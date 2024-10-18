Points of weakness are fluid throughout an NFL season because a pre-season strength can be disrupted for a multitude of reasons. For instance, season-long projections were probably made with the understanding that Haason Reddick would suit up for the Jets.

Injuries can take a toll, both on the short term and the long term. Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas were some of the biggest names added to injured reserve this week.

Here is the most pressing need for every team ahead of Week 7:

AFC North

Bengals: Cornerback

Members of the defensive line have returned and the unit is finally getting healthy. Cornerback is one area that has been particularly volatile. Matters were made worse when Daxton Hill was added to injured reserve. Although D.J. Ivey and DJ Turner II are likely to be available for Sunday against the Browns, both were on the injury report Wednesday. Cam Taylor-Britt has been benched at times due to inconsistency.

Browns: Offensive line

Cleveland's injury report this week looks like the final announcement of the 53-man roster. Fifteen players were listed in various capacities.

Starting offensive tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin were finally back last week. Right guard Wyatt Teller was added to injured reserve not long ago and center Ethan Pocic did not practice Wednesday with a knee injury. It has been a banged-up unit all season and the absence of offensive line guru Bill Callahan has been noticeable. The Browns have the second-highest pressure rate allowed (44.4%) this season, according to TruMedia.

The pass catchers need to be better as well. The Browns had the most drops in the league last year with 39 and already have the fourth-most drops (14) through six games in 2024.

Ravens: Edge rusher

Baltimore is applying pressure on 31.6% of opponent's dropback attempts, which is a bottom-10 rate in the league, according to TruMedia, despite Kyle Van Noy having the second-most sacks (6) in the league. The secondary has suffered multiple injuries this year as well.

Steelers: Offensive line

The offensive line has taken a few hits as Troy Fautanu, James Daniels and Nate Herbig have succumb to injuries. Center Zach Frazier has not started this week as he deals with an ankle injury. The Steelers' pressure rate allowed has risen exponentially in recent weeks and is now the sixth-worst in the league, according to TruMedia.

With Diontae Johnson gone, Pittsburgh has little outside of George Pickens, who is pacing the team with 363 receiving yards. The hope is that Calvin Austin III takes on a bigger role and rookie Roman Wilson's acclimation to the NFL is fast and smooth. Austin had a big week against the Chargers, but has just 72 yards total in the other five games. Rumors of distraction have steadily grown around Pickens lately as well.

AFC South

Colts: Cornerback

The most-pressing need is cornerback. The situation was exacerbated when second-year starter Julius Brents found his way onto injured reserve Sept. 10. Of the five cornerbacks on the Colts roster, three were undrafted free agents and none was drafted earlier than the fifth round. Indianapolis is allowing the eighth-highest passer rating (99.6), according to TruMedia. Chris Lammons has not practiced this week as he deals with an ankle injury.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was added to injured reserve. Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis are also on injured reserve.

Jaguars: Cornerback

Cornerback is also an issue elsewhere in the division. Darious Williams was a casualty of the franchise's search for salary cap health. He was replaced by 30-year-old Ronald Darby. Although Tyson Campbell impressed a year ago, he has been on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The team has the third-highest passer rating allowed (114.4), according to TruMedia.

Texans: Wide receiver

Nico Collins was added to the injured reserve recently and Robert Woods has not practiced this week. They are still fine with Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, but fewer injuries can be afforded at the position. The Texans have eight drops on the year, which is a bottom-10 rate in the league, according to TruMedia.

Titans: Edge rusher

The new-look Tennessee defense leaves a lot to be desired in Brian Callahan's first season as coach. A lot has been put on the plate of Harold Landry III and Arden Key. The unit needs to find a more consistent way to generate pressure having finished in the bottom five in team pressure rate a year ago, per TruMedia. Depth is even more concerning. The operation is currently second worst in the NFL (25.0%).

AFC East



Bills: Linebacker

Buffalo lost a lot of leadership from its defense this offseason and circumstances were exacerbated in training camp when linebacker Matt Milano was potentially lost for the year. Reserve Tyrel Dodson departed for Seattle in free agency so it leaves Dorian Williams and Terrel Bernard to shoulder the load. The Bills are allowing 2.61 yards before contact, according to TruMedia, which is the worst rate in the league. The interior defensive line plays into that equation as well.

Dolphins: Defensive tackle

Several seasoned pieces from last year's team are now gone. Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve and the offensive operation was turned over to Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley. There are concerns about that position in the short term, but there is not exactly a bevy of options awaiting them in free agency.

They signed multiple veteran defensive linemen to pair with Zach Sieler in an effort to rebuild a defensive line that lost Christian Wilkins this offseason. Benito Jones and Calais Campbell are the two who made it through the offseason. Campbell turned 38 not long ago. Miami has the second-lowest yards-before-contact rate in the league, but the worst yards after contact rate, according to TruMedia.

Cornerback and wide receiver depth is also a concern at the present time. Jaelan Phillips was added to injured reserve and Bradley Chubb has not yet made his 2024 debut.

Jets: Secondary

Safety Chuck Clark was added to the injured reserve and cornerbacks D.J. Reed, Michael Carter II have yet to practice this week. The secondary is relatively thin if those players are unavailable. Sauce Gardner and Brandin Echols will be counted upon more in their absence.

Patriots: Offensive tackle

The Drake Maye era began in New England, but the supporting cast may not do him any favors. It all starts up front with the offensive line. If that is not solidified, then the rest hardly matters. The team is allowing pressure on 43.7% of dropbacks, which is the third-highest rate in the NFL, according to TruMedia. The longest-tenured lineman, center David Andrews, was recently added to injured reserve. Recent draft picks Jake Andrews and Caedan Wallace are also on the list. Finally, left tackle Vederian Lowe did not practice Wednesday.

AFC West

Broncos: Offensive tackle

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is on injured reserve. Reserve tackle Alex Palczewski has not practiced this week. Sean Payton notably invested significant resources into his offensive line in New Orleans.

Chargers: Cornerback

Cornerback was a point of weakness coming into the year for the Chargers. Asante Samuel Jr. has been added to the injured reserve. Deane Leonard and Kristian Fulton have not yet practiced this week. Rookie Tarheeb Still has been a volatile performer and a lot of stress is now placed on that unit.

Chiefs: Wide receiver

Hollywood Brown is on injured reserve and now Rashee Rice is done for the season. Xavier Worthy has not shown much route diversity, so all that remains is Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore and JuJu Smith-Schuster. They have actively searched for help on the trade market, but nothing has been done yet.

Raiders: Defensive tackle

The outlook at quarterback is not exciting, but little can be done about that at this stage of the NFL calendar. Aidan O'Connell is getting the start this week over veteran Gardner Minshew.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was added to injured reserve this week. John Jenkins did not practice Wednesday. Las Vegas is allowing 5.0 rushing yards per carry, which is the sixth-worst rate in the league.

Linebacker and cornerback are a few other needs. Jack Jones was a good find for them on the waiver wire, but the team lost Amik Robertson in free agency. Nate Hobbs is a solid veteran. A few starting offensive linemen have not practiced this week and neither has Jakobi Meyers, who is the team's top pass catcher post-Davante Adams trade.

NFC North

Bears: Interior offensive line

Chicago is on a bye this week and, honestly, they are coming off sturdy offensive and defensive performances. They rank average to above average in nearly all primary statistic categories. The interior offensive line was leaky through the first quarter of the season.

Lions: Edge rusher

Marcus Davenport, Derrick Barnes, Aidan Hutchinson and John Cominsky are on injured reserve. The Lions have invested a second-round pick in Josh Paschal and need him to rise to the occasion. James Houston and Isaiah Thomas, who was recently off the Bengals practice squad, are the other notable names at that spot. They will likely explore trade opportunities to upgrade this position over the coming weeks.

Packers: Linebacker

Youthful is an accurate description of the Packers roster as it is currently constructed. Linebacker has some question marks with De'Vondre Campbell absent, but rookies Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'Ron Hopper have a chance to fill the void. Quay Walker, a 2022 first-round pick, is suddenly the elder statesman in that room. Isaiah McDuffie is a part of the conversation as well. Green Bay is allowing 3.26 yards after contact, according to TruMedia, which is the seventh-worst rate in the league.

Two running backs, AJ Dillon and MarShawn Lloyd, are on injured reserve, so there is a lot of pressure on Josh Jacobs to stay healthy and produce.

Vikings: Interior offensive line

Minnesota is allowing pressure on 39.0% of dropbacks, which is the seventh-worst rate in the NFL, according to TruMedia. Starting offensive guard Dalton Risner has been on injured reserve since August.

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon is on injured reserve and Akayleb Evans did not practice Thursday.

NFC South

Buccaneers: Cornerback

Carlton Davis was traded this offseason and Jamel Dean did not practice Thursday as he nurses a hamstring injury. Zyon McCollum and Tyrek Funderburk are relatively inexperienced, but now the center of Tampa Bay's pass defense. Safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith have been sensational on the back end.

Falcons: Edge rusher

Atlanta has the fourth-lowest pressure rate this season (28.4%), according to TruMedia. Matthew Judon was brought in to be the solution and he is producing the highest pressure rate (9.1%) on the team, but that is good for No. 70 across the league among players with at least 100 pass rush snaps.

Panthers: Edge rusher

Carolina diverted the majority of its resources to the offensive side of the ball in support of former No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young last offseason. The defense was adversely affected and the front line is essentially composed of hired mercenaries rather than homegrown talent. Those decisions did not impact Young in the way that they had hoped. Head coach Dave Canales elected to bench Young and the offense has looked revitalized with Andy Dalton calling the shots.

Pass rusher Brian Burns was traded away at a discount and the burden falls on Jadeveon Clowney. They have applied pressure on 24.2% of opponent's dropbacks through six games, according to TruMedia, which is the worst rate in the league. For perspective, the top of the league (Miami) sits at 42.9%.

Cornerback, other than Jaycee Horn, is a weakness. Four defensive backs are on injured reserve.

Saints: Wide receiver

Offensive line depth has been challenged with Erik McCoy, Shane Lemieux on injured reserve and Cesar Ruiz and Lucas Patrick held out of practice this week. Reserve offensive tackle Landon Young has been starting at right guard. It was hard to imagine a position overcoming that level of misfortune. Enter the wide receivers. Chris Olave is out Week 7 and Rashid Shaheed was placed on the injured reserve and done for the season after surgery to fully repair his torn meniscus. The rag-tag Saints receiver room now features Equanimeous St. Brown, Mason Tipton, Bub Means and Cedric Wilson.

NFC East

Commanders: Cornerback

Any unit on defense, with the exception of the interior defenders, is open for discussion, especially now that Dorance Armstrong was inactive at practice Thursday. Opposing passers have had a 114.7 rating against Washington this season, which is the second highest in the league, according to TruMedia.

Linebackers Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner were also held out of practice Thursday.

Cowboys: Edge rusher

Dallas was mercifully granted a bye this week coming off a demolition at the hands of Detroit. Edge rushers Demarcus Lawrence, Marshawn Kneeland and Sam Williams are all on injured reserve. Micah Parsons has been limited in practice as well.

The Cowboys are hurting at wide receiver as well. Brandin Cooks was added to injured reserve last weekend. Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks are next in line on the depth chart.

Eagles: Interior offensive line

The loss of center Jason Kelce to retirement has taken a harsh toll on the Philadelphia offensive line. They have the highest pressure rate allowed (45.3%), according to TruMedia. Cam Jurgens stepped into the role left vacant by Kielce and Landon Dickerson, Mekhi Becton are starting at guard.

Giants: Edge rusher

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was added to injured reserve and Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence had not yet practiced as of Thursday. The Giants have had an above average pass rush this season, but will be a shell of themselves this weekend against the Eagles.

NFC West

49ers: Running back

The 49ers have lost running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell. Jordan Mason was in and out of the medical tent last week with a shoulder injury. Mason has been a limited participant this week at practice. Coach Kyle Shanahan is proactive in investing in that position but early season injuries have already challenged depth.

Cardinals: Offensive line

The injuries continue to mount in Arizona. Starting right tackle Jonah Williams and starting offensive guard Will Hernandez are on injured reserve. Offensive guard Evan Brown and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum were hampered in practice Thursday. Reinforcements could be on the way in the form of rookie Christian Jones returning to practice.

The Cardinals have the fifth-lowest team pressure rate (28.5%), according to TruMedia.

Rams: Offensive line

Los Angeles is finally starting to get healthy, but the offensive line is still missing interior offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Steve Avila. Offensive tackle Joe Noteboom is eligible to return this week and was a limited participant at practice Thursday; that would be a much needed boost for the Rams.

Seahawks: Cornerback

Riq Woolen and Tre Brown did not practice Thursday ahead of this weekend's showdown with the Falcons. Artie Burns, who was called up last week to account for injuries, has since found his way onto the injured reserve. Even if available, the Seahawks secondary will be at less than full health.