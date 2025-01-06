Florida dropped three spots to No. 8 in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday after suffering its first loss to Kentucky. The Gators entered last weekend as one of three unbeaten teams remaining before losing to the Wildcats 106-100 in the SEC opener for both teams.

Florida's next test will come against No. 1 Tennessee on Tuesday. The Volunteers held firm at No. 1 this week following a blowout win over Arkansas at home. Tennessee is the lone undefeated team remaining in college basketball.

UConn jumped three spots to No. 10 after defeating Providence 87-84. The Huskies trailed by as many as 14 points against the Friars and outscored the visiting team 60-45 after halftime to improve to 4-0 in Big East play.

UConn has won its last eight games since going 0-3 at the Maui Invitational. The Huskies are one of three teams (Marquette and Georgetown the others) that have yet to lose in Big East play.

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: Baylor 49; Cincinnati 38; Pittsburgh 32; San Diego State 25; St. John's 24; Clemson 10; Maryland 9; Georgia 5; Nebraska 4; Arizona 4; Wisconsin 3; Vanderbilt 3; Indiana 3; UC San Diego 1; Texas Tech 1; Arkansas 1;