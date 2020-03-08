March Madness 2020: Conference tournament brackets, scores, schedules, NCAA Tournament automatic bids, updates
It was only fitting that Murray State and Belmont met in the Ohio Valley Conference title game after after they split their regular-season series and entered the league tournament as the top two seeds.
Plus, Belmont needed revenge after falling to Murray State in the last two OVC Tournament championship games. The Bruins finally got it on Saturday as they clinched an NCAA Tournament bid with a 76-75 victory over the Racers.
Tyler Scanlon made a backdoor cut, took a pass from Adam Kunkel and finished the lay-up with three seconds left to put Belmont ahead. After a timeout with two seconds left, Murray State could not get a clean look at the buzzer.
There were no such hopes for either team in the OVC Tournament final, however, and the celebration showed just how high the stakes were. The Belmont players poured onto the court to celebrate after the final buzzer sounded. The win was especially significant for the Bruins considering that it came under first-year coach Casey Alexander. Tasked with succeeding legendary Belmont coach Rick Byrd after Byrd's 33-year tenure, Alexander to a 15-3 record in the OVC and what will be the program's ninth NCAA Tournament appearance.
Utah State secured the first automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday when it defeated San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament final. Utah State held hopes of receiving an at-large bid anyway, though.
Here are the updating brackets, scores and schedules for conference tournaments in action Saturday:
America East: Quarterfinals
Missouri Valley: Semifinals
Mountain West: Finals - Utah State 59, San Diego State 56
NEC: Semifinals
Ohio Valley: Finals - Belmont 76, Murray State 75
SoCon: Quarterfinals
Summit: First round
Sun Belt: First round
WCC: Third round
2020 conference tournament schedules
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|2020 Champion
|AAC
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 12-15
|
|ACC
|Greensboro, N.C.
|March 10-14
|
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 7, 10 & 14
|
|Atlantic 10
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|March 11-15
|
|Atlantic Sun
|Campus sites
|March 3, 5 & 8
|
|Big East
|New York
|March 11-14
|
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 11-14
|
|Big South
|Campus sites
|March 3, 5, 6 & 8
|
|Big Ten
|Indianapolis
|March 11-15
|
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 11-14
|
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 12-14
|
|Colonial
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-10
|
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 11-14
|
|Horizon League
|Indianapolis
|March 3, 5, 9 & 10
|
|Ivy League
|Cambridge, Mass.
|March 14-15
|
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|March 10-14
|
|MAC
| Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio
|March 9, 12-14
|
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 10-14
|
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 5-8
|
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 4-7
|Utah State (26-8)
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|March 4, 7 & 10
|
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|March 4-7
|Belmont (26-7)
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 11-14
|
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|March 3, 5, 8 & 11
|
|SEC
|Nashville, Tenn.
|March 11-15
|
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 6-9
|
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 11-14
|
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 7-10
|
|Sun Belt
| Campus sites
New Orleans
|March 7, 9, 11, 14-15
|
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Ala.
|March 10, 13-14
|
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 12-14
|
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 5-7 & 9-10
|
-
