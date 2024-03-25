Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

I was going to start off today by bragging about my NCAA Tournament bracket, but I think I actually set it on fire two days ago, so let's move on. I'm never filling out a bracket again. Actually, before we move on, I'd like to give a shout out to Joe M., who is currently in first place in our Pick Six Podcast bracket challenge. And I would also like to give a shout out to CBSSports.com NFL Draft guru Josh Edwards, who is currently in dead last. Josh did so badly that I actually feel better about my bracket.

Anyway, this month isn't just for March Madness; the final week of March is also a big time around the NFL, because it's when the owners get together for their annual league meeting. The owners will be voting on some huge rule changes this week and we'll be breaking those down today, plus we'll take a look around the league at the latest NFL Draft rumors.

As always, here's your weekly reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the Pick Six newsletter. To get your friends to sign up, all you have to do is click here and then share this link with them. Let's get to the rundown.

1. NFL's annual league meeting is going down: Here's what you need to know about possible rule changes

NFL logo USATSI

For the next two days, the NFL's 32 owners will be in Orlando for the NFL's annual league meeting. Based on the location of the meetings, you'd think the owners were taking a group vacation, but as it turns out, that's not the case. The annual league meeting is where most of the NFL's offseason work gets done. Any time you see any major rule changes in the NFL, those are almost always voted on and approved at the annual league meeting.

This year, the owners will be voting on one of the most dramatic rule changes in NFL history when they vote whether to approve the league's new kickoff proposal.

Here's a quick look at several things that will be voted on or have already been voted on:

For any rule that's voted on this week, it has to get approved by 24 of the NFL's 32 owners, which is why it's hard to get a handle on whether a rule will pass. CBS Sports Lead NFL Inside Jonathan Jones will be in Orlando this week, and you can read his latest on the meetings here.

2. Mock Draft Monday: Patriots trade back

It's time for another edition of Mock Draft Monday, which is where we hunt down one of our NFL Draft gurus and force them to give you a new mock draft since there's no better way to start the week than with a fresh mock draft.

This week's mock is coming from Kyle Stackpole, who went an interesting route this week by having the PATRIOTS trade out of the third overall pick. Who did they trade with? What kind of impact did it have on the rest of the first round? Let's find out.

Here are the top-11 picks from his mock:

1. Bears: QB Caleb Wiliams (USC)

2. Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)

3. Vikings (via mock trade with Patriots): QB Drake Maye (UNC)

4. Cardinals: WR Marvin Harrison, Jr. (Ohio State)

5. Chargers: WR Malik Nabers (LSU)

6. Giants: J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

7. Titans: OT Joe Alt (Notre Dame)

8. Falcons: EDGE Dallas Turner (Alabama)

9. Bears: EDGE Jared Verse (Florida State)

10. Jets: OT Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)

11. Patriots (via mock trade with Vikings): WR Rome Odunze (Washington)

If you want to see how the rest of Stackpole's first round pans out, then be sure to check out his entire mock draft by clicking here.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with Ryan Wilson and Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

3. NFL Draft rumors: Marvin Harrison Jr. is allegedly eyeing one certain team

Marvin Harrison Jr. USATSI

The only thing more exciting than the NFL Draft are all the draft rumors that come with it. Between now and the start of the draft on April 25, you're going to be hearing a lot of speculation about what each team is going to do with their first pick, and only about 37% of that speculation is going to be true.

During draft season, everything is a smokescreen and you can't believe anything that anyone says. With that in mind, we're going to cover some of the latest draft news from over the weekend.

Marvin Harrison Jr. apparently wants to play for Arizona. Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. was once teammates with Harrison at Ohio State, so the two still talk. During a recent conversation, Johnson told Harrison he would almost certainly end up with the Cardinals. Harrison's response? "He said he wanted to be a Cardinal," Johnson said. You can read more about Johnson's story here

Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. was once teammates with Harrison at Ohio State, so the two still talk. During a recent conversation, Johnson told Harrison he would almost certainly end up with the Cardinals. Harrison's response? "He said he wanted to be a Cardinal," Johnson said. You Commanders seem set on taking a QB. At this point, it's probably safe to say the Commanders will be taking a QB with the second overall pick. "I would say it'd be fair to envision we'd be taking a quarterback," head coach Dan Quinn told NFL.com on Saturday. "To say where it'll be happening, I think that's a better question for (general manager) Adam (Peters)." You see that? That's a classic smokescreen. Quinn confirmed that the Commanders will almost certainly be taking a QB, but he wouldn't confirm if they'd be doing it with the second overall pick. Although I think they will take a QB at No. 2, if they want to trade the pick, there will likely be plenty of takers. You can check out who those takers may be here

At this point, it's probably safe to say the Commanders will be taking a QB with the second overall pick. "I would say it'd be fair to envision we'd be taking a quarterback," head coach Dan Quinn told NFL.com on Saturday. "To say where it'll be happening, I think that's a better question for (general manager) Adam (Peters)." You see that? That's a classic smokescreen. Quinn confirmed that the Commanders will almost certainly be taking a QB, but he wouldn't confirm if they'd be doing it with the second overall pick. Although I think they will take a QB at No. 2, if they want to trade the pick, there will likely be plenty of takers. You can check out who Patriots don't seem set on taking a QB. The team to watch at the top of the draft is the Patriots. With the Bears and Commanders both likely taking a quarterback, it will be interesting to see what the Patriots do. New head coach Jerod Mayo knows his team needs a QB, but he's not locked into taking one

The team to watch at the top of the draft is the Patriots. With the Bears and Commanders both likely taking a quarterback, it will be interesting to see what the Patriots do. New head coach Jerod Mayo knows his team needs a QB, but Keep an eye on the Broncos to trade up. Sean Payton admitted Monday that there's definitely a "realistic" chance that the Broncos may trade up in the draft this year. The Broncos currently hold the 12th overall pick and still need a QB, so if they do trade up in the first round, it will likely be to grab a quarterback. You can read more about Payton's comments here

The first round of the draft kicks off exactly one month from today, which means draft rumor season is also kicking off, so take everything you read with a grain of salt unless, of course, you read it in this newsletter.

4. NFL free agency: Most underrated storylines we aren't talking about enough

We are now two weeks into free agency, and although we've been talking non-stop about certain things -- like Russell Wilson signing with the Steelers -- there are some things that have flown under the radar over the past two weeks. Jordan Dajani decided to bring those to light today by ranking some of those most underrated storylines of free agency.

Let's take a look at three of the storylines on his list:

To check out Jordan's full list of underrated storylines, be sure to click here.

5. Winners and losers from Week 2 of free agency

Jerry Jeudy USATSI

It doesn't seem possible, but we already have two full weeks of free agency under our belt. The second wave of free agency wasn't as exciting as the first wave, but we still saw some big moves last week like Chase Young signing with the Saints.

With the in mind, Jordan Dajani pored through all the moves that went down over the past week so he could come up with a list of winners and losers from the second wave of free agency.

WINNERS

Jerry Jeudy. "Jeudy, a former No. 15 overall pick, did not exactly live up to expectations during his four seasons in Denver. He averaged 53.6 receiving yards per game, and scored 11 touchdowns in 57 career games. And now, the Browns decided to extend him before he even took a snap for his new team. Jeudy agreed to a three-year extension

"Jeudy, a former No. 15 overall pick, did not exactly live up to expectations during his four seasons in Denver. He averaged 53.6 receiving yards per game, and scored 11 touchdowns in 57 career games. And now, the Browns decided to extend him before he even took a snap for his new team. Jeudy Joshua Dobbs. "If you had to pick the most premier place to be a backup quarterback, it may be with the San Francisco 49ers. That's the gig Dobbs landed this week. ... Dobbs went 2-2 as the starter for Minnesota last season before the Vikings wanted to get a look at Nick Mullens, but the 29-year-old dual-threat quarterback has potential, and San Francisco is a nice landing spot for him."

LOSERS

Veteran defensive backs. "When it came to cap casualties this offseason, the top three entering free agency in my opinion were cornerback Xavien Howard, safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Tre'Davious White. However, two weeks into free agency, zero of the three veteran defensive backs have found new homes. There's nothing wrong with taking your time in selecting a new team, but it also could mean their markets aren't as hot as expected."

"When it came to cap casualties this offseason, the top three entering free agency in my opinion were cornerback Xavien Howard, safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Tre'Davious White. However, two weeks into free agency, zero of the three veteran defensive backs have found new homes. There's nothing wrong with taking your time in selecting a new team, but it also could mean their markets aren't as hot as expected." People who hate the 'Tush Push.' "The 'Tush Push' will be back in 2024. NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent confirmed this week that the controversial play will remain legal. However, the NFL will continue to monitor the play, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Maybe we can name the Eagles winners here as well. They had a 93.5% success rate with the 'Tush Push' in 2022, and a 90% success rate in 2023."

You can check out Jordan's full story here.

6. Extra points: Chiefs trade away their top corner

It's been a busy weekend in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.