The NFL Draft is finally here after months of testing, interviewing, speculation, trades, mock drafts and more. Somehow, it still seems like plenty of surprises await. Who better to wade through all of the noise than our NFL insider, Jonathan Jones? Here's his latest -- and final -- mock draft:

1. Panthers: QB Bryce Young -- "He's about the only thing we know for certain in this year's draft."

"He's about the only thing we know for certain in this year's draft." 2. Texans: EGDE Will Anderson Jr. -- "I wasn't sure of it last week but it seems clear the Texans aren't interested in going QB at No. 2."

"I wasn't sure of it last week but it seems clear the Texans aren't interested in going QB at No. 2." 3. Cardinals: OT Paris Johnson -- "Arizona goes here with the offensive tackle with the best feet to help protect Kyler Murray for the foreseeable future."

"Arizona goes here with the offensive tackle with the best feet to help protect for the foreseeable future." 4. Colts: QB Will Levis -- "Lot of noise around him going to Houston at No. 2, and that's possible."

"Lot of noise around him going to Houston at No. 2, and that's possible." 5. Seahawks: DL Jalen Carter -- "John Schneider has no fear. He's missed on some defensive linemen in the draft before, but that won't stop him here."

Wait, so what about C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson? I'll give you a hint: They're not even in the top 10. Think that's surprising? Our Cody Benjamin has even more potential surprises.

We also have mocks from...

One of the toughest players to project is former Texas superstar running back Bijan Robinson. He's a stud. The position he plays, though, isn't coveted. Robinson talked about that and more with our Jordan Dajani. Our Doug Clawson, meanwhile, made the case for Robinson as a top-10 pick.

Another top prospect whose draft stock doesn't match his talent is Jalen Carter, whose involvement in a fatal car crash may impact his landing spot. Our Dennis Dodd has a terrific profile on Carter, and our Joel Corry, a former agent, wrote on how pre-draft damage control works.

Our NFL writers have done a wonderful job preparing us for the draft, and you can see all of their work here.

THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS

There's a seemingly endless list of mistakes that led to the Bucks blowing a 16-point fourth-quarter lead to the Heat and falling, 128-126, in overtime to become just the sixth 1 seed to lose to an 8 seed. But nothing was more quintessential than Grayson Allen somehow failing to get a shot off before time expired.

Milwaukee's offense was putrid. The final possession was putrid (and hilarious).

The Bucks shot 5-25 (20%) over the fourth quarter and overtime . They had more turnovers (seven) than made shots .

. They had . During that span, Khris Middleton , the team's supposed "closer," went 0-5, and Giannis Antetokounmpo went 3-12 from the field and 3-9 from the free-throw line. Overall, he was 10-23 from the stripe.

, the team's supposed "closer," went 0-5, and went 3-12 from the field and 3-9 from the free-throw line. Overall, he was 10-23 from the stripe. The Bucks were outscored by 55 points in the fourth quarter this series.

Jimmy Butler in the fourth quarter this series: 41 points on 14-23 (60.9%) shooting .

in the fourth quarter this series: . Milwaukee's "big three" of Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Jrue Holiday in the fourth quarter of this series, combined: 40 points on 11-49 (22.4% shooting).

Jack Maloney has a full breakdown of how the Bucks broke down.

Milwaukee still would have survived its collapse if Butler hadn't made one of the most incredible plays you'll see: a ridiculous, falling-down shot with a half-second left in regulation to force overtime. He finished the game with 42 points, and had 98 points over the last two games. Only Michael Jordan, Jerry West and Elgin Baylor have had more over a two-game playoff stretch... ever.

Butler is the greatest playoff underdog ever, writes our Sam Quinn.

Quinn: "Butler has been an underdog for his entire basketball career. It therefore seems appropriate that he has become the single most dangerous playoff underdog in NBA history. It may not mean as much as winning a championship, but it's a worthy legacy for a player who's done short of it in the postseason."

Warriors take crucial Game 5, Knicks advance, Grizzlies stay alive 🏀

Eight days ago, Stephen Curry found himself in a 2-0 series deficit for the first time in his career. Fast forward to now, and he and the Warriors have a 3-2 lead after a 123-116 win over the Kings.

The championship core was outstanding: Curry had 31 points, Klay Thompson added 25, and Draymond Green had 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals off the bench. The Warriors don't just lead the series; they're looking like legitimate title contenders again, writes our Colin Ward-Henninger.

Elsewhere, for the first time in a decade, the Knicks have won a playoff series. Powered by an outstanding defense and a Jalen Brunson-led offense, New York topped Cleveland, 106-95, to advance in five games.

Brunson had 23 points and averaged 24 for the series, carrying the offense when Julius Randle struggled and missed time (he left Game 5 with a sprained ankle and didn't return

and averaged 24 for the series, carrying the offense when struggled and missed time (he Mitchell Robinson had 18 rebounds, the most by a Knicks player in a playoff game since Marcus Camby in 2001. His 11 offensive rebounds were tied for second-most in a playoff game in franchise history.

The Knicks were tougher. They were more disciplined. They were better. They outscored the Cavaliers...

91-55 on second-chance points

78-55 on fast-break points

111-76 on points off turnovers

Cleveland hasn't won a playoff series without LeBron James since 1993.

Speaking of James, his Lakers got blown out by the Grizzlies, 116-99, as Memphis forced a Game 6.

Desmond Bane (33 points, 10 rebounds) and Ja Morant (31 points, 10 rebounds) became the first duo to both have 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in the same playoff game in franchise history.

(33 points, 10 rebounds) and (31 points, 10 rebounds) became the first duo to both have 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in the same playoff game in franchise history. Anthony Davis (31 points, 19 rebounds) was terrific, but James struggled (15 points on 5-17 shooting, 1-9 on 3-pointers).



(31 points, 19 rebounds) was terrific, but (15 points on 5-17 shooting, 1-9 on 3-pointers). After the Lakers pulled to within one, 75-74, with just over four minutes left in the third quarter, the Grizzlies finished the quarter on a 19-2 run and never looked back.

Manchester City thump Arsenal, take control of Premier League as Erling Haaland breaks record ⚽

It was billed as a Premier League clash for the ages between the two teams atop the table with just over a month to go. Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland made sure there wasn't much drama.

Manchester City blasted Arsenal, 4-1, to gain the upper hand for a third straight league title and inch closer to a treble.

De Bruyne opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a clinical finish off a counterattack, assisted by Haaland.

After John Stones ' excellent header doubled the lead shortly before halftime, de Bruyne tallied again early in the second half off another Haaland assist.

' excellent header doubled the lead shortly before halftime, de Bruyne tallied again early in the second half off another Haaland assist. Leandro Trossard got one back for the Gunners before Haaland scored in stoppage time.



It was Haaland's 33rd goal this season, breaking the record for most ever in a 38-game Premier League season -- and yes, City has only played 31 games so far. The Citizens are still behind Arsenal on the table (75 points to 73), but have two matches in hand.

Unsurprisingly, de Bruyne and Haaland led the way in our player ratings. This may look like a collapse from Arsenal, but the Premier League is, has been and will be City's, writes our James Benge.

And remember: It's not just the Premier League. City also have the Champions League (semifinals begin May 9 on Paramount+) and the FA Cup (June 3 vs. Manchester United) in their sights. Only one English side -- United in 1998-99 -- has completed a UEFA continental treble. City look a strong bet to be the second.

