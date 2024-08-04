NFL teams whose 2024-25 Super Bowl odds have worsened

The Bills and Vikings are among several teams who oddsmakers are down on.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Earlier this week, we looked at five NFL teams whose Super Bowl odds had improved this offseason, including the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are the favorites to win again at +550.

With more than a month to go before the 2024-25 kicks off, there can still be plenty of odds movement in the Super Bowl market – especially due to quarterback injuries. Here are four more teams whose odds have shifted at BetMGM.

Buffalo Bills

Opened: +1200

Now: +1500

When you lose your No. 1 wide receiver, your odds are going to suffer. That being said, the Bills are still a legitimate Super Bowl contender as long as Josh Allen is starting at QB, and tight end Dalton Kincaid should have more of a role in his second season. Buffalo also drafted Keon Coleman No. 33 overall to help fill the void left by Stefon Diggs’ departure. Don’t forget that star linebacker Matt Milano returns from injury as well to strengthen a fearsome pass rush. The issue for Buffalo is that Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers are healthy, and that Patrick Mahomes is still in the conference.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA).

Minnesota Vikings

Opened: +4000

Now: +8000

There wasn’t going to be too much the Vikings could do to improve on 40-1 Super Bowl odds in a tough NFC North division, but losing Kirk Cousins in free agency certainly didn’t help. It looks like Sam Darnold will be the starting quarterback heading into Week 1, with first-round pick J.J. McCarthy behind him. Minnesota has also lost two corners before the season even began, with Mekhi Blackmon tearing his ACL and Khyree Jackson tragically passing away in a car accident. That’s not to mention WR Jordan Addison getting into legal issues after being arrested for a DUI. Pair that with a projected win total of 6.5, and the oddsmakers clearly don’t expect much from the Vikings this season.

New Orleans Saints

Opened: +6600

Now: +10000

With the third-best odds to win the NFC South (+340 at DraftKings Sportsbook) behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+320) and the Atlanta Falcons (-120), the Saints are in a position they aren’t used to being in recently. New Orleans still has Derek Carr starting at QB, Chris Olave on the outside and Alvin Karama in the backfield, but the defense is aging and there is some upheaval on the offensive line. The Saints are viewed by oddsmakers as a longer shot (+170) to even make the playoffs.

Read Review Bet $5 And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly! Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ KY/WY). Offer available in AZ/CO/CT/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void where prohibited. 1 per new customer only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Ends 8/18/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Min. deposit of $5. Min. first bet of $5. Reward issued as 6 Bonus Bets of $25 each. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours) after being credited, are single-use and non-withdrawable. Stake removed from payout. See terms at sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-522-4700 (NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/ME/MI/NJ/OH/OR/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Denver Broncos

Opened: +10000

Now: +15000