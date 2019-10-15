2019-20 SEC expert picks, predictions, preview: Florida, Auburn capable of catching Kentucky
The SEC saw continued success last season, flaunting its depth and its development as teams like Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn battled for the conference's top spot all season long. Then, after winning the SEC Tournament, Auburn came out hot in the postseason and advanced to the Final Four -- the seventh time an SEC team made the trip to the tournament's final weekend for since 2011, tying the Big Ten for most appearances in that span. The SEC could do the same this season, as basketball continues to ascend in a conference where football is king.
Although the SEC produced seven first-round picks in the 2019 NBA Draft -- meaning a ton of its top talent departed for the pros -- the conference brings in five top-25 recruiting classes. Kentucky has the country's No. 2 ranked group of newcomers, Florida's freshmen sit at No. 8, Georgia brings in the No. 10 class headlined by the second-best overall recruit Anthony Edwards and Auburn and Alabama bring in the No. 20 and 21 ranked recruiting classes, respectively. With the influx of talent, things are expected to continue to trend upward in the south.
Could this be the season the SEC produces its first national champion since Kentucky took the crown in 2012?
Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida: Florida won the transfer lottery when it landed Blackshear. The former Virginia Tech big man is just the anchor the Gators' offense needed in the paint as they position themselves to climb the SEC ladder. He's taken consistent steps forward throughout his college career and, if he does so again this season, could be the conference's most dangerous weapon. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 14.9 points, 7.5 boards and 2.4 assists per game last season and his contributions could help the Gators make national noise, especially alongside newcomers Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann and returning point guard Andrew Nembhard. He's an asset on both ends of the floor and can become the go-guy a talented Florida team needs offensively and defensively, setting him up to sit atop this season's awards conversations.
Mike White, Florida: Bringing in his best recruiting class to date in a pair of five-star recruits and the most highly-sought after grad transfer on the market in the same season were huge moves by White as he positions Florida to compete for the conference's top spot and a slot in the national conversation. The Gators have made it to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three years, but what White should be able to accomplish this season will set his 2019-20 Florida squad apart from recent teams. White wasn't able to get as much out of his team last year as many thought he would, but he's got too much talent coming in (combined with his returners) to not take a major step forward this season.
Anthony Edwards, Georgia: There are a number of talented newcomers in the SEC, including the likes of Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey and Florida's Scottie Lewis, but Edwards has something really special. The highest-ranked prospect to ever sign with the Bulldogs and the program's first five-star commit since Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in 2011, Edwards is the conference's top-ranked newcomer, according to 247Sports. Edwards, a shooting guard, is expected to make an immediate impact in the backcourt as the beginning of a Georgia rebuild rests on his shoulders. Edwards possesses a unique blend of strength, speed and control that give him tremendous upside. He's extremely physically gifted and is an incredibly versatile asset. He's an explosive athlete with Harden-esque handles, above-average passing abilities and great vision to go with tons of scoring potential. He can, and will, do it all for Georgia this season -- and will likely do much of it without a supporting cast as strong as many of his competitors.
The Wildcats bring in enough incoming talent keep them atop the SEC's preseason pedestal, even in light of the loss of their top five scorers. Calipari is used to turnover and the addition of Tyrese Maxey and Kahlil Whitney, who both have the potential to be lottery picks, should help fill the voids. He also returns a few key pieces, including point guard Ashton Hagans and EJ Montgomery, who have the potential to take sizable steps forward and bring some experience to a squad that will likely share the same weakness as last season. Kentucky will need to step up its outside shooting and, after missing out on big man N'Faly Dante to Oregon this offseason, they'll need new producers up front (read: where Montgomery and Nick Richards step in). Without P.J. Washington to anchor the Wildcats' forwards, most of the questions about this Kentucky team are all going to understandably revolve around the frontcourt. They'll still be hard to beat without that happening, but maybe not quite national championship-tough.
Florida landed the biggest grad transfer on the market when Kerry Blackshear Jr. announced he was going to Florida. The potential SEC Player of the Year was a huge get on his own, but the Gators also bring in a pair of five-star freshman in Scottie Lewis and bring back Andrew Nembhard for his sophomore season. With all those pieces in play, Florida looks like not only a legitimate contender for the conference crown but a potential Final Four team — if Mike White can make it all work. The Gators have struggled recently to turn talented pieces into a successful whole. Last season's team had no business losing 16 games but they still did for some mysterious reason. As long as the Gators can get it together his season and make the most of their total talent (of which they have tons), it should be a strong season for Florida.
Jared Harper and Chuma Okeke leaving early for the NBA definitely did some damage to Auburn's early projections, especially given that leading scorer Bryce Brown is also out of eligibility, but Bruce Pearl still brings back Samir Doughty to lead the Tigers' bombs-away offense. Returners Austin Wiley, Anfernee McLemore and J'Von McCormick don't exactly fit in the frenetic, fast-paced system last season's squad ran, which might be why Pearl said this summer that he expects Auburn to return to a "normal pace" this season. But don't count Auburn out just because they're slowing things down a bit.
Somehow both Will Wade and Javonte Smart will be back for the 2019-20 season to help the defending regular-season champs do a bit of rebuilding after a tumultuous scandal-induced spring. The Tigers return five of their top eight scorers from last year including Skylar Mays (the only returner to average double-digits last season), Emmitt Williams and Marlon Taylor. Toss newcomer Trendon Watford — a five-star forward — into the mix and take away some of the noise from last season its easy to see how this season should be a little less stormy for LSU.
The season hasn't even started but Nate Oats is already off to a hot start in Alabama, keeping Kira Lewis Jr. and John Petty around after they tested the transfer portal waters and landing former five-star guard Jahvon Quinerly, who is applying for immediate eligibility after leaving Villanova. Four-star freshman forward Juwan Gary is expected to miss the season after undergoing surgery on his right knee, but the Crimson Tide still have enough depth to survive. Oates inherits a roster stacked with experienced talent which definitely doesn't hurt for a first-year coach. Alabama also got one of the best grad transfers in the country in James "Beetle" Bolden (who was West Virginia's second-best scorer last season), meaning there's no reason for the Crimson Tide not to be in the SEC's middle-tier mix during Oates' inaugural season.
The Grant Williams/Admiral Schofield show is over and, though it didn't end as expected, Rick Barnes and senior guards Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden are back to prove that Tennessee won't tumble too far without them. The core of last season's Sweet 16 team is gone, but the Vols' new backcourt starters are too talented to let the team fall too far. That said, it'd still be foolish to not expect a step backward in 2019-20. That movement could be minimized if French forward Yves Pons take his own step forward and allow his teammates to play through him in something resembling the fashion they played through Williams. If players like Pons can contribute more than they have in years past, Tennessee could still be tough enough to scrap with the SEC elite.
He might be somewhat of a one-man team his season, but five-star shooting guard Anthony Edwards brings a level of talent to the team that's been lacking for a longtime at Georgia and the Bulldogs ceiling could easily wind up mirroring his own. Even if Edwards has to function as they entirety of Georgia's offense, it should still be able to improve upon the two conference wins they secured last season. If the Bulldogs hadn't lost Nic Claxton to the draft, this team could've been in the top-25 conversation preseason. And while a deep run in the NCAA Tournament (Georgia hasn't made an appearance since 2015) is probably out of reach without last season's star, a berth isn't out of the question, especially if Edwards meets the lofty expectations that await him. The question is really whether or not second-year coach Tom Crean can find enough quality pieces to put around his freshman star to turn Georgia into a viable threat.
The Rebels return the SEC's leading scorer and 2018-19 First Team All-SEC honoree Breein Tyree which is a huge boost for Kermit Davis as he looks to build on a strong debut season in Year Two. Ole Miss won 20 games, was near the top of the SEC standings from the start of conference play to the end, and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015, all in Davis's first year at the helm. Devontae Shuler and Blake Hinson are also back after solid seasons and Davis brings in a pair of JUCO transfers — Bryce Williams and Khadim Sy — who have the potential to be huge difference-makers for the program. How the Rebels new additions mesh with their returning talent will set the tone for the season.
One of the Weatherspoon brothers — Quinndary — is off to the NBA, but the younger of the two, Nick, is back to help carry the load for the Bulldogs alongside rising sophomore big man Reggie Perry and senior point guard Tyson Carter. The returning Weatherspoon was suspended in February through the end of the 2018-19 season but has apparently worked himself back into Ben Howland's good graces. He'll have to shoulder a heavy load for Mississippi State this season without his brother or second-leading scorer Lamar Peters. That trio of returning starters needs to really step up if the Bulldogs want to avoid upsetting the Mississippi State faithful.
New coach Eric Musselman inherited a solid returning roster that includes a talented backcourt tandem in Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones and spent his first offseason loading up on transfers to help fill Arkansas' voids last season. He's already brought four on board including SMU grad transfer Jimmy Whitt, who averaged 12.3 points and 4.0 assists last season. Leading scorer Daniel Gafford is gone but there should be enough talent to make up for his departure, especially under a coach like Muss. It'll still be a transition season, but if the Razorbacks can put all the pieces together, they could exceed expectations and end up in the mix for an at-large bid to the big dance.
Replacing Chris Silva, South Carolina's leading scorer and the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year last season, is going to be tough. The Gamecocks have a solid young nucleus of talent to build around moving forward, led by sophomore guard A.J. Lawson, but things haven't always worked as we thought they would (or should) under Frank Martin. South Carolina has done everything from starting 15-0 but still ending the season in the NIT to making an improbable Final Four the next season under Martin. They finished in fourth place in the final league standings last season after winning 11 SEC games last season, but a repeat of that success without Silva doesn't look likely. That said, you can never really know what Martin is going to be able to do with a team.
Bringing Buzz Williams from Virginia Tech back to his home-state Aggies was big, as was the return of leading scorer (and rebounder) Savion Flagg, but taking a big leap forward in Year One of the new coaching era would still be a tall order. Texas A&M still lost Admon Gilder to Gonzaga, which creates some questions about the backcourt, and Williams arrives in College Station a year after the team finished with an overall record four games below .500 and an even 6-12 record in conference play. An immediate rebuild isn't looking likely, but Williams was the right hire to get one going. A positive progression should come for the Aggies, but this year probably won't be the year they can taste a tangible turnaround.
There are a lot of unknowns on this year's Tigers' team, which will be centered around junior Jeremiah Tilmon. A few youngsters and newcomers will fill the floor around him, but this season is do-or-die for coach Cuonzo Martin — who was fired from each of his first three jobs after three years — as he enters Year Three in Missouri. A slew of injuries certainly hasn't help him resurrect the program from the depths of the SEC, but patience is still wearing thin within the Mizzou faithful. The team does have a size advantage which could create matchup issues within the conference, but he doesn't have a ton else to work with on this team.
After going 0-18 in conference play last season, things can't really get much worse for Vanderbilt… but they're also not expected to get much better. They return a pair of double-digit scorers Saben Lee and Aaron Nesmith, who led the team last season, but beyond that, new coach Jerry Stackhouse doesn't have a ton to work with. Granted, it won't take more than a single SEC win for him to make some progress. Stackhouse has made some progress with recruiting for the 2020 class and added a pair of transfers in Notre Dame's D.J. Harvey and Rice's Quentin Millora-Brown who will be eligible next season, but this season should be expected to be more of a transition year than the beginning of a rebuild.
