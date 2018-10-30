Drive Chart
No. 4 Notre Dame focuses on Northwestern, not ratings

  • Oct 30, 2018

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly cares about plenty of things involving his program.

His players. His next opponent. His next wave of recruits. The alumni base.

But one thing Kelly decidedly does not care about is the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings. He has more pressing concerns as No. 4 Notre Dame (8-0) prepares to visit Northwestern (5-3) on Saturday night in Evanston, Ill.

"I want to pay attention to the last one," Kelly said to reporters who asked about this week's rankings. "That's the one that really matters. Does this matter, this one? Do they put you in the playoffs for this one? I don't think so.

"As I told our team, this one doesn't really matter. We've been down this road before. We've been selected for this one, but it doesn't get you anything. For us, the one that we're interested in, the one that we'll watch, probably we'll watch it as a team, is the last one. That's the one that we want to focus on. That's the one we'll pay attention to."

Both teams are playing well as they enter the prime-time contest. The Fighting Irish are coming off a 44-22 victory over Navy, and the Wildcats have won four straight after a resounding 31-17 win over then-No. 19 Wisconsin.

Northwestern has won 12 of its past 13 games in the Big Ten -- a statistic that has drawn Notre Dame's attention. This week's meeting represents an unusual high-stakes, nonconference showdown in the season's second half.

"It's unique, isn't it?" Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said to reporters this week. "My time here, this is as unique of an opportunity probably that we've had to play an outstanding football team, and (we) have a huge challenge in front of us.

"It's pretty rare, but what a great opportunity. We've got nothing to lose, so our guys are going to prepare really well and be excited for the challenge and be excited for the opportunity. I've got a ton of respect for Brian Kelly, I've known him for a long time. A lot of guys on that staff, they do an outstanding job."

Some key players have made their jobs easier. Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book has 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. Running back Dexter Williams has seven scores and is averaging 6.9 yards per carry. Miles Boykin has six touchdown catches.

Notre Dame has talented players on defense, too, and that group will be tested by Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson. The pro-style signal-caller has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 10 touchdowns, although he also has 10 interceptions.

Flynn Nagel is the Wildcats' top receiving target with 711 yards and two touchdowns. Injuries have hindered the backfield, with freshman Isaiah Bowser (227 yards, 3 TDs) recently embracing a bigger role.

This is the first meeting between the teams at Ryan Field since Sept. 25, 1976, when Notre Dame cruised to a 48-0 win. Northwestern has won the past two matchups at Notre Dame Stadium, including a wild 43-40 overtime win on Nov. 15, 2014.

Kelly told his players to be ready for another challenge.

"We expect a tough game," he said. "Our guys are prepared for it. They know going down there, it's going to be a tough fight. We have a lot of respect for Northwestern, what they've accomplished. We know we have to play well. We've got to play with a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm.

"We expect the atmosphere to be -- that's why they put these games on TV. They don't put them on TV because there's half full crowds and nobody cares. They know the environment is going to be really good."

1 Pass
0 Rush
13 YDS
0:08 POS
No Gain
1ST & 4 ND 4
8:57
18-C.Thorson incomplete. Intended for 84-C.Green.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 ND 17
9:05
18-C.Thorson complete to 84-C.Green. 84-C.Green to ND 4 for 13 yards (21-J.Elliott).
1 Pass
7 Rush
-3 YDS
2:05 POS
Punt
4TH & 13 ND 32
9:11
85-T.Newsome punts 0 yards from ND 32 blocked by 18-C.Ruiz. out of bounds at the ND 17.
No Gain
3RD & 13 ND 32
9:52
12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 81-M.Boykin.
-2 YD
2ND & 11 ND 34
10:25
12-I.Book to ND 32 for -2 yards (92-F.Wyatt).
-1 YD
1ST & 10 ND 35
10:48
2-D.Williams to ND 34 for -1 yard (18-C.Ruiz92-F.Wyatt).
+7 YD
2ND & 7 ND 28
11:16
12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool pushed ob at ND 35 for 7 yards (13-J.Pace).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 ND 25
11:16
12-I.Book scrambles to ND 28 for 3 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
Kickoff
Kickoff
11:16
49-J.Collins kicks 40 yards from NW 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 8-D.Vaughn.
3 Pass
3 Rush
70 YDS
1:48 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
11:23
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:16
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 11:23
18-C.Thorson complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
105
yds
01:48
pos
24
13
Field Goal 13:55
19-J.Yoon 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
29
yds
00:19
pos
24
7
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:33
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 2:42
12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Young. 87-M.Young runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
98
yds
02:12
pos
20
7
Point After TD 7:28
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 7:37
12-I.Book complete to 81-M.Boykin. 81-M.Boykin runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
85
yds
03:51
pos
13
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:04
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:09
18-C.Thorson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
19
plays
81
yds
00:59
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:28
19-J.Yoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:33
2-D.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
84
yds
05:33
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 16
Rushing 4 5
Passing 16 10
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 3-11 5-13
4th Down Conv 3-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 381 214
Total Plays 61 61
Avg Gain 6.2 3.5
Net Yards Rushing 74 97
Rush Attempts 29 34
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 2.9
Net Yards Passing 307 117
Comp. - Att. 20-32 14-27
Yards Per Pass 9.6 4.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 4-17
Penalties - Yards 6-43 0-0
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-42.5 5-43.4
Return Yards 72 12
Punts - Returns 3-35 1-12
Kickoffs - Returns 2-37 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/5 2/3
Extra Points 3/3 2/2
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
4 Notre Dame 8-0 7014324
Northwestern 5-3 070714
O/U 49.5, NWEST +10
Ryan Field Evanston, IL
 307 PASS YDS 117
74 RUSH YDS 97
381 TOTAL YDS 214
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 307 2 0 163.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.3% 1788 15 4 169.2
I. Book 20/32 307 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 543 8
D. Williams 14 31 1 11
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 185 3
I. Book 8 23 0 9
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 315 6
J. Armstrong 4 18 0 10
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 328 3
T. Jones Jr. 3 2 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 109 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 427 3
C. Claypool 7 109 0 31
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 138 1
M. Young 2 60 1 47
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 383 1
C. Finke 5 45 0 26
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 134 0
C. Kmet 2 41 0 24
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 609 7
M. Boykin 3 39 1 20
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 41 0
D. Williams 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Coney 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 2.0
T. Coney 6-2 2.0 0
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 1.0
J. Okwara 6-0 1.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
J. Elliott 5-0 0.0 0
D. Hayes 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
D. Hayes 5-0 1.0 0
J. Love 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
J. Love 5-0 0.0 0
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Genmark Heath 4-2 0.0 0
D. Tranquill 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Tranquill 3-0 0.0 0
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Ogundeji 2-0 0.0 0
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Gilman 2-0 0.0 0
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bilal 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tillery 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Tillery 1-1 0.0 0
J. Bonner 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bonner 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kareem 1-0 0.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. White 1-0 0.0 0
D. Vaughn 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Vaughn 1-0 0.0 0
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ju. Ademilola 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
10/14 30/30
J. Yoon 1/2 43 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Newsome 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 45.5 0
T. Newsome 2 42.5 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 22.0 20 0
M. Young 2 18.5 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.7 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 9.2 19 0
C. Finke 3 11.7 19 0
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 134 1 0 105.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 2206 11 10 118.4
C. Thorson 14/27 134 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 318 3
I. Bowser 22 91 0 20
S. Vault 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 44 0
S. Vault 1 4 0 4
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 39 0
C. Hanaoka 1 3 0 3
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
F. Nagel 1 2 0 2
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 -83 5
C. Thorson 9 -3 1 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Green 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 350 3
C. Green 3 35 0 13
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 742 2
F. Nagel 3 31 0 15
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 123 1
R. Lees 2 31 1 27
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 179 2
K. McGowan 1 9 0 9
C. Fessler 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 53 0
C. Fessler 1 9 0 9
J. Prather 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
J. Prather 1 9 0 9
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 417 1
B. Skowronek 1 7 0 7
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 39 0
C. Hanaoka 1 2 0 2
S. Vault 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 8 0
S. Vault 1 1 0 1
B. Holman 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Holman 0 0 0 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 110 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 0 0 0 0
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
I. Bowser 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Hall 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
N. Hall 7-0 0.0 0
M. Hartage 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
M. Hartage 5-0 0.0 0
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
J. Pace 5-0 0.0 0
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
P. Fisher 5-2 0.0 0
B. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Gallagher 5-1 0.0 0
J. Thompson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Thompson 3-1 0.0 0
T. Whillock 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Whillock 3-1 0.0 0
T. Williams 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
J. Gaziano 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Gaziano 2-1 0.0 0
F. Wyatt 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
F. Wyatt 2-2 0.0 0
C. Ruiz 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Ruiz 2-1 0.0 0
R. Campbell 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Campbell 1-0 0.0 0
J. McGee 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. McGee 1-0 0.0 0
T. Goens 83 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Goens 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/7 20/20
C. Kuhbander 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Collins 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 39.9 2
J. Collins 5 43.4 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 5.8 12 0
R. Lees 1 12.0 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NWEST 35 0:45 5 0 Fumble
12:06 ND 21 5:33 15 79 TD
5:43 ND 42 3:17 12 31 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:04 NWEST 35 1:50 6 -1 Punt
2:19 ND 9 0:46 3 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:28 ND 20 3:51 12 80 TD
4:54 ND 2 2:12 6 98 TD
0:41 ND 45 0:19 4 29 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:16 NWEST 35 2:05 6 -3 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 ND 35 1:41 5 14 FG Miss
6:28 ND 35 0:11 4 -8 Punt
1:46 NWEST 27 0:59 19 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:09 NWEST 21 3:03 7 35 Punt
1:27 ND 46 0:44 4 -8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 ND 35 0:00 9 10 Punt
7:28 ND 35 1:35 6 13 Punt
2:33 ND 35 1:15 4 -11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 ND 35 1:48 7 70 TD
9:05 ND 17 0:08 2 13
