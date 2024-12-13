Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season, a week that is synonymous with the start of Fantasy football postseasons. Fortunately for you, we've got a rundown of every team's injury report so you know who to start ahead of this week's games.

Even if you're not a Fantasy football player (or unfortunately did not make your league's postseason), there are still a litany of injuries to keep an eye on this week. In Pittsburgh, the Steelers will be without No. 1 wide receiver George Pickens in Sunday's in-state showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bengals got some good news regarding quarterback Joe Burrow, who is set to play against the Titans in their must-win game.

Here's a rundown of each team's final injury report for Week 15. We'll be updating this throughout the evening as more injury reports come in.

Bengals at Titans

Bengals: OT Orlando Brown Jr. (fibula), LB Joe Bachie (groin), DT Sheldon Rankins (illness) OUT; WR Charlie Jones (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist/left knee) is off the injury report and will face the Titans. Jones was limited Friday after not practicing the previous two days. Rookie Kris Jenkins Jr. will continue to start in place of Rankins, whose first year in Cincinnati has been hampered by injuries.

Commanders at Saints

Ravens at Giants

Ravens: OLB Adisa Isaac (hamstring), S Sanoussi Kane (hamstring), NT Michael Pierce (calf), CB T.J. Tampa (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Giants: DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck/shoulder), LB Bobby Okereke (back), CB Dru Phillips (shoulder), G Jon Runyan (ankle) OUT; CB Cor'Dale Flott (quad), QB Drew Lock (heel/left elbow) DOUBTFUL; CB Deonte Banks (rib), OT Chris Hubbard (knee), LB Dyontae Johnson (ankle), OL Austin Schlottmann (fibula) QUESTONABLE

Pierce and Tampa were full practice participants all week for the Ravens, who are coming off of their bye week. Isaac and Kane were both limited on Friday after not practicing on Thursday.

For the Giants, second-year quarterback Tommy DeVito will start in place of Lock. DeVito, who went 3-3 last year as the starting quarterback, went 21 of 31 for 189 yards in New York's 31-21 loss to the Buccaneers back in Week 12.

Cowboys at Panthers

Panthers: LB Trevin Wallace (shoulder) OUT; OLB Jadeveon Clowney (NIR/knee), RB Raheem Blackshear (chest), LB Josey Jewell (hamstring), CB Jaycee Horn (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Clowney and Jewell were both full practice participants on Friday. Horn was limited all week, while Blackshear was limited on Thursday and Friday after not practicing on Wednesday.

Jets at Jaguars

Dolphins at Texans

Colts at Broncos

Bills at Lions

Bills: CB Rasul Douglas (knee) OUT; S Taylor Rapp (neck/shoulder), S Damar Hamlin (back/ribs), TE Dalton Kincaid (knee), OT Tylan Grable (groin), DE Dawuane Smoot (wrist), TE Quintin Morris (shoulder/groin), DE Casey Toohill (ribs) QUESTIONABLE

Bills rookie receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) does not have an injury designation and will suit up Sunday for Buffalo. Kincaid is questionable despite practicing in some capacity all week.

Steelers at Eagles

Steelers: WR George Pickens (hamstring), S DeShon Elliott (hamstring), DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin) OUT; DT Montravius Adams (knee), OL Calvin Anderson (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Pickens' absence is notable, but Pittsburgh will also be without two members of its starting defense Sunday with Elliott and Ogunjobi dealing with injuries. Dean Lowry, who has also made an impact this season on special teams, will likely replace Ogunjobi in the starting lineup. Veteran Damontae Kazee is slated to replace Elliott.

Chiefs at Browns

Patriots at Cardinals

Buccaneers at Chargers

Packers at Seahawks

Bears at Vikings (Monday)

Falcons at Raiders (Monday)

