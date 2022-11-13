The 10th Sunday of the NFL season is set to begin with an early morning matchup in Germany between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks. There are some key injuries at the quarterback position to watch out for today as Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford are battling injuries.
We've got you covered with all the inactives. Check back early and often as the lists roll in for each team.
Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 10:
Arizona Cardinals
- Kyler Murray
- Matt Prater
- Byron Murphy
- Jesse Luketa
- D.J. Humphries
- Max Garcia
Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns
- Kellen Mond
- Demetric Felton Jr.
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- Thomas Graham Jr.
- Michael Dunn
- David Njoku
- Perrion Winfrey
Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Anthony Barr
- Jabril Cox
- Will Grier
- Nahshon Wright
- Markquese Bell
- Chauncey Golston
Denver Broncos
- KJ Hamler
- Darius Phillips
- Justin Simmons
- Marlon Mack
- Baron Browning
- Cam Fleming
- Andrew Beck
- Eyioma Uwazurike
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
- Shemar Jean-Charles,
- Krys Barnes
- De'Vondre Campbell
- Rasheed Walker
- Luke Tenuta
- Romeo Doubs
- Jonathan Ford
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
- Trevor Denbow
- Nick Foles
- Wesley French
- Deon Jackson
- Mike Strachan
- Chris Williams
- Jelani Woods
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tevaughn Campbell
- De'Shaan Dixon
- Tyree Gillespie
- John Miller
- Kendric Pryor
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
- Denzel Perryman
- Jackson Barton
- Neil Farrell Jr.
- Matthew Butler
- Clelin Ferrell
Los Angeles Rams
- Matthew Stafford
- Tutu Atwell
- Travin Howard
- Shaun Jolly
- Alaric Jackson
- Greg Gaines
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New Orleans Saints
- Marquez Callaway
- Marcus Davenport
- J.P. Holtz
- Mark Ingram
- Marshon Lattimore
- Marcus Maye
- Andrus Peat
- Pete Werner
New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
- Kendrick Green
- Elijah Riley
- Mark Robinson
- Mason Rudolph
- Ahkello Witherspoon
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
- Chris Conley
- Bud Dupree
- Kristian Fulton
- Amani Hooker
- Jordan Roos
- Jeffery Simmons