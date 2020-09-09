Drive Chart
|
|
|NYG
|PHI
Key Players
|
D. Jones
8 QB
187 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 92 RuYds
|
24
FPTS
|
C. Wentz
11 QB
359 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 14 RuYds, RuTD
|
31
FPTS
0
7
6
7
Field Goal 13:28
J.Elliott 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
13
plays
83
yds
5:45
pos
7
10
Touchdown 6:17
D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
75
yds
7:50
pos
20
10
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:38
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz rushes right end. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
21
16
21
22
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:15
|32:17
|1st Downs
|17
|27
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|8
|16
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|325
|442
|Total Plays
|55
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|96
|Rush Attempts
|22
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|165
|346
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|25-43
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|9-62
|7-75
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.2
|5-51.0
|Return Yards
|85
|56
|Punts - Returns
|2-19
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-66
|2-38
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-5
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-8 -38%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|165
|PASS YDS
|346
|
|
|160
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|325
|TOTAL YDS
|442
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
24
FPTS
|D. Jones
|20/30
|187
|2
|1
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
24
FPTS
|D. Jones
|4
|92
|0
|80
|24
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
11
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|10
|34
|1
|14
|11
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|3
|23
|0
|19
|0
|
D. Freeman 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Freeman
|3
|8
|0
|7
|0
|
E. Engram 88 TE
4
FPTS
|E. Engram
|2
|3
|0
|7
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
11
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|8
|6
|59
|1
|29
|11
|
E. Engram 88 TE
4
FPTS
|E. Engram
|9
|6
|46
|0
|17
|4
|
G. Tate 15 WR
9
FPTS
|G. Tate
|2
|1
|39
|1
|39
|9
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|4
|2
|23
|0
|12
|2
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
11
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|5
|5
|20
|0
|12
|11
|
D. Freeman 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Downs 52 LB
|D. Downs
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
|J. Peppers
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 FS
|J. Love
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 NT
|D. Tomlinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 95 DE
|B. Hill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ryan 23 CB
|L. Ryan
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mayo 55 OLB
|D. Mayo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Smith 82 TE
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ballentine 25 CB
|C. Ballentine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fackrell 51 OLB
|K. Fackrell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Ebner 43 DB
|N. Ebner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lewis 37 CB
|R. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 LB
|M. Golden
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Tate 15 WR
|G. Tate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brunson 35 LB
|T. Brunson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 47 LB
|C. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gano 5 K
|G. Gano
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 5 K
3
FPTS
|G. Gano
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|6
|44.2
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Ballentine 25 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Ballentine
|2
|25.5
|28
|0
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
0
FPTS
|J. Peppers
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
G. Tate 15 WR
9
FPTS
|G. Tate
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
31
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|25/43
|359
|2
|1
|31
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Scott 35 RB
14
FPTS
|B. Scott
|12
|46
|0
|12
|14
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
31
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|7
|14
|1
|5
|31
|
J. Huntley 32 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Huntley
|2
|13
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Jackson 10 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|4
|
C. Clement 30 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Clement
|2
|9
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Rodgers 85 TE
8
FPTS
|R. Rodgers
|8
|6
|85
|0
|30
|8
|
T. Fulgham 13 WR
7
FPTS
|T. Fulgham
|11
|5
|73
|0
|40
|7
|
J. Hightower 82 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Hightower
|2
|1
|59
|0
|59
|5
|
B. Scott 35 RB
14
FPTS
|B. Scott
|5
|3
|46
|1
|18
|14
|
G. Ward 84 WR
10
FPTS
|G. Ward
|6
|5
|42
|1
|14
|10
|
D. Jackson 10 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|5
|3
|34
|0
|15
|4
|
C. Clement 30 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Clement
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Arcega-Whiteside
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
H. Butler TE
0
FPTS
|H. Butler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Huntley 32 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Huntley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gerry 47 LB
|N. Gerry
|4-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
R. McLeod 23 FS
|R. McLeod
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 24 CB
|D. Slay
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 21 SS
|J. Mills
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. LeBlanc 34 CB
|C. LeBlanc
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 50 MLB
|D. Riley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. James 39 CB
|C. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnett 96 DE
|D. Barnett
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Robey-Coleman 31 CB
|N. Robey-Coleman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Epps 22 SAF
|M. Epps
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Bradley 54 LB
|S. Bradley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
4
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/2
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|5
|51.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Clement 30 RB
1
FPTS
|C. Clement
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
J. Huntley 32 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Huntley
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jackson 10 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
G. Ward 84 WR
10
FPTS
|G. Ward
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
PHI
Eagles
- Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 6:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Jackson right end to PHI 37 for 12 yards (B.Martinez).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(14:27 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Jackson pushed ob at PHI 47 for 10 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(14:07 - 1st) B.Scott left tackle to NYG 48 for 5 yards (D.Tomlinson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 48(13:32 - 1st) B.Scott up the middle to NYG 40 for 8 yards (K.Fackrell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 40(13:04 - 1st) B.Scott right end to NYG 39 for 1 yard (D.Downs).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - PHI 39(12:38 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short middle to G.Ward to NYG 31 for 8 yards (B.Martinez; J.Love).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PHI 31(11:56 - 1st) C.Wentz up the middle to NYG 31 for no gain (J.Peppers). PHI-L.Johnson was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - PHI 31(11:16 - 1st) C.Wentz scrambles left end to NYG 28 for 3 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 28(10:38 - 1st) Direct snap to J.Hurts. B.Scott left end pushed ob at NYG 27 for 1 yard (D.Downs). PENALTY on PHI-M.Pryor Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at NYG 28 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - PHI 33(10:12 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Jackson ran ob at NYG 24 for 9 yards (J.Bradberry).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - PHI 24(9:46 - 1st) PENALTY on NYG-D.Tomlinson Encroachment 5 yards enforced at NYG 24 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - PHI 19(9:25 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to R.Rodgers to NYG 1 for 18 yards (J.Love).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PHI 1(8:49 - 1st) C.Wentz left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
NYG
Giants
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 66 yards from PHI 35 to NYG -1. C.Ballentine to NYG 27 for 28 yards (S.Bradley; A.Singleton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 27(8:39 - 1st) E.Engram left end to NYG 34 for 7 yards (W.Parks; N.Gerry).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - NYG 25(8:04 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton. PENALTY on PHI-D.Slay Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at NYG 34 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 39(7:56 - 1st) D.Freeman up the middle to NYG 46 for 7 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NYG 46(7:16 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Freeman.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NYG 48(7:13 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to E.Engram to NYG 48 for 2 yards (C.LeBlanc). PENALTY on NYG-K.Smith Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at NYG 46 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - NYG 36(6:42 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 46 for 10 yards (A.Singleton).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NYG 46(6:10 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 43 yards to PHI 11 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by G.Ward.
PHI
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 11(6:03 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to T.Fulgham.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 11(5:58 - 1st) B.Scott right end to PHI 12 for 1 yard (D.Tomlinson).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - PHI 12(5:14 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 4 for -8 yards (J.Peppers).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - PHI 4(4:31 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 49 yards to NYG 47 Center-R.Lovato. J.Peppers to PHI 39 for 14 yards (N.Gerry; M.Epps).
PHI
Eagles
- Field Goal (13 plays, 57 yards, 5:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:13 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 51 yards from NYG 35 to PHI 14. J.Huntley to PHI 30 for 16 yards (C.Brown; G.Gano).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 30(4:05 - 1st) C.Wentz scrambles right end to PHI 32 for 2 yards (B.Martinez).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - PHI 32(3:23 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to B.Scott to PHI 47 for 15 yards (L.Ryan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(2:46 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to R.Rodgers (A.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 47(2:43 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to B.Scott to NYG 40 for 13 yards (B.Martinez).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 40(2:05 - 1st) J.Huntley left end to NYG 36 for 4 yards (D.Downs). PENALTY on PHI-I.Opeta Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYG 40 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - PHI 50(1:36 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Clement pushed ob at NYG 38 for 12 yards (D.Mayo; L.Ryan).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - PHI 38(1:00 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Arcega-Whiteside to NYG 30 for 8 yards (J.Bradberry). NYG-J.Peppers was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 30(0:20 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right [D.Downs]. PENALTY on PHI-C.Wentz Intentional Grounding 16 yards enforced at NYG 30.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 26 - PHI 46(0:11 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to R.Rodgers to NYG 30 for 16 yards (B.Martinez).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - PHI 30(15:00 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to G.Ward to NYG 16 for 14 yards (J.Love).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 16(14:23 - 2nd) B.Scott left guard to NYG 13 for 3 yards (B.Martinez).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PHI 13(13:39 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to B.Scott (D.Tomlinson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PHI 13(13:35 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to D.Jackson (J.Love).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - PHI 13(13:32 - 2nd) J.Elliott 31 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
NYG
Giants
- Interception (8 plays, 28 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:28 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(13:28 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram to NYG 30 for 5 yards (N.Gerry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NYG 30(12:47 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYG 30(12:42 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard pushed ob at NYG 37 for 7 yards (J.Mills) [D.Barnett].
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 37(12:11 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to W.Gallman to NYG 33 for -4 yards (F.Cox D.Riley).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 14 - NYG 33(11:26 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep right to E.Engram pushed ob at 50 for 17 yards (J.Mills).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 50(10:55 - 2nd) D.Jones right end to PHI 47 for 3 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NYG 47(10:16 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (J.Sweat) [J.Mills].
|Int
|
3 & 7 - NYG 47(10:10 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right intended for E.Engram INTERCEPTED by J.Mills at PHI 39. J.Mills to PHI 44 for 5 yards (K.Smith).
PHI
Eagles
- Interception (10 plays, 36 yards, 5:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 44(10:03 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to T.Fulgham (B.Martinez).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 44(9:52 - 2nd) C.Clement left tackle to NYG 49 for 7 yards (B.Hill).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - PHI 49(9:11 - 2nd) C.Wentz up the middle to NYG 44 for 5 yards (B.Martinez).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 44(8:38 - 2nd) J.Huntley right tackle to NYG 41 for 3 yards (B.Hill).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - PHI 41(8:02 - 2nd) J.Huntley right tackle to NYG 31 for 10 yards (B.Hill).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 31(7:35 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at NYG 31 for 0 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 31(6:53 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to G.Ward to NYG 25 for 6 yards (B.Martinez; J.Peppers).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - PHI 25(6:25 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to T.Fulgham to NYG 15 for 10 yards (J.Bradberry).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 15(5:42 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at NYG 20 for -5 yards (M.Golden).
|Int
|
2 & 15 - PHI 20(4:56 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass deep left intended for J.Hightower INTERCEPTED by J.Bradberry at NYG -4. Touchback.
NYG
Giants
- Punt (4 plays, 31 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(4:46 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to NYG 49 for 29 yards (R.McLeod).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 49(4:09 - 2nd) D.Freeman left tackle to PHI 49 for 2 yards (H.Ridgeway).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - NYG 49(3:28 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 42 for -9 yards (D.Barnett).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 17 - NYG 42(2:43 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram to PHI 49 for 9 yards (N.Gerry).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NYG 49(2:00 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 40 yards to PHI 9 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by G.Ward.
PHI
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 9(1:53 - 2nd) B.Scott right end to PHI 12 for 3 yards (L.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PHI 12(1:16 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to R.Rodgers [L.Williams]. Penalty on PHI-I.Opeta Offensive Holding declined.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - PHI 12(1:12 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to T.Fulgham to PHI 13 for 1 yard (N.Ebner).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PHI 13(1:07 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 57 yards to NYG 30 Center-R.Lovato. G.Tate ran ob at NYG 35 for 5 yards (C.James).
NYG
Giants
- Fumble (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(0:57 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Shepard.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 35(0:53 - 2nd) D.Lewis right guard to NYG 38 for 3 yards (F.Cox J.Sweat). FUMBLES (J.Sweat) RECOVERED by PHI-R.McLeod at NYG 39. R.McLeod to NYG 42 for -3 yards. Lateral to D.Riley to NYG 42 for no gain (G.Tate).
PHI
Eagles
- Missed FG (6 plays, 31 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 42(0:43 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Jackson pushed ob at NYG 27 for 15 yards (L.Ryan).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 27(0:38 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass deep right to T.Fulgham ran ob at NYG 11 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 11(0:33 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to D.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 11(0:28 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to T.Fulgham [B.Martinez].
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PHI 11(0:22 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - PHI 11(0:17 - 2nd) J.Elliott 29 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
NYG
Giants
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 62 yards from PHI 35 to NYG 3. C.Ballentine to NYG 26 for 23 yards (D.Riley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 26(14:55 - 3rd) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 28 for 2 yards (N.Robey).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - NYG 28(14:16 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 21 for -7 yards (N.Gerry).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - NYG 21(13:31 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton ran ob at NYG 33 for 12 yards (D.Slay).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NYG 33(13:18 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 56 yards to PHI 11 Center-C.Kreiter. G.Ward to PHI 22 for 11 yards (D.Mayo).
PHI
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 22(13:07 - 3rd) B.Scott left tackle to PHI 24 for 2 yards (B.Martinez).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - PHI 24(12:33 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short middle to R.Rodgers to PHI 31 for 7 yards (D.Mayo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PHI 31(11:49 - 3rd) B.Scott left guard to PHI 31 for no gain (D.Tomlinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - PHI 31(11:02 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to NYG 21 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by J.Peppers.
NYG
Giants
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 21(10:54 - 3rd) D.Freeman up the middle to NYG 20 for -1 yards (H.Ridgeway).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NYG 20(10:15 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Slayton [A.Singleton]. Penalty on NYG-D.Freeman Offensive Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NYG 20(10:10 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Slayton [A.Singleton].
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NYG 20(10:02 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to PHI 32 Center-C.Kreiter downed by NYG-C.Kreiter.
PHI
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 32(9:50 - 3rd) Direct snap to J.Hurts. J.Hurts left end to PHI 34 for 2 yards (J.Peppers; K.Fackrell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PHI 34(9:07 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.Huntley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PHI 34(9:04 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham [B.Martinez].
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - PHI 34(8:58 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 54 yards to NYG 12 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by J.Peppers.
NYG
Giants
- Touchdown (4 plays, 88 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+80 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 12(8:51 - 3rd) D.Jones right end to PHI 8 for 80 yards (J.Mills).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - NYG 8(7:58 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to E.Engram pushed ob at PHI 8 for no gain (R.McLeod).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 8(7:29 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to PHI 3 for 5 yards (N.Robey; R.McLeod).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NYG 0(6:51 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (N.Robey). PENALTY on PHI-N.Robey Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards enforced at PHI 3 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NYG 1(6:48 - 3rd) W.Gallman up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:45 - 3rd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
PHI
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(6:45 - 3rd) B.Scott left tackle to PHI 26 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PHI 26(6:07 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to B.Scott [M.Golden].
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PHI 26(6:03 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to G.Ward [K.Fackrell].
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PHI 26(5:59 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 47 yards to NYG 27 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by J.Peppers.
NYG
Giants
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 27(5:52 - 3rd) W.Gallman right tackle to NYG 25 for -2 yards (F.Cox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NYG 25(5:12 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to W.Gallman to NYG 25 for no gain (D.Riley).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 12 - NYG 25(4:32 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram to NYG 32 for 7 yards (C.LeBlanc).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NYG 32(4:01 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 37 yards to PHI 31 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by G.Ward.
PHI
Eagles
- Downs (8 plays, 66 yards, 4:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 31(3:54 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to R.Rodgers to PHI 34 for 3 yards (J.Peppers).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - PHI 34(3:17 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to T.Fulgham to PHI 40 for 6 yards (D.Downs).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 40(2:32 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to G.Ward to NYG 49 for 11 yards (J.Peppers).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(1:49 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep right to T.Fulgham pushed ob at NYG 9 for 40 yards (R.Lewis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - PHI 9(1:18 - 3rd) C.Clement up the middle to NYG 7 for 2 yards (D.Downs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PHI 7(0:42 - 3rd) Direct snap to J.Hurts. J.Hurts right end to NYG 7 for no gain (D.Downs).
NYG
Giants
- Touchdown (15 plays, 97 yards, 7:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - PHI 7(15:00 - 4th) C.Wentz up the middle to NYG 3 for 4 yards (K.Fackrell; J.Love).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - PHI 3(14:11 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to H.Butler (L.Ryan). PHI-L.Johnson was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 3(14:07 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 5 for 2 yards (N.Gerry).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 5(13:26 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton to NYG 16 for 11 yards (D.Slay).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 16(12:47 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard ran ob at NYG 23 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NYG 23(12:20 - 4th) W.Gallman right tackle to NYG 27 for 4 yards (B.Graham; J.Mills).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 27(11:41 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to W.Gallman to NYG 34 for 7 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NYG 34(10:56 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 34 for no gain (J.Hargrave).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NYG 44(10:11 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to G.Tate [F.Cox]. PENALTY on PHI-C.LeBlanc Defensive Pass Interference 22 yards enforced at NYG 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 44(10:05 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Shepard [D.Barnett].
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 44(10:01 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Gallman to PHI 32 for 12 yards (R.McLeod).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 32(9:19 - 4th) D.Lewis right guard to PHI 13 for 19 yards (R.McLeod; N.Gerry).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 13(8:42 - 4th) E.Engram left end to PHI 17 for -4 yards (B.Graham).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - NYG 17(7:59 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to W.Gallman to PHI 12 for 5 yards (D.Slay).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - NYG 12(7:16 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to PHI 3 for 9 yards (C.LeBlanc).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - NYG 3(6:45 - 4th) D.Lewis left tackle to PHI 2 for 1 yard (J.Hargrave; F.Cox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NYG 2(6:24 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to G.Tate (C.LeBlanc).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NYG 2(6:21 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:17 - 4th) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
PHI
Eagles
- Touchdown (4 plays, 78 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:17 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to PHI 0. C.Clement to PHI 22 for 22 yards (T.Brunson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 22(6:10 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to T.Fulgham (N.Ebner) [L.Ryan].
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PHI 17(6:05 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 17 for -5 yards (B.Hill). PENALTY on NYG-R.Lewis Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at PHI 22 - No Play.
|+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 27(5:40 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Hightower to NYG 14 for 59 yards (J.Love).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 14(5:12 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to J.Hightower. PENALTY on NYG Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at NYG 14 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - PHI 9(5:07 - 4th) B.Scott left end to NYG 3 for 6 yards (L.Ryan; J.Love).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - PHI 3(4:42 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to G.Ward for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NYG-M.Harper Unnecessary Roughness 1 yard enforced between downs.
|+2 YD
|(4:38 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz rushes right end. ATTEMPT FAILS.
NYG
Giants
- Punt (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 60 yards from PHI 35 to NYG 5. D.Lewis to NYG 20 for 15 yards (D.Taylor).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 20(4:34 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 34 for 14 yards (A.Singleton).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 34(3:48 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 44 for 10 yards (R.McLeod; N.Robey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 44(3:03 - 4th) W.Gallman left tackle to NYG 47 for 3 yards (D.Barnett; N.Gerry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NYG 47(2:59 - 4th) W.Gallman left end to NYG 47 for no gain (B.Graham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NYG 47(2:14 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to E.Engram.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NYG 47(2:09 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 41 yards to PHI 12 Center-C.Kreiter. D.Jackson to PHI 14 for 2 yards (C.Ballentine). PHI-D.Jackson was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYG-C.Ballentine Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 15 yards enforced at PHI 14.
PHI
Eagles
- Touchdown (6 plays, 71 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 29(2:02 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short right to R.Rodgers to PHI 40 for 11 yards (M.Harper).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 40(1:55 - 4th) C.Wentz pass deep right to R.Rodgers to NYG 30 for 30 yards (L.Ryan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(1:24 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham. PENALTY on NYG-J.Bradberry Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards enforced at NYG 30 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 21(1:21 - 4th) B.Scott up the middle to NYG 9 for 12 yards (J.Love).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - PHI 9(1:07 - 4th) B.Scott up the middle to NYG 5 for 4 yards (D.Downs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PHI 5(1:02 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - PHI 0(0:57 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.Hightower. PENALTY on NYG-L.Ryan Defensive Holding 2 yards enforced at NYG 5 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - PHI 3(0:51 - 4th) C.Clement left guard to NYG 3 for no gain (D.Lawrence). PENALTY on PHI-J.Kelce Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at NYG 3 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 18 - PHI 18(0:46 - 4th) C.Wentz pass deep right to B.Scott for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:40 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Hurts pass to R.Rodgers is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. Penalty on PHI-M.Pryor Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
NYG
Giants
- Fumble (2 plays, -8 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NYG 32(0:40 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram ran ob at NYG 32 for 7 yards (A.Maddox). PENALTY on NYG-W.Hernandez Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYG 25 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - NYG 15(0:34 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram ran ob at NYG 23 for 8 yards (A.Maddox).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - NYG 23(0:29 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 17 for -6 yards (B.Graham). FUMBLES (B.Graham) [B.Graham] RECOVERED by PHI-V.Curry at NYG 17.
