9 - NYG 12
(7:16 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to PHI 3 for 9 yards (C.LeBlanc).
+1 YD
1 & 3 - NYG 3
(6:45 - 4th) D.Lewis left tackle to PHI 2 for 1 yard (J.Hargrave; F.Cox).
No Gain
2 & 2 - NYG 2
(6:24 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to G.Tate (C.LeBlanc).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 2
(6:21 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:17 - 4th) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.

PHI Eagles  - Touchdown (4 plays, 78 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:17 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to PHI 0. C.Clement to PHI 22 for 22 yards (T.Brunson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 22
(6:10 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to T.Fulgham (N.Ebner) [L.Ryan].
Penalty
2 & 10 - PHI 17
(6:05 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 17 for -5 yards (B.Hill). PENALTY on NYG-R.Lewis Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at PHI 22 - No Play.
+59 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 27
(5:40 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Hightower to NYG 14 for 59 yards (J.Love).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 14
(5:12 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Hightower. PENALTY on NYG Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at NYG 14 - No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 5 - PHI 9
(5:07 - 4th) B.Scott left end to NYG 3 for 6 yards (L.Ryan; J.Love).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - PHI 3
(4:42 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to G.Ward for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NYG-M.Harper Unnecessary Roughness 1 yard enforced between downs.
+2 YD
(4:38 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz rushes right end. ATTEMPT FAILS.

NYG Giants  - Punt (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:38 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 60 yards from PHI 35 to NYG 5. D.Lewis to NYG 20 for 15 yards (D.Taylor).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 20
(4:34 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 34 for 14 yards (A.Singleton).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 34
(3:48 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 44 for 10 yards (R.McLeod; N.Robey).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 44
(3:03 - 4th) W.Gallman left tackle to NYG 47 for 3 yards (D.Barnett; N.Gerry).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NYG 47
(2:59 - 4th) W.Gallman left end to NYG 47 for no gain (B.Graham).
No Gain
3 & 7 - NYG 47
(2:14 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to E.Engram.
Punt
4 & 7 - NYG 47
(2:09 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 41 yards to PHI 12 Center-C.Kreiter. D.Jackson to PHI 14 for 2 yards (C.Ballentine). PHI-D.Jackson was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYG-C.Ballentine Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at PHI 14.

PHI Eagles  - Touchdown (6 plays, 71 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 29
(2:02 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to R.Rodgers to PHI 40 for 11 yards (M.Harper).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40
(1:55 - 4th) C.Wentz pass deep right to R.Rodgers to NYG 30 for 30 yards (L.Ryan).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 20
(1:24 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham. PENALTY on NYG-J.Bradberry Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards enforced at NYG 30 - No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 21
(1:21 - 4th) B.Scott up the middle to NYG 9 for 12 yards (J.Love).
+4 YD
1 & 9 - PHI 9
(1:07 - 4th) B.Scott up the middle to NYG 5 for 4 yards (D.Downs).
No Gain
2 & 5 - PHI 5
(1:02 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left.
Penalty
3 & 5 - PHI 0
(0:57 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.Hightower. PENALTY on NYG-L.Ryan Defensive Holding 2 yards enforced at NYG 5 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 3 - PHI 3
(0:51 - 4th) C.Clement left guard to NYG 3 for no gain (D.Lawrence). PENALTY on PHI-J.Kelce Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at NYG 3 - No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 18 - PHI 18
(0:46 - 4th) C.Wentz pass deep right to B.Scott for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(0:40 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Hurts pass to R.Rodgers is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. Penalty on PHI-M.Pryor Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.

NYG Giants  - Fumble (2 plays, -8 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:40 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 32
(0:40 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram ran ob at NYG 32 for 7 yards (A.Maddox). PENALTY on NYG-W.Hernandez Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYG 25 - No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 20 - NYG 15
(0:34 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram ran ob at NYG 23 for 8 yards (A.Maddox).
Sack
2 & 12 - NYG 23
(0:29 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 17 for -6 yards (B.Graham). FUMBLES (B.Graham) [B.Graham] RECOVERED by PHI-V.Curry at NYG 17.

PHI Eagles  - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 17
(0:00 - 4th) C.Wentz kneels to NYG 18 for -1 yards.
