No. 7 Oklahoma returns to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech

  • Oct 30, 2018

It's been a little more than two years since Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes dueled in one of the great offensive college football games of all time.

Mahomes passed for an astounding 734 yards and touchdown passes of 23, 32, 41, 56 and 3 yards and also ran for 85 yards and a pair of TDs.

But Mayfield countered with 545 passing yards and 7 touchdowns as he led the Sooners to a 66-59 victory over Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.

"You look at the names and what they're doing on Sundays right now and it's incredible," Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said about reflecting on the 2016 Sooners-Red Raiders game. "Guys playing on an elite level already early in their (NFL) careers and they're all out there on one particular night all making plays that night."

That game has been in the spotlight this week and not just because the seventh-ranked Sooners return to Lubbock for a 7 p.m. CT matchup on ESPN on Saturday night. Mayfield and Mahomes also face each other again as the Browns host the Chiefs on Sunday in Cleveland.

As an extra dose of intrigue, the Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley on Monday. Mayfield's college offensive coordinator and head coach, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, has been mentioned as a candidate to relocated to Cleveland.

But Riley said he's not interested.

"Not right now," Riley said during his Monday press conference. "You sit here and answer these questions and I always want to be truthful. The truth is for me is I love Oklahoma. I love coaching here. I love college football. I certainly don't have that itch right now."

College football fans will tune in to see the next generation matchup back in Lubbock. Texas Tech's Alan Bowman ranks No. 3 in the NCAA with 344.4 passing yards per game, 12 spots ahead of Oklahoma's Kyler Murray at 291.1. But Murray is No. 6 in the nation in total offense per game with 350.4 yards, one notch ahead of Bowman.

That's a lot of pressure on the Texas Tech and Oklahoma defenses.

The Sooners defense is giving up 380.9 yards per game this season. That's more than 40 yards better than the Red Raiders. But Oklahoma hasn't played an opponent that ranks in the top 30 in total offense so far this season, while the Red Raiders have faced four of the top 15 offenses in the country.

The oddsmakers and analytics still see the Sooners as a heavy favorite. Texas Tech is a double-digit underdog and ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives the Sooners a 71.6-percent chance to win.

Perhaps the reason Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) is favored is because prognosticators don't believe the Texas Tech defense can slow down Murray. Last week, he passed for 352 yards and 3 touchdowns, and ran for 46 yards and a touchdown.

It was just another day at the office for the Sooners' quarterback.

"I've watched him from sophomore in high school on and I've never seen him have a bad game," Kingsbury said about Murray, who played high school football in the Dallas suburb of Allen. "Always poised, always in control."

The Red Raiders (5-3, 3-2) have had problems stopping opposing offenses for a long time. But this season, they've climbed out of triple digits and currently rank 94th in total defense in the country. Texas Tech has a chance to show in prime time if its defensive improvement can hold up against Oklahoma.

"Defensively they've made a big jump," Riley said. "There's no question when you turn on the film. This group is playing well together. The thing that you see is it's a lot of the same names and same people that we've been playing against now for two or three years and these guys have gotten better."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
OKLA
1 Pass
1 Rush
22 YDS
0:15 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 TXTECH 43
0:41
1-K.Murray incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
+18 YD
2ND & 10 OKLA 39
0:45
1-K.Murray complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris to TT 43 for 18 yards (15-V.Dorsey).
No Gain
1ST & 10 OKLA 39
0:56
1-K.Murray incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Brown.
+14 YD
1ST & 10 OKLA 25
0:56
1-K.Murray to OKL 39 for 14 yards.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:56
96-C.Hatfield kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
TXTECH
4 Pass
31 Rush
76 YDS
3:22 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:00
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
+1 YD
1ST & 1 OKLA 1
1:06
21-D.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Penalty
2ND & 2 OKLA 2
1:13
7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 9-T. Vasher INTERCEPTED by 11-P.Motley at OKL End Zone. 11-P.Motley touchback. Penalty on OKL 11-P.Motley Pass interference 1 yards enforced at OKL 2. No Play.
+3 YD
1ST & 5 OKLA 5
1:24
10-A.Bowman to OKL 2 for 3 yards (18-C.Bolton).
+32 YD
3RD & 4 OKLA 37
2:08
21-D.Ward to OKL 5 for 32 yards (13-T.Norwood).
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:56
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Touchdown 1:00
21-D.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
66
yds
03:22
pos
28
30
Point After TD 4:22
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
24
Touchdown 4:28
1-K.Murray complete to 45-C.Meier. 45-C.Meier runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
114
yds
03:35
pos
27
24
Point After TD 8:53
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 8:58
4-T.Sermon runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:37
pos
20
24
Point After TD 11:35
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 11:46
10-A.Bowman complete to 21-D.Ward. 21-D.Ward runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:31
pos
14
23
Point After TD 12:17
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 12:25
1-K.Murray scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:43
pos
13
17
Field Goal 14:19
96-C.Hatfield 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
65
yds
03:51
pos
7
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:11
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:18
1-K.Murray complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:41
pos
6
14
Point After TD 6:59
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:07
7-J.Duffey complete to 26-T.Henry. 26-T.Henry runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
25
yds
02:08
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:30
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:35
10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
3
yds
00:45
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 14
Rushing 9 1
Passing 8 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 2-3 2-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 387 290
Total Plays 38 37
Avg Gain 10.2 7.8
Net Yards Rushing 179 49
Rush Attempts 20 10
Avg Rush Yards 9.0 4.9
Net Yards Passing 208 241
Comp. - Att. 12-18 22-27
Yards Per Pass 11.6 8.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 3-31 4-45
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 2-48.5
Return Yards 34 49
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-34 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-49
Kicking 4/4 5/5
Extra Points 4/4 4/4
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
7 Oklahoma 7-1 721--28
Texas Tech 5-3 1417--31
O/U 78, TXTECH +14
Jones AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
 208 PASS YDS 241
179 RUSH YDS 49
387 TOTAL YDS 290
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 208 2 2 178.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.6% 2537 30 5 222.9
Ky. Murray 12/18 208 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 96 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 612 6
T. Sermon 11 96 1 28
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 546 7
Ky. Murray 7 72 1 31
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 465 6
K. Brooks 2 11 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 814 7
M. Brown 5 76 0 46
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 307 7
L. Morris 3 55 1 21
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 262 2
G. Calcaterra 2 38 0 25
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
J. Hall 1 34 0 34
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 99 3
C. Meier 1 5 1 5
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 674 9
C. Lamb 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 4-0 0.0 0
Ke. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
Ke. Murray 4-2 0.0 0
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Turner-Yell 3-2 0.0 0
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
P. Motley 3-0 0.0 0
C. Bolton 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bolton 2-0 0.0 0
T. Norwood 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Norwood 2-0 0.0 0
J. Broiles 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Broiles 2-1 0.0 0
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
R. Barnes 2-0 0.0 0
M. Jackson, Jr. 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jackson, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Overton 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Overton 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
9/11 55/55
A. Seibert 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 26.9 17 0
T. Brown 2 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80.8% 227 2 0 179.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 2638 17 7 150.1
A. Bowman 21/26 227 2 0
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 1 0 547.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 502 3 4 131.4
J. Duffey 1/1 14 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 179 3
D. Ward 5 41 1 32
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 255 5
D. Felton 1 5 0 5
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 -26 1
A. Bowman 1 3 0 3
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 346 8
T. Henry 3 0 0 3
D. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -13 0
D. Thompson 1 -13 0 -13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 108 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 1085 7
A. Wesley 9 108 0 30
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 115 1
D. Ward 4 69 1 45
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 470 5
T. Vasher 6 42 1 12
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 143 1
T. Henry 1 14 1 14
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 200 1
S. Collins 2 8 0 14
Z. Austin 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 139 0
Z. Austin 0 0 0 0
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
D. Felton 0 0 0 0
J. High 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 608 3
J. High 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 6-1 0.0 0
J. Johnson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 4-1 0.0 0
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
J. Brooks 4-1 0.0 0
V. Dorsey 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 3 0.0
V. Dorsey 2-2 0.0 2
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Fields 1-0 0.0 0
D. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
D. Allen 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
P. Gordon 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Gordon 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
A. Frye 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 4 0.0
A. Frye 0-1 0.0 0
J. Parker 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Parker 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hatfield 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
11/12 48/48
C. Hatfield 1/1 43 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Panazzolo 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 48.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 42.0 2
D. Panazzolo 2 48.5 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 OKLA 4 0:08 2 93 INT
10:30 TXTECH 35 1:15 8 19 INT
6:59 TXTECH 35 2:41 7 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 TXTECH 35 1:43 7 65 TD
11:35 TXTECH 35 2:37 9 65 TD
8:03 OKLA 1 3:35 8 99 TD
0:56 TXTECH 35 0:15 5 22
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 35 2:50 9 28 Punt
11:20 OKLA 3 0:45 2 3 TD
9:15 OKLA 25 2:08 4 25 TD
4:11 OKLA 35 3:51 12 50 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 OKLA 35 0:31 4 65 TD
8:53 OKLA 35 0:43 6 20 Punt
4:22 OKLA 35 3:22 11 75 TD
