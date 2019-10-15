2019-20 SEC expert picks, predictions, preview: Florida, Auburn capable of catching Kentucky

The SEC saw continued success last season, flaunting its depth and its development as teams like Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn battled for the conference's top spot all season long. Then, after winning the SEC Tournament, Auburn came out hot in the postseason and advanced to the Final Four -- the seventh time an SEC team made the trip to the tournament's final weekend for since 2011, tying the Big Ten for most appearances in that span. The SEC could do the same this season, as basketball continues to ascend in a conference where football is king.

Although the SEC produced seven first-round picks in the 2019 NBA Draft -- meaning a ton of its top talent departed for the pros -- the conference brings in five top-25 recruiting classes. Kentucky has the country's No. 2 ranked group of newcomers, Florida's freshmen sit at No. 8, Georgia brings in the No. 10 class headlined by the second-best overall recruit Anthony Edwards and Auburn and Alabama bring in the No. 20 and 21 ranked recruiting classes, respectively. With the influx of talent, things are expected to continue to trend upward in the south.

Could this be the season the SEC produces its first national champion since Kentucky took the crown in 2012?

Florida's Kerry Blackshear Jr., a Virginia Tech transfer, is the CBS Sports Preseson SEC Player of the Year. USATSI

CBS Sports Preseason SEC Player of the Year

Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida: Florida won the transfer lottery when it landed Blackshear. The former Virginia Tech big man is just the anchor the Gators' offense needed in the paint as they position themselves to climb the SEC ladder. He's taken consistent steps forward throughout his college career and, if he does so again this season, could be the conference's most dangerous weapon. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 14.9 points, 7.5 boards and 2.4 assists per game last season and his contributions could help the Gators make national noise, especially alongside newcomers Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann and returning point guard Andrew Nembhard. He's an asset on both ends of the floor and can become the go-guy a talented Florida team needs offensively and defensively, setting him up to sit atop this season's awards conversations.

CBS Sports Preseason SEC Coach of the Year

Mike White, Florida: Bringing in his best recruiting class to date in a pair of five-star recruits and the most highly-sought after grad transfer on the market in the same season were huge moves by White as he positions Florida to compete for the conference's top spot and a slot in the national conversation. The Gators have made it to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three years, but what White should be able to accomplish this season will set his 2019-20 Florida squad apart from recent teams. White wasn't able to get as much out of his team last year as many thought he would, but he's got too much talent coming in (combined with his returners) to not take a major step forward this season.

CBS Sports Preseason SEC Freshman of the Year

Anthony Edwards, Georgia: There are a number of talented newcomers in the SEC, including the likes of Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey and Florida's Scottie Lewis, but Edwards has something really special. The highest-ranked prospect to ever sign with the Bulldogs and the program's first five-star commit since Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in 2011, Edwards is the conference's top-ranked newcomer, according to 247Sports. Edwards, a shooting guard, is expected to make an immediate impact in the backcourt as the beginning of a Georgia rebuild rests on his shoulders. Edwards possesses a unique blend of strength, speed and control that give him tremendous upside. He's extremely physically gifted and is an incredibly versatile asset. He's an explosive athlete with Harden-esque handles, above-average passing abilities and great vision to go with tons of scoring potential. He can, and will, do it all for Georgia this season -- and will likely do much of it without a supporting cast as strong as many of his competitors.

