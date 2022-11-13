darren-waller.jpg
The 10th Sunday of the NFL season is set to begin with an early morning matchup in Germany between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks. There are some key injuries at the quarterback position to watch out for today as Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford are battling injuries.

We've got you covered with all the inactives. Check back early and often as the lists roll in for each team.

Here is a look at inactive players across the league by team for Week 10:

Arizona Cardinals

  • Kyler Murray
  • Matt Prater
  • Byron Murphy
  • Jesse Luketa
  • D.J. Humphries
  • Max Garcia

Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

  • Ezekiel Elliott
  • Anthony Barr
  • Jabril Cox
  • Will Grier
  • Nahshon Wright
  • Markquese Bell
  • Chauncey Golston 

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

  • Shemar Jean-Charles,
  • Krys Barnes
  • De'Vondre Campbell
  • Rasheed Walker
  • Luke Tenuta
  • Romeo Doubs
  • Jonathan Ford

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

  • Trevor Denbow
  • Nick Foles
  • Wesley French
  • Deon Jackson
  • Mike Strachan
  • Chris Williams
  • Jelani Woods

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Denzel Perryman
  • Jackson Barton
  • Neil Farrell Jr.
  • Matthew Butler
  • Clelin Ferrell

Los Angeles Rams

  • Matthew Stafford
  • Tutu Atwell
  • Travin Howard
  • Shaun Jolly
  • Alaric Jackson
  • Greg Gaines  

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans