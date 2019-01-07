2019 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars trade up for franchise QB, Raiders go defense at No. 4, Eagles draft RB

The Jaguars really need a quarterback, to the point that they may have to trade up to get one. And that's exactly what we have them doing in this week's mock draft; the Jags swap positions with the Buccaneers and leapfrog the Giants -- another team looking for a franchise passer -- to grab Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins.

Two other quarterbacks go in Round 1, while a running back cracks the top 32 for only the second time this mock-draft season. All right, let's get to all the picks.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. On a team chock full of holes, edge rusher isn't at the top of the to-do list. That said, it's hard to pass on a talent like Bosa, who can take over games. There isn't an offensive linemen worth taking this high and the Cardinals find themselves in full-on rebuild mode less than a year after hiring Steve Wilks and drafting Josh Rosen in the first round.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. Is Josh Allen the best pass rusher in the draft? That will be decided in the coming weeks and months, but none one did more for their draft stock than Allen, who returned to Kentucky for his senior season and went off. After seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in 2017, Allen gained 10-15 pounds of muscle and put up 14 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss and was pretty much unblockable.

3. New York Jets

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State. Burns is a long, lean, explosive pass rusher. At 235-240 pounds, the concern is whether he's strong enough to play the position at the next level, but Burns isn't just a speed rusher; he's also strong, and has the frame to get stronger.

4. Oakland Raiders

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama. Williams might be the second-best player in this draft, which is why the Raiders are taking him here even though defensive tackle isn't an immediate need. Williams has been one of the most dominant players in college football, and this is after sitting behind Da'Ron Payne (a Redskins first-rounder last spring) in 2017. Oakland needs an edge rusher but Williams is a one-man pocket-collapser from the interior..

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. The Jaguars get their franchise quarterback, which officially ends the Blake Bortles era in Jacksonville. The only question becomes how long Haskins assumes the starting job full time.

6. New York Giants

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. The Giants desperately need a quarterback but perhaps Jonah Williams will be for them what 2018 sixth-overall pick Quenton Nelson has been for the Colts this season. Namely: A redefining force on a bumbling offensive line desperate for some direction. Plus, if Eli Manning is coming back in '19 -- and it sure looks like he may be -- the Giants have to protect him.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. The Bucs are a mess on both sides of the ball but their defense has been particularly lacking this season. Williams may not be the most polished cornerback in this draft class but he is insanely athletic and has all the tools to become a great player. On a unit lacking playmakers in the secondary, Williams may be worth the gamble this early in the draft.

8. Detroit Lions

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. Matt Patricia had a rocky rookie season in Detroit and he has plenty to fix in the coming months. Shoring up the defensive line, which is set to lose Ziggy Ansah to free agency, will be near the top of the to-do list. Polite had 11 sacks in 13 games for the Gators. He has an explosive first step and off-the-chart physical abilities, and his knack for getting in the backfield was unrivaled at times this fall.

9. Buffalo Bills

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. The Bills need to protect Josh Allen, or find a replacement for just-retired defensive tackle Kyle Williams, but it's hard to pass on the best wide receiver in the draft when it was one of the Bills' biggest liabilities in 2018. Zay Jones led the team with 52 receptions last season. LeSean McCoy was second (34). Metcalf would be a game-changer for this offense.

10. Denver Broncos

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. Is Case Keenum the answer in 2019? Will the new coach want a young franchise quarterback? These are questions we currently don't have the answer to, but we know general manager John Elway would love to upgrade the position. There's a reason he was closely watching Justin Herbert this season and now that he's returned to Oregon, Elway could turn his attention to other draft-eligible passers. Lock has the best arm of the group, and he reminds us of Jay Cutler -- both the good and the bad. Would Denver draft Lock 13 years after taking Cutler 11th overall?

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Devin White, LB, LSU. The Bengals' defense was exposed repeatedly in 2018 and inconsistent linebacker play was a big part of that. Vontaze Burfict, considered one of the most tenacious players in the league just a few years ago, has suffered multiple concussions and his career could be in jeopardy. White is one of the most dynamic players in the draft. He's a sideline-to-sideline thumper who would immediately solidify the middle of the defense, making life easier for both the front four and the secondary.

12. Green Bay Packers

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. The Packers traded away Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and 35-year-old cornerback Tramon Williams played free safety for Green Bay. Thompson's the best safety in this class and it isn't close, and he'll fit in nicely with a young athletic secondary.

13. Miami Dolphins

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke. The Dolphins are looking for a new head coach because the last one, who was hired specifically to mold Ryan Tannehill into a franchise quarterback, couldn't do it. So it's back to the drawing board, and Jones, who played for David Cutcliffe at Duke, could find his way into the first round as we make our way through draft season.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Grady Jarrett was a beast this season but he could use some help along the defensive line. Plus, it's hard to pass on Oliver, a top-5 talent, should he still be available in the middle of the first round.

15. Washington Redskins

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. The Redskins' passing offense ranked 29th in 2018 and while there were many reasons for it, the lack of an explosive downfield playmaker played a big role. The team obviously needs to sort out its quarterback situation but Harmon put up eye-popping numbers during his junior season at N.C. State and he'd be a welcome addition in Washington, where the leading receiver was tight end Jordan Reed.

16. Carolina Panthers

Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College. Greg Van Roten struggled this season and Lindstrom is a mauler who would be an upgrade as both a run and pass blocker.

17. Cleveland Browns

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. Rookie first-rounder Denzel Ward had a great rookie season but none of the Browns' other cornerbacks were any better than replacement level. That changes with Murphy, who had a wonderful year in Washington and he might be the best cornerback in this draft class.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma. Same as last week because, as the Colts have proven this season, fixing the offensive line fixes a lot of other problems. Of course, Kirk Cousins isn't Andrew Luck, but he'll undoubtedly play better when he's not running for his life. Ford excelled at tackle this season after moving over from guard.

19. Tennessee Titans

Riley Ridley, WR, Georgia. Former first-rounder Corey Davis led the Titans in receptions with 65, but running back Dion Lewis was second with 59. Put another way: Marcus Mariota needs another reliable downfield threat and Ridley, who flew under the radar for much of the season at Georgia, could be that guy. He's very fluid, his athletic ability can win out over smaller defensive backs and he's a great high-point catcher.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. The Steelers have to upgrade the secondary because after Joe Haden there are a lot of questions. Adding Oruwariye, a physical, fluid cornerback who can cover, makes sense here. In 2018 he was one of college football's best cornerbacks on first down, holding opponents to 27.6 completion percentage while forcing two interceptions and seven passes defended.

21. Seattle Seahawks

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. The secondary was surprisingly efficient in the first year of the post-Legion of Boom era but there's room for improvement; Tre Flowers had a good season while Shaquill Griffin struggled down the stretch. Baker, who had a strong 2018 with the Bulldogs, would upgrade a unit that ranked 13th, according to Football Outsiders.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas St. The Ravens' offensive line was exposed in the playoff loss to the Chargers and if Lamar Jackson is the future of this franchise, shoring up the O-line is where the conversation begins. Risner is a mauler who played right tackle this season but could kick inside in the NFL

23. Houston Texans

Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia. Cajuste is an athletic left tackle who protected Will Grier at West Virginia. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times in the regular season for the Texans. This is ... unsustainable.

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago)

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State. Same as last week. Khalil Mack was traded before the season, Bruce Irvin was cut last month, and the Raiders are one of the NFL's worst pass-rushing units. They have to address the position early, and possibly often in the 2019 draft.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Joshua Jacobs, RB, Alabama. Coming into the season, Damien Harris was the name to know as the best draft-eligible Alabama running back. But Jacobs has been the more dynamic player this season. He breaks tackles at a 38.5 percent clip (that's third in the country among backs with at least 50 touches) and 41.3 percent of his carries result in first downs (that's No. 2). A running back may not slip into the first round but if one does, Jacobs is a good bet -- assuming he leaves school early.

26. Indianapolis Colts

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. A new-and-improved Andrew Luck, an offensive line that allowed just 18 sacks during the regular season, and now another downfield playmaker to pair with T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron. Brown, who works mostly from the slot, is good at finding soft spots in zone coverage and he's a strong after-the-catch runner.

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas)

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. One of the most exciting players in college football, Brown, who is Antonio Brown's cousin, would bring his big-play abilities to an Oakland team in desperate need of it. Think Emmanuel Sanders meets Tyreek Hill. The biggest knock against him is his lack of size, which could keep him out of the first round.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. We've spent months talking up Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver, but Simmons has been a disruptive interior force this season. He has just one sack but he spends games in the backfield, as evidenced by his 15.5 tackles for loss. He often requires double-teams, which is a problem for any offense already dealing with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

29. New England Patriots

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan. The Patriots' defense has struggled with consistency in recent years. And while Gary didn't live up to expectations at Michigan, part of that can be blamed on him playing out of position. Is he an edge rusher? Is he better inside? We're guessing Bill Belichick will find the best uses for Gary's talents.

30. Los Angeles Rams

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. There may be questions about Ferrell's flexibility compared to the other first-round pass rushers but there's no denying his Clemson production. In fact, on first downs during the 2018 season, Ferrell ranked among the top-10 players in the country in sacks (5), hurries (12), hits (10), knockdowns (5) and pressures (17).

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama. The Chiefs' defense has been among the league's worst in 2018 and solidifying the linebacker position is as good a place to start as any. Wilson could decide to return to Alabama but should he declare he could be the best linebacker in this class.

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. The Packers will be looking to revamp their offense this offseason. First, they'll need to settle on Mike McCarthy's successor, but finding Aaron Rodgers a reliable downfield target in addition to Davante Adams would make some sense. Harry had 73 receptions for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns this season, and he reminds us of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Anquan Boldin.