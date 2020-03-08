March Madness 2020: Conference tournament brackets, scores, schedules, NCAA Tournament automatic bids, updates

See when all the automatic bids are being handed out for the NCAA Tournament

It was only fitting that Murray State and Belmont met in the Ohio Valley Conference title game after after they split their regular-season series and entered the league tournament as the top two seeds.

Plus, Belmont needed revenge after falling to Murray State in the last two OVC Tournament championship games. The Bruins finally got it on Saturday as they clinched an NCAA Tournament bid with a 76-75 victory over the Racers. 

Tyler Scanlon made a backdoor cut, took a pass from Adam Kunkel and finished the lay-up with three seconds left to put Belmont ahead. After a timeout with two seconds left, Murray State could not get a clean look at the buzzer.

There were no such hopes for either team in the OVC Tournament final, however, and the celebration showed just how high the stakes were. The Belmont players poured onto the court to celebrate after the final buzzer sounded. The win was especially significant for the Bruins considering that it came under first-year coach Casey Alexander. Tasked with succeeding legendary Belmont coach Rick Byrd after Byrd's 33-year tenure, Alexander to a 15-3 record in the OVC and what will be the program's ninth NCAA Tournament appearance.

Utah State secured the first automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday when it defeated San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament final. Utah State held hopes of receiving an at-large bid anyway, though.  

Here are the updating brackets, scores and schedules for conference tournaments in action Saturday:

America East: Quarterfinals
Missouri Valley: Semifinals
Mountain West: Finals - Utah State 59, San Diego State 56
NEC: Semifinals
Ohio Valley: Finals - Belmont 76, Murray State 75
SoCon: Quarterfinals
Summit: First round
Sun Belt: First round 
WCC: Third round

2020 conference tournament schedules

Conference Tournament site Dates 2020 Champion
AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 12-15
ACC Greensboro, N.C. March 10-14
America East Campus sites March 7, 10 & 14
Atlantic 10 Brooklyn, N.Y. March 11-15
Atlantic Sun Campus sites March 3, 5 & 8
Big East New York March 11-14
Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 11-14
Big South Campus sites March 3, 5, 6 & 8
Big Ten Indianapolis March 11-15
Big 12 Kansas City March 11-14
Big West Anaheim March 12-14
Colonial Washington D.C. March 7-10
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 11-14
Horizon League Indianapolis March 3, 5, 9 & 10
Ivy League Cambridge, Mass. March 14-15
MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 10-14
MAC Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio 		March  9, 12-14
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 10-14
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 5-8
Mountain West Las Vegas March 4-7 Utah State (26-8)
Northeast Campus sites March 4, 7 & 10
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 4-7 Belmont (26-7)
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 11-14
Patriot Campus sites March 3, 5, 8 & 11
SEC Nashville, Tenn. March 11-15
Southern Asheville, N.C March 6-9
Southland Katy, Texas March 11-14
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 7-10
Sun Belt Campus sites
New Orleans 		March 7, 9, 11, 14-15
SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 10, 13-14
WAC Las Vegas March 12-14
West Coast Las Vegas March 5-7 & 9-10

