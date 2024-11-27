Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Villanova Wildcats

Current Records: Rider 4-2, Villanova 3-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion -- Villanova, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 2

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

Broncs fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Villanova Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET at Finneran Pavilion. The Broncs will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

Rider is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. They managed a 57-53 win over Bucknell on Saturday.

Rider's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tariq Ingraham, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Ingraham also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was T.J. Weeks Jr., who earned 12 points plus six rebounds.

Rider smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Bucknell only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Villanova last Sunday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 76-75 to Maryland. The Wildcats were up 38-24 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losing side was boosted by Eric Dixon, who earned 38 points. The contest was his seventh in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Rider's win bumped their record up to 4-2. As for Villanova, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Rider has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Villanova struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Villanova is a big 19.5-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

