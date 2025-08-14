ASHBURN, Va. -- On a day in which the Washington Commanders unveiled their new practice bubble to the media for the first time, it was a practice getting canceled that was most newsworthy. Washington's joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens, scheduled for Aug. 21, is off, a mutual decision between the organizations.

"Sometimes, schedules don't sync up," Dan Quinn said Thursday. "I visited with John [Harbaugh] last night, and he's always choosing the best choices for players. So, every once in a while, it just doesn't sync up. We're bummed; we got a lot of respect for them and were looking forward to it, but we'll get to see them a couple days later after that."

In a statement, the Ravens noted "logistical challenges" and "the added strain on players headed into a short week." Baltimore's preseason Week 2 game against the Cowboys is Saturday, but the Commanders have just five days between facing the Bengals on Monday night and then facing Baltimore on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Quinn said the practice being canceled won't impact how the team deploys its players against Cincinnati, saying he looks at them as two separate entities.

"You got a big crew that will get some reps in the game vs. Cincinnati," Quinn said. "The plan will be to have some of the starters getting some snaps. It'll still be customized, but it wasn't affected by the joint practice. I was looking forward to it, just because we regard their team well, but, like I said, sometimes it just doesn't sync up."

Washington also made a pair of personnel moves Thursday, signing defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver River Cracraft while releasing wide receiver Mike Strachan. Worley, 30, has played for seven teams over nine seasons, most recently appearing in nine games for the Titans last year. Cracraft, 30, was most recently with the Dolphins.

Of course, the transaction every Washington fans wants to hear about would be regarding Terry McLaurin and a new contract. The Pro Bowl wide receiver's hold-in continues to loom over training camp, whether McLaurin is watching with his agent or with general manager Adam Peters (which created a stir earlier this week), signing autographs after practice ends or not appearing at all.

Thursday's practice was very much a jog through, with players not in pads and several veterans getting rest days. However, with training camp roughly three weeks old, we can assess who has impressed and who has work to do as roster cutdown day nears.

Stock up: CB Trey Amos

You'd be hard-pressed to find a bigger winner than Amos. The second-round rookie out of Ole Miss (by way of Louisiana and Alabama) was one of the few bright spots in the preseason Week 1 blowout loss to the Patriots, smothering Mack Hollins on a deep pass attempt and making a strong tackle on Rhamondre Stevenson. That continued the strong work he's put in during training camp.

The most telling quote came from defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.: "Trey's had a good day every day."

Amos has credited fellow starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore for "a lot of great pointers" and has drawn praise as a voracious learner and hard worker.

"I got better technique-wise on playing off or being [in] press," Amos said Sunday. "I feel like each day I try to find something new, just try to make it like second nature."

Amos' presence has also allowed Mike Sainristil to move to his more natural inside cornerback position, and Sainristil has had a strong camp, too. Rookie cornerbacks go through plenty of trials and tribulations, but Amos very much looks the part of a major contributor from Day 1.

Stock up: WR Deebo Samuel

The very first team rep of training camp was a Jayden Daniels pass to Deebo Samuel for a touchdown, and those two have shown a strong rapport. Daniels said even at that early moment, he knew he could form a connection with the do-it-all offensive weapon.

"I just think he's starting to understand how I see things, and I love to hear his feedback," Daniels said Sunday. "As far as what he's seen, because obviously I'm not the one running a route, I get to see, kind of, the picture he's only seeing."

Samuel has looked fast and explosive, even though his best attributes -- his elusiveness and toughness with the ball in his hands -- can't really be replicated in practices. Though Samuel is mostly known for being a chess piece of sorts, fellow wide receiver Noah Brown said early in camp he was impressed by Samuel's route running, and "people will see that this year."

Acquired from the 49ers for a fifth-round pick and entering a contract year, Samuel has acknowledged it's a big year for him but has tried to remain focused on the day-to-day. Being healthy -- he detailed a bout with pneumonia that derailed his 2024 season -- is a key.

"I still got a lot in the tank," Samuel said in late July. "Like I just said, I just go out here and get better every day. Whatever position they put me at to go out here and make plays, I'm going to do the best of my ability."

Stock down: The wide receivers not named Deebo Samuel

McLaurin's absence was always going to have a big impact. Replacing a second-team All-Pro wide receiver who caught 13 touchdowns and showed remarkable chemistry with a rookie quarterback is impossible. Brown's continued absence only magnifies the issue. But the Commanders would have loved to see someone pop with the extra reps available, and that hasn't been the case.

Luke McCaffrey, a 2024 third-round pick, has gotten lots of opportunities and has had a few good, tough catches over the middle. But he's a former quarterback, and his newness to the position still shows in terms of technique and drops. Michael Gallup has had a few catches here and there. Fourth-round rookie Jaylin Lane flashes impressive speed and quickness at times but is still learning the finer points of the game. Undrafted rookie free agent Ja'Corey Brooks might be having the best camp of any wide receiver given the expectations going in, and he's making a strong push for a roster spot.

Overall, Washington's wide receivers are really struggling to create separation downfield. On the first-team offense, it's Samuel, Zach Ertz and Austin Ekeler getting the vast majority of the targets and catches, mostly on shorter, quicker throws.

Stock down: Offensive line consistency/injuries

On one hand, it's important to find out if your offensive linemen are versatile. On the other, it's important they get plenty of reps together to build chemistry. For the Commanders, who already are without Sam Cosmi as he rehabs from a torn ACL, it's been much more of the former.

Projected starting left guard Brandon Coleman, who is swinging inside from left tackle after the team acquired star Laremy Tunsil, has missed significant time. That has meant Andrew Wylie working inside on occasion. Of course, Wylie is also competing with first-round rookie Josh Conerly Jr. at right tackle. Conerly, who is just 21 years old, keeps improving -- Quinn noted an impressive joint practice and game against the Patriots -- but might not be ready for full-time duty from Day 1.

Overall, it's caused a lot of moving bodies. Chris Paul has worked a lot with the first team at guard, though he wasn't present at Thursday's (very light) practice.

Stock up: Defensive line

Washington was one of the league's worst rush defenses last season. If all goes to plan, that won't be the case again, thanks to a remade defensive front.

Javon Kinlaw, the team's most expensive offseason acquisition, has fit right in alongside Daron Payne in the middle of the defensive line. Kinlaw shows violent hands and brute strength at his best, pushing the pocket well.

"His weight's down, he's healthy and I'm just seeing this arrow that's going up," Quinn said Thursday. "I felt, for us, he was one of the players in our burgundy and gold scrimmage that really stood out the most. So, I like where he is at mentally, physically, and really putting it all together. But I would imagine that the injury history maybe that sets you back some and now it's coming back twofold with all the practice and the reps and the development."

He had the same sentiment regarding past injuries for Johnny Newton. The 2024 second-round pick had surgeries on both feet last year but had a strip sack and a pair of other strong tackles against the Patriots and is starting to come into his own as well.

On the edge, Dorance Armstrong has had a strong camp in his second season with the team, and Von Miller, signed days before training camp opened, can still rush the passer, as he promised.

The Commanders don't have a star along the defensive line. Payne has been that at times, and maybe he can get back to that level. But it's a much better, deeper group than it's been in years past.