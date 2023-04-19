The decisions on fifth-year options are overshadowed because of the timing. NFL teams typically don't turn their attention to fifth-year options until the conclusion of the NFL Draft, which takes place April 27-29 this year, when the window to pick up options is coming to a close. The window with 2020 first-round picks began Jan. 9, a day after the 2022 regular season ended. The options must be exercised prior to May 3.

The decision to pick up options is more complicated because the new NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement has changed how fifth-year options operate. Beginning with 2018 first-round picks, the fifth-year salary is fully guaranteed when the option is exercised. A player's fourth-year base salary will also become fully guaranteed at the time the option year is picked up if it wasn't already.

Previously, the fifth year was guaranteed for injury upon exercise of the option. The option year becomes fully guaranteed on the first day of the league year in the fifth contract year.

The option-year salaries are no longer strictly tied to where a player was drafted (i.e.; top 10 or outside of top 10). Originally, the fifth-year salary for the top-10 picks was the transition tender (average of the 10 highest salaries) at a player's position when the option was exercised. With players selected outside of the top 10 (picks 11-32), the fifth-year salary was the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at a player's position.

Performance now dictates the option-year salaries. With two or more Pro Bowl selections on the original ballot during the first three seasons of contracts, the fifth-year salary is the franchise tender, which is the average of the five highest salaries for a player's position in the fourth year of his contract. One Pro Bowl selection on the original ballot during the first three seasons of deals puts the fifth-year salary at the transition tender, which is average of the 10 highest salaries, for a player's position in the fourth year of his contract.

Participating in 75% of offensive or defensive plays, whichever is applicable, in two of the first three seasons of deals or an average of at least 50% playtime in each of the first three seasons sets the fifth-year salary at the average of the third through 20th highest salaries at a player's position. For first-round picks who don't fall into any of these three categories, the fifth-year salary is the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at a player's position.

Contracts for draft choices can't be renegotiated until the conclusion of a player's third regular season, which means players selected in the 2020 draft are eligible to sign new deals.

Twenty eight of the 32 2020 first-round picks are eligible for the fifth-year option. No. 12 overall pick Henry Ruggs III, 19th overall pick Damon Arnette and 29th overall pick Isaiah Wilson are out of the NFL. Jeff Gladney, the 31st pick, was killed in a car accident last May.

Here's a look at each eligible 2020 first-round pick's situation regarding the option year.

Fifth-year option: $29.504 million

Burrow's fifth-year option, which will be exercised, is going to be irrelevant. It's just a matter of time before Burrow signs a contract extension. Reports surfaced in January about the Bengals making a new Burrow deal an offseason priority prior to a divisional playoff game against the Bills. It's essentially a foregone conclusion that the Bengals will make Burrow the league's highest-paid player. That's currently Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who just agreed to a five-year contract extension, averaging $51 million per year.

The Bengals will surely need to establish a new contract precedent by giving Burrow traditional salary guarantees in order to get a deal done. Cincinnati is in the dark ages when it comes to structuring contracts for veteran players. The only guaranteed money in Cincinnati veteran contracts is a signing bonus and a roster bonus payable within a few days of signing. The bigger deals contain a third or fifth day of the league year roster bonus in the second and third years. The roster bonuses are supposed to be substitutes for additional contract guarantees. The overall guarantees in Bengals contracts are less than comparable deals on other teams.

Fifth-year option: $17.452 million

The Commanders have been on the fence about picking up Young's option. Young's career got off to fast start. He was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020. Young wasn't nearly as effective in his second year before tearing the ACL and patellar tendon in his right knee nine games into the season. He only had 1.5 sacks in 2021 when he got hurt. Young missed 22 games before returning to action in Week 16 of the 2022 season. Exercising Young's option would prevent a potential franchise tag decision between him and fellow defensive end Montez Sweat, who is entering his contract year, should Young regain the form from his rookie season.

Fifth-year option: $11.514 million

An inconsistent 2022 season prompted the Lions to trade Okudah to the Falcons for a 2023 fifth round pick on April 11. The signing of cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Cam Sutton in free agency were a pretty good indication of how the Lions felt about Okudah. The Lions converted $1.5 million of Okudah's fully guaranteed $5,182,072 2023 salary into signing bonus prior to the trade. Atlanta's taking on less than Okudah's entire salary suggests that 2023 will be a contract year for him.

Fifth-year option: $14.175 million

Thomas has rebounded from a disastrous rookie season in 2020 to become one of the game's best young tackles. He earned second-team All-Pro honors last season. The Giants are reportedly interested in extending Thomas' contract early although he will be under contract through the 2024 season once his option is exercised. Thomas surely took note of Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil becoming the NFL's first $25 million per year offensive lineman with the three-year, $75 million extension he signed last month.

Fifth-year option: $23.171 million

The Dolphins didn't waste time with Tagovailoa's fifth year by announcing their intention to pick up the option before the 2023 league year started on March 15. A contract extension for Tagovailoa is out of the question right now because his 2022 season was cut short because of concussions he suffered.

Fifth-year option: $29.504 million

Chargers head Brandon Staley confirmed that discussions for a Justin Herbert contract extension have started during the NFL Annual Owners Meeting held at the end of March. General manager Tom Telesco subsequently called picking up Herbert's fifth-year option prior to the May 2 deadline a "formality." It's hard to imagine a scenario where Herbert gets less than $50 million per year on an extension.

Fifth-year option: $11.665 million

Brown's 2022 performance was a big step in the right direction after he was described as mediocre during his first two NFL seasons. Brown was one of the league's better interior defensive linemen against the run while showing some ability to get to the quarterback. He had a career-high 40 quarterback pressures (combined sacks, quarterback hurries and quarterback hits), according to PFF. Brown's improved play last season should lead to a favorable decision about the option year.

Fifth-year option: $12.722 million

Arizona's previous regime never really figured out how to best utilize Simmons' tremendous athleticism. He didn't make his mark at linebacker before spending most of his time last season playing multiple positions in the secondary. Expect the new regime of general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon to pass on Simmons' fifth year unless two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker gets his wish and is traded before the end of next week's draft.

No. 9 pick: C.J. Henderson, CB, Panthers

Fifth-year option: $11.514 million

Urban Meyer quickly souring on Henderson in his brief stint as Jaguars' head coach led to a trade to the Panthers early during the 2021 season. Henderson's option will be declined as he hasn't done much to distinguish himself since the trade.

No. 10 pick: Jedrick Willis, OT, Browns

Fifth-year option: $14.175 million

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, a longtime Browns beat writer, reported back in February that the Willis option would be picked up. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski called 2022 Willis' best season after he was slowed by an ankle injury in 2021.

Fifth-year option: $13.565 million

It's hard to justify picking up Becton's fifth year when he has only played 48 snaps over the last two seasons because of injury. The consensus of 2023 mock drafts has the Jets selecting an offensive tackle with the 13th overall pick.

Fifth-year option: $18.244 million

Wirfs quickly put himself in the NFL's best right tackle discussion as a rookie. He's was named a first-team All-Pro as a rookie and earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his two NFL seasons. The Buccaneers are considering moving Wirfs to the left side for the 2023 season. Regardless of where Wirfs lines up, the Buccaneers aren't going to let him leave town for the foreseeable future.

Fifth-year option: $10.455 million

Knee injuries have derailed Kinlaw's career. He has been limited to 10 games over the last two seasons because of a right ACL tear suffered during the 2021 season. The 49ers signing Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract in free agency doesn't help the prospects of Kinlaw's option being picked up.

Fifth-year option: $12.987 million

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton shutting down Jeudy trade rumors late last month should be a big indication about Denver's plans with his option year. Jeudy posted career highs of 67 receptions, 972 receiving yards and six touchdown catches in 14 games last season with Russell Wilson struggling at quarterback.

No. 16 pick: A.J. Terrell, CB, Falcons

Fifth-year option: $12.344 million

Exercising Terrell's option is a no-brainer. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2021. If offensive guard Chris Lindstrom's recent extension is an indication, a new Terrell deal, which most likely will be in 2024, should reset the cornerback market. Jaire Alexander is the current benchmark with the $21 million-per-year extension he received from the Packers last offseason.

Fifth-year option: $17.991 million

Lamb's option year is the least of the Cowboys' worries. Cowboys chief operating officer/executive vice president Stephen Jones revealed Tuesday that contract discussions about a Lamb extension will become a priority after the draft. Lamb had career bests of 107 receptions, 1,359 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches last season in his first year as Dallas' clear-cut No. 1 option in the passing game. A new deal will certainly be more than the $20 million per year the Cowboys gave Amari Cooper in 2020. Lamb could top $25 million per year given the deals signed by A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel in 2022 when heading into the final year of their respective rookie contracts.

No. 18 pick: Austin Jackson, OT, Dolphins

Fifth-year option: $14.175 million

A disappointing 2022 season sealed the fate of Jackson's fifth-year option. Jackson hasn't been able to find a home on Miami's offensive line. An experiment at left guard failed after Jackson struggled playing left tackle, his college position. The plan was to see if Jackson would fare better at right tackle last season but an ankle injury limited him to two games.

No. 20 pick: K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, Jaguars

Fifth-year option: $12.141 million

Jaguars are expected to decline Chaisson's option. Paying $12.141 million to a situational pass rusher doesn't make sense financially.

Fifth-year option: $12.987 million

The Eagles dealt Reagor to the Vikings last August at the end of the preseason for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. Reagor only catching eight passes for 104 yards with one touchdown last season speaks volumes about his fifth-year option.

No. 22 pick: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Fifth-year option: $19.743 million

Nobody has ever had a more productive start to an NFL career at wide receiver than Jefferson. He has 324 receptions for 4,825 yards and 25 touchdowns during his first three seasons. Jefferson's 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards not only led the NFL but are the seventh- and sixth-best single-season totals in league history. A Jefferson contract extension is on Minnesota's radar screen. The real question is whether Jefferson becomes the league's highest-paid non-QB or just the league's highest-paid wide receiver.

No. 23 pick: Kenneth Murray, LB, Chargers

Fifth-year option: $11.727 million

The likelihood of the Chargers exercising Murray's fifth-year option significantly decreased when Drue Tranquill, who signed with the Chiefs in free agency, was the every-down linebacker over him last season. Eric Kendricks, who was quickly signed after the Vikings released him, will probably have the role this season.

Fifth-year option: $14.175 million

Ruiz has been a fixture on the Saints' offensive line since he was drafted. He's been a solid but unspectacular starter but the Lisfranc foot injury suffered late last season may tip the scales in favor of passing on his fifth year considering the price.

No. 25 pick: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

Fifth-year option: $14.124 million

The 49ers intend on picking up Aiyuk's fifth-year option after a 2022 season that was his most productive as a pro. He had 78 catches for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns. The option year buys the 49ers more time with Aiyuk. He will likely be looking for more than $20 million per year on an extension. Aiyuk would be the No. 1 wide receiver on multiple teams. The 49ers will need to be comfortable joining the Chargers as a team with two $20 million-per-year wide receivers. The 49ers are currently rebuffing trade overtures but Aiyuk could ultimately price himself out of San Francisco.

No. 26 pick: Jordan Love, QB, Packers

Fifth-year option: $20.272 million

The Packers aren't trading four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers for Love to be able to walk after the 2023 season despite his extremely limited track record. Love has thrown 83 passes in his three NFL seasons.

Fifth-year option: $12.722 million

Brooks tore his right ACL in Week 17 last season. The knee injury probably won't prevent the Seahawks from exercising his option. Brooks was second in the NFL with 184 tackles, a Seahawks record, in 2021. He was sixth last season with 161 tackle although he missed the final regular-season game.

Fifth-year option: $12.722 million

Queen had his best season as a pro in 2022. He formed arguably the NFL's best linebacker duo after a midseason trade with the Bears for Roquan Smith. Queen should get a fifth year in Baltimore but a long-term deal may be a different story. It will depend on how much the Ravens will want to invest at linebacker after giving Smith a five-year, $100 million contract in January to set the market for off-ball linebackers.

No. 30 pick: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Dolphins

Fifth-year option: $13.202 million

Igbinoghene couldn't capitalize on Byron Jones unexpectedly missing all of last season after surgery on his left Achilles tendon. The Dolphins trading a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long to the Rams for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey suggests that 2023 will be Igbinoghene's last season in Miami.

No. 32 pick: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs

Fifth-year option: $5.461 million

The Chiefs aren't picking up Edwards-Helaire's option year. He was inactive for Super Bowl LVII after being activated from injured reserve. Isiah Pacheco, a 2022 seventh-round pick, had emerged as Kansas City's primary ball carrier even before a high ankle sprain in Week 11 sidelined Edwards-Helaire.