Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
NFL teams whose 2024-25 Super Bowl odds have worsened
The Bills and Vikings are among several teams who oddsmakers are down on.
Earlier this week, we looked at five NFL teams whose Super Bowl odds had improved this offseason, including the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are the favorites to win again at +550.
With more than a month to go before the 2024-25 kicks off, there can still be plenty of odds movement in the Super Bowl market – especially due to quarterback injuries. Here are four more teams whose odds have shifted at BetMGM.
Buffalo Bills
Opened: +1200
Now: +1500
When you lose your No. 1 wide receiver, your odds are going to suffer. That being said, the Bills are still a legitimate Super Bowl contender as long as Josh Allen is starting at QB, and tight end Dalton Kincaid should have more of a role in his second season. Buffalo also drafted Keon Coleman No. 33 overall to help fill the void left by Stefon Diggs’ departure. Don’t forget that star linebacker Matt Milano returns from injury as well to strengthen a fearsome pass rush. The issue for Buffalo is that Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers are healthy, and that Patrick Mahomes is still in the conference.
Minnesota Vikings
Opened: +4000
Now: +8000
There wasn’t going to be too much the Vikings could do to improve on 40-1 Super Bowl odds in a tough NFC North division, but losing Kirk Cousins in free agency certainly didn’t help. It looks like Sam Darnold will be the starting quarterback heading into Week 1, with first-round pick J.J. McCarthy behind him. Minnesota has also lost two corners before the season even began, with Mekhi Blackmon tearing his ACL and Khyree Jackson tragically passing away in a car accident. That’s not to mention WR Jordan Addison getting into legal issues after being arrested for a DUI. Pair that with a projected win total of 6.5, and the oddsmakers clearly don’t expect much from the Vikings this season.
New Orleans Saints
Opened: +6600
Now: +10000
With the third-best odds to win the NFC South (+340 at DraftKings Sportsbook) behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+320) and the Atlanta Falcons (-120), the Saints are in a position they aren’t used to being in recently. New Orleans still has Derek Carr starting at QB, Chris Olave on the outside and Alvin Karama in the backfield, but the defense is aging and there is some upheaval on the offensive line. The Saints are viewed by oddsmakers as a longer shot (+170) to even make the playoffs.
Denver Broncos
Opened: +10000
Now: +15000
Even though the Russell Wilson trade was a disaster, this season could be even longer for Broncos fans. Denver has an unenviable three-way QB “battle” between rookie Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. When we recently asked oddsmakers to rank all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks by their value to the spread, Nix was 31st. It could be a long season in Denver, especially in an AFC West with Justin Herbert and Mahomes.