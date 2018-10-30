Drive Chart
FRESNO
UNLV

No. 23 Fresno State aiming for 7th straight win

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 30, 2018

For the first time since 2013, the Fresno State Bulldogs have been recognized for having a pretty darn good football team.

The Bulldogs have won six straight games and cracked the first College Football Playoff ranking, which was released Tuesday night at No. 23.

But head coach Jeff Tedford can't be bothered very much about rankings this time of year -- there's a game to prepare for against UNLV on Saturday in Las Vegas. Rankings at this time of the season are just a distraction.

"It really matters at the end of the year. There is a lot of football to be played. If we play well and people recognize it, maybe someday that will happen, but that's not a goal that we have right now," Tedford said. "Our goal is to try to work hard each week and get better. We want to take advantage of every opportunity that we have from week to week."

With their next game against a struggling UNLV squad, the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West) have a golden opportunity to climb even higher in the all-important CFP.

Fresno is coming off a 50-20 victory over a talented Hawaii squad. UNLV (2-6, 0-4) is fading fast after a disappointing loss and questions about the future of head coach Tony Sanchez have begun to simmer in the desert.

"You can go to work or not work ... there is no choice in that, and I believe in our team and kids," Sanchez told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "They do a really good job of coming in and shaking things off and moving forward. They know what we're dealing with."

Sanchez and the Rebels need to figure out a way to slow down the Bulldogs offense, which racked up a season-high 562 yards against the Rainbow Warriors.

Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion will be licking his chops looking across the line at a Rebels defense, which last week gave up 555 yards to a San Jose State team that won for the first time in 2018.

For the season, McMaryion has completed 171 of 243 pass attempts for 2,142 yards, 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

UNLV has lost five straight and has given up 40 or more points in four of those games, and 50 or more points in three games.

In the win over Hawaii, the Bulldogs' KeeSean Johnson became the program's all-time receptions leader with 234 passes caught, overtaking Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

"I think everyone is happy for KeeSean," Tedford said. "He is a great teammate, everyone has a lot of respect for him. This is well deserved, he has had a great career here. It was nice that he could get it done at home."

Sophomore running back Ronnie Rivers proved he could shoulder the load on the ground as he ran for a career-high 125 yards on 11 carries against Hawaii.

And if that weren't enough to keep Sanchez up late, against Hawaii, the Bulldogs defense held its opponent to under 30 points for the 19th straight time.

Injuries on both sides of the ball have plagued the Rebels this season. Not having starting quarterback Armani Rogers has hurt the most on offense.

The good news for Sanchez is that Rogers returned to practice on Monday.

The sophomore from Los Angeles has played in only four games this season because of a foot injury. But in those games, he was averaging 122 yards on the ground but only 92 yards in the air. He had thrown six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Rogers' replacement, Max Gilliam, has thrown 12 touchdowns in four games. Whoever is taking snaps for UNLV, the goal should be to get Tyleek Collins the ball.

Against San Jose State, Collins was the most dynamic player on the field. He hauled in nine catches for 170 yards and scored four times.

Injuries have devastated the Rebels defensive backfield, and UNLV is paying the price.

"There are areas we haven't gotten better, and part of that's on me because I have the final say on (recruiting)," Sanchez said. "But I know the overall program is better. We have done some really, really good things."

"A lot of it is personnel matchups," Sanchez added. "With some of the guys out, we're really thin, and we got exposed. We're just not playing at a real high level right now."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
UNLV
3 Pass
3 Rush
14 YDS
1:27 POS
No Gain
2ND & 6 UNLV 39
13:28
6-M.Gilliam incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Presley.
+14 YD
1ST & 20 UNLV 25
13:45
6-M.Gilliam complete to 80-B.Presley. 80-B.Presley to UNLV 39 for 14 yards (14-J.Bryant).
-10 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 35
14:03
9-T.Collins pushed ob at UNLV 37 for 2 yards (14-J.Bryant). Penalty on UNLV 88-C.Scherff Holding 10 yards enforced at UNLV 35. No Play.
+6 YD
3RD & 6 UNLV 29
14:35
6-M.Gilliam complete to 9-T.Collins. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 35 for 6 yards (6-A.Kelly).
+2 YD
2ND & 8 UNLV 27
14:55
6-M.Gilliam complete to 2-M.Stevenson. 2-M.Stevenson to UNLV 29 for 2 yards (4-M.Bell).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 UNLV 25
14:55
3-L.Thomas pushed ob at UNLV 27 for 2 yards (23-J.Hughes).
Kickoff
Kickoff
14:55
37-A.Fuller kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
FRESNO
2 Pass
127 Rush
72 YDS
3:42 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
15:00
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
+2 YD
2ND & 2 UNLV 2
0:25
20-R.Rivers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
1ST & 7 UNLV 7
0:37
20-R.Rivers to UNLV 2 for 5 yards (48-B.Laolagi).
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:55
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 15:00
20-R.Rivers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
03:42
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:39
97-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:46
6-M.McMaryion complete to 1-J.Jordan. 1-J.Jordan runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
45
yds
02:37
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 4
Rushing 3 1
Passing 4 3
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 1-2 2-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 125 92
Total Plays 19 20
Avg Gain 6.6 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 52 41
Rush Attempts 11 8
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 5.1
Net Yards Passing 73 51
Comp. - Att. 7-8 7-12
Yards Per Pass 9.1 4.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-5 2-15
Touchdowns 2 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-46.0 1-47.0
Return Yards 0 36
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-35
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/3 0/1
Extra Points 2/2 0/0
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
23 Fresno State 7-1 77--14
UNLV 2-6 00--0
O/U 59.5, UNLV +27
Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, NV
 73 PASS YDS 51
52 RUSH YDS 41
125 TOTAL YDS 92
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 73 1 0 205.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.9% 2215 19 2 168.4
M. McMaryion 7/8 73 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 251 5
R. Rivers 6 19 1 12
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
D. Grim 1 14 0 14
D. O'Neal 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 126 1
D. O'Neal 1 10 0 10
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 126 7
M. McMaryion 2 8 0 6
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 208 0
J. Hokit 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Quick 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 62 0
M. Quick 1 18 0 18
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 167 2
R. Rivers 1 17 0 17
J. Jordan 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 256 2
J. Jordan 2 15 1 12
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 90 2
D. Grim 1 10 0 10
J. Allen 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 47 0
J. Allen 1 9 0 9
K. Riddering 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 2
K. Riddering 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Helmuth 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
G. Helmuth 4-0 0.0 0
A. Kelly 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
A. Kelly 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 2 0.0
J. Hughes 2-2 0.0 0
J. Bryant 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bryant 2-0 0.0 0
M. Bell 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
M. Bell 2-0 0.0 0
K. Atkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Atkins 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bailey 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Bailey 1-0 0.0 0
J. Haynes 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Haynes 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Fuller 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/10 39/43
A. Fuller 0/0 0 1/1 1
S. Ciucci 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
S. Ciucci 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cusick 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 42.9 0
B. Cusick 1 46.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 51 0 0 94.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 1072 12 6 123.6
M. Gilliam 7/12 51 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 197 0
C. Williams 3 28 0 17
L. Thomas 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
140 730 8
L. Thomas 4 9 0 3
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 70 1
T. Collins 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Presley 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 298 2
B. Presley 2 22 0 14
M. Stevenson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 184 1
M. Stevenson 2 13 0 11
L. Thomas 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 85 0
L. Thomas 2 10 0 8
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 393 6
T. Collins 1 6 0 6
D. Tejchman 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 84 2
D. Tejchman 0 0 0 0
N. Bean 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Bean 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Baker 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Baker 3-0 0.0 0
A. Perry 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Perry 3-0 0.0 0
E. Austrie 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Austrie 3-0 0.0 0
B. Laolagi 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Laolagi 2-0 0.0 0
F. Hester II 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
F. Hester II 1-1 0.0 0
K. Uasike 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Uasike 1-0 0.0 0
J. Outsey 20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Outsey 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kalili 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kalili 1-0 0.0 0
S. Wily 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Wily 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Pantels 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
3/7 32/33
E. Pantels 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Hicken 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 44.9 1
H. Hicken 1 47.0 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Owens 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 15.5 18 0
E. Owens 2 17.5 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 2.3 1 0
T. Collins 1 1.0 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 UNLV 45 2:37 6 45 TD
8:36 FRESNO 19 1:09 4 3 Punt
4:07 FRESNO 28 3:42 10 72 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 35 1:04 5 9 Punt
10:39 FRESNO 35 1:57 7 -1 Punt
6:27 UNLV 33 2:13 6 39 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 FRESNO 35 1:27 7 14
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores