NFL contracts get the most attention in the offseason, when most deals are signed, renegotiated or terminated. But there is perhaps no greater in-season spotlight on player finances than Week 18, when many veterans get a final opportunity to cash in on bonuses and performance-based incentives. Which players have the most to gain in the final week of regular-season action?
Here are some of the most notable bonuses and incentives on the line in Week 18:
|Player
|Team
|Amount
|Needs
|Result
|Buccaneers
$2M
Playoff berth (win vs. Saints)
QB Geno Smith
|Seahawks
$2M
Playoff berth (win + help)
|Colts
$2M
65% of 2023 offensive snaps
|YES
|Vikings
$650K
125 rushing yards
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
|Ravens
$1.75M
5 catches, 185 yards, 2 TDs
|NO (did not play as Ravens rested several starters)
|Titans
$1.5M
7 catches, 49 yards, 2 TDs
|Giants
$750K
Active vs. Eagles
|Ravens
$500K
10 catches ($250K), 58 yards ($250K)
|NO
|WR Josh Reynolds
|Lions
|$250K
|36 receiving yards
TE Mike Gesicki
|Patriots
$750K
53% of 2023 offensive snaps
|Texans
$500K
6 catches ($250K), 107 yards ($250K)
|TE Adam Trautman
|Broncos
|$100K
|One touchdown
|TE Austin Hooper
|Raiders
|$125K
|51% of snaps (currently at 51%)
|TE Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|$125K
|Five receiving yards
|RB Devin Singletary
|Texans
|$375K
|50% of offensive snaps ($125K), 55% of offensive snaps ($125K), 165 rushing yards ($125K)
|RB Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|$100K
|Two touchdowns
|YES
|RB D'Onta Foreman
|Bears
|$100K
|Two touchdowns
|RB Ezekiel Elliott
|Patriots
|$425K
|$50K for every game played, 252 total yards in Week 18 for $375K
|RB Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|$100K
|110 rushing or receiving yards
|DE Tyquan Lewis
|Colts
|$150K
|1.0 sacks
|NO
|DE Clelin Ferrell
|49ers
|$350K
|50% of snaps to earn $250K (currently at 45%), 1.5 sacks to earn $100K
|OLB Leonard Floyd
|Bills
|$2M
|1.5 sacks
|OLB Bud Dupree
|Falcons
|$2M
|1.5 sacks ($1M), 70% of 2023 snaps ($1M)
|DE Calais Campbell
|Falcons
|$500K
|60% of defensive snaps (currently at 60%)
|OLB Preston Smith
|Packers
|$1M
|2 sacks
OLB Jadeveon Clowney
|Ravens
$750K
0.5 sack
|YES
OLB Arden Key
|Titans
$500K
2 sacks
|DT Chris Jones
|Chiefs
|$1.25 million
|One sack
|S Jordan Poyer
|Bills
|$250K
|90% of snaps (currently at 90%)
Plenty is on the line this weekend for these players.
- Joe Mixon scored two touchdowns in the first quarter during the Bengals matchup with the Browns on Sunday. His second TD secured him $100K.
- Late in the second quarter during Baltimore's rainy matchup against Pittsburgh, Clowney got to Mason Rudolph for a sack. That sack was worth $750K, and his teammates knew it, so the Ravens defense had some fun out on the field.
.@clownejd needed a sack to reach his incentive for the season.— NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2024
He got it and went CRAZY. 😅👏
📺: #PITvsBAL on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/WxnOXJY8R6 pic.twitter.com/MGFK4aRq5h