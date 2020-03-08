March Madness 2020: Conference tournament brackets, scores, schedules, NCAA Tournament automatic bids, updates

It was only fitting that Murray State and Belmont met in the Ohio Valley Conference title game after after they split their regular-season series and entered the league tournament as the top two seeds.

Plus, Belmont needed revenge after falling to Murray State in the last two OVC Tournament championship games. The Bruins finally got it on Saturday as they clinched an NCAA Tournament bid with a 76-75 victory over the Racers.

Tyler Scanlon made a backdoor cut, took a pass from Adam Kunkel and finished the lay-up with three seconds left to put Belmont ahead. After a timeout with two seconds left, Murray State could not get a clean look at the buzzer.

The Bruins win the OVC Tournament championship and are going Dancing. Congrats on your great run! @BelmontMBB #Ticketpunched | @marchmadness pic.twitter.com/04Ny9cDL1Q — OhioValleyConference (@OVCSports) March 8, 2020

There were no such hopes for either team in the OVC Tournament final, however, and the celebration showed just how high the stakes were. The Belmont players poured onto the court to celebrate after the final buzzer sounded. The win was especially significant for the Bruins considering that it came under first-year coach Casey Alexander. Tasked with succeeding legendary Belmont coach Rick Byrd after Byrd's 33-year tenure, Alexander to a 15-3 record in the OVC and what will be the program's ninth NCAA Tournament appearance.

Utah State secured the first automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday when it defeated San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament final. Utah State held hopes of receiving an at-large bid anyway, though.

