No. 5 Michigan's 'Revenge Tour' continues with No. 14 Penn State

  • Oct 30, 2018

It doesn't involve a band, but it's a tour that is all the rage in Ann Arbor.

After a decisive win over Wisconsin on Oct. 13, Michigan senior defensive end Chase Winovich proclaimed that the win was the start of a "Revenge Tour," meaning the Wolverines intended to deliver payback to the four Big Ten teams that beat them last season.

The second piece of revenge came a week later with a dominant win at Michigan State, and after a bye week, Michigan is setting its sights on leg No. 3 of its revenge mission.

No. 5 Michigan is bracing itself for a visit from No. 14 Penn State, which comes to Ann Arbor for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff after crushing the Wolverines last year in State College, Pa.

Penn State posted a 42-13 win over Michigan and wasn't shy about rubbing it in, even running plays with its backups near Michigan's goal line up until the game ended rather than taking a knee.

Michigan comes in fresh from its bye week and rolling, having won seven consecutive games after a season-opening loss at Notre Dame.

The last time the Wolverines took the field, they held rival Michigan State to 94 yards of total offense and made timely plays on offense in a 21-7 win.

Other than missing star defensive end Rashan Gary, who may or not return this season because of a shoulder injury, Michigan enters healthy and full of confidence.

While there might be concern for some that the bye week halted Michigan's momentum, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh doesn't think that will be an issue.

"We are just attacking this week," Harbaugh said. "We practiced on (Sunday), so it's already begun. We practiced last week. We can't really say it stopped. It's been continuous."

This figures to be the last big hurdle for Michigan before its season-ending game at Ohio State, stop No. 4 on Winovich's proclaimed revenge tour, because the Wolverines play at lowly Rutgers and host Indiana before visiting Columbus.

Penn State has come off of the mat after back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Michigan State, gutting out a road win at Indiana (33-28) and a home win over Iowa (30-24) to set up a chance to get back in the Big Ten East race against the Wolverines.

Penn State star quarterback Trace McSorley temporarily left the game last week with a leg injury. Wearing a knee brace, He returned to the game and helped lead the Nittany Lions to victory.

Harbaugh knows he will be the key player for his team to contain.

"He poses the threat in the passing game and he's running the ball a lot more this year very effectively," Harbaugh said. "He's quite a quarterback. That 'win it' factor shows up over and over. A big challenge for our team this week."

If Penn State can pull off the upset, it will only be a game behind Michigan in the standings and would own a tiebreaker against the Wolverines, which could be valuable because Michigan still has to play at Ohio State and the Nittany Lions have three winnable games against Wisconsin, at Rutgers and against Maryland to end the year.

"The big thing with them is they are balanced," Penn State coach James Franklin said of Michigan. "They are extremely balanced offensively. They are a run-first team and a lot of their offense is based on their tight ends. They have two difficult matchups, so that will be a challenge for us."

Michigan also happens to enter the game with the country's No. 1-ranked defense, which will present a major challenge for McSorley and the Penn State offense.

"They are going to try and pressure your quarterback, they are going to try and overload the box in the run game and they are going to take all easy throws away because they press pretty much every play," Franklin said.

MICH
1 Pass
0 Rush
1 YDS
0:00 POS
+1 YD
1ST & 10 MICH 10
8:10
2-S.Patterson complete to 12-C.Evans. 12-C.Evans to MICH 11 for 1 yard (6-C.Brown).
PSU
0 Pass
3 Rush
6 YDS
0:51 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 PSU 26
8:45
93-B.Gillikin punts 74 yards from PSU 26 to MICH End Zone. touchback. Penalty on MICH 7-K.Hudson Holding 10 yards enforced at MICH 20.
+5 YD
3RD & 9 PSU 21
8:51
9-T.McSorley scrambles pushed ob at PSU 26 for 5 yards (23-T.Kinnel).
No Gain
2ND & 9 PSU 21
9:26
9-T.McSorley incomplete. Intended for 12-M.Hippenhammer.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 PSU 20
9:36
24-M.Sanders to PSU 21 for 1 yard (23-T.Kinnel).
MICH
0 Pass
7 Rush
9 YDS
1:23 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 MICH 45
10:21
17-W.Hart punts 55 yards from MICH 45 to PSU End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
3RD & 2 MICH 44
10:59
22-K.Higdon to MICH 45 for 1 yard (99-Y.Gross-Matos).
+7 YD
2ND & 9 MICH 37
11:37
2-S.Patterson to MICH 44 for 7 yards (36-J.Johnson).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 MICH 36
11:44
22-K.Higdon to MICH 37 for 1 yard (48-S.Miller).
PSU
0 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
0:56 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 PSU 26
12:26
93-B.Gillikin punts 38 yards from PSU 26 out of bounds at the MICH 36.
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:52
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:58
2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
43
yds
05:05
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:12
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:17
2-S.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
04:05
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 10
Rushing 1 6
Passing 4 4
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-8 4-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 64 221
Total Plays 30 44
Avg Gain 2.1 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 9 125
Rush Attempts 18 32
Avg Rush Yards 0.5 3.9
Net Yards Passing 55 96
Comp. - Att. 5-12 7-12
Yards Per Pass 4.6 8.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-28 1-5
Penalties - Yards 4-35 6-60
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-46.0 3-43.3
Return Yards 18 55
Punts - Returns 1-1 1-28
Kickoffs - Returns 1-17 1-27
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/0 2/3
Extra Points 0/0 2/2
Field Goals 0/0 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
14 Penn State 6-2 000-0
5 Michigan 7-1 770-14
O/U 49.5, MICH -13.5
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
 55 PASS YDS 96
9 RUSH YDS 125
64 TOTAL YDS 221
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 83 0 0 99.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.3% 1711 12 4 124.4
T. McSorley 5/12 83 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
142 848 8
M. Sanders 6 14 0 4
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 10 1
T. Stevens 1 4 0 4
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 608 9
T. McSorley 11 -9 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 215 4
P. Freiermuth 2 44 0 25
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 517 5
K. Hamler 1 20 0 20
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
J. Dotson 1 10 0 10
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 121 0
M. Sanders 1 9 0 9
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 183 1
D. Thompkins 0 0 0 0
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 162 2
B. Polk 0 0 0 0
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 1
M. Hippenhammer 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 6-1 0.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
G. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Parsons 4-0 0.0 0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
Y. Gross-Matos 4-0 1.0 0
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Farmer 3-1 0.0 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
A. Oruwariye 2-0 0.0 0
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Miller 2-1 0.0 0
K. Givens 30 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Givens 2-0 0.0 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
N. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
S. Simmons 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Simmons 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Windsor 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
47 42.9 1
B. Gillikin 7 46.0 1 74
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 27.7 17 0
K. Hamler 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 8.5 1 0
K. Hamler 1 1.0 1 0
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 101 1 0 156.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 1624 13 3 155.5
S. Patterson 7/12 101 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 102 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
170 933 6
K. Higdon 17 102 0 50
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 204 2
C. Evans 4 10 0 4
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 64 6
B. Mason 3 8 0 3
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 152 2
S. Patterson 7 7 1 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 373 2
N. Collins 2 53 0 47
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 357 7
D. Peoples-Jones 2 31 1 23
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 343 1
Z. Gentry 1 11 0 11
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 63 0
C. Evans 2 6 0 5
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
K. Higdon 0 0 0 0
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 108 1
S. McKeon 0 0 0 0
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 108 0
N. Eubanks 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Kinnel 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Kinnel 4-0 0.0 0
D. Bush 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Bush 4-2 0.0 0
R. Gary 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Gary 2-0 0.0 0
C. Winovich 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Winovich 2-0 1.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Kemp 2-1 0.0 0
D. Gil 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Gil 2-0 0.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Uche 2-0 2.0 0
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ross 1-0 0.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Glasgow 1-0 1.0 0
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hudson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 3 0.0
J. Metellus 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/16 35/36
Q. Nordin 0/1 0 2/2 2
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
J. Moody 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 48.9 1
W. Hart 3 43.3 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 25.1 27 1
A. Thomas 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 9.7 28 1
D. Peoples-Jones 1 28.0 28 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 35 1:52 5 27 Punt
8:12 MICH 35 0:38 5 9 Punt
3:00 PSU 41 1:41 4 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 PSU 35 0:19 2 -15 Fumble
6:52 MICH 35 1:09 5 9 Punt
3:21 PSU 10 2:14 9 44 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 PSU 17 0:56 3 9 Punt
9:36 PSU 20 0:51 3 6 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 MICH 24 4:05 8 76 TD
6:53 MICH 29 3:08 8 31 Downs
1:15 MICH 5 0:46 6 64 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 PSU 48 5:05 11 48 TD
5:06 PSU 38 1:45 4 -2 Punt
1:01 MICH 20 0:07 2 -7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 PSU 35 0:00 4 6 Punt
11:44 MICH 36 1:23 3 9 Punt
8:10 MICH 10 0:00 1 1
