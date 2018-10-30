Drive Chart
UGA
UK

No. 6 Georgia, No. 9 Kentucky meet in pivotal SEC East game

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 30, 2018

A most unlikely matchup will decide the Southeastern Conference East Division winner Saturday afternoon when No. 9 Kentucky hosts No. 6 Georgia in Lexington, Ky.

The Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) have won or shared the division title eight times since the conference split into divisions in 1992 and last year knocked off West winner Auburn to capture the SEC title and advance to the College Football Playoff.

This is a whole-new experience for the Wildcats (7-1, 5-1 SEC), whose best division finish was a tie for second at 4-4 in 2016. They also have several thirds, but have finished last or next-to-last in the division 19 times in 26 seasons.

"It's a big deal and we don't shy away from that," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said of the magnitude of Saturday's game (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) for his program. "The change in culture and what you do and that relentless fight, day in and day out, by a lot of people to put yourself in a position to play in big games, and that's a culmination of six years of extremely hard work by a lot of people."

With just one more SEC game to follow, the winner of this one will be assured of no worse than a share of the division. And if it's Kentucky, it will hold the tiebreaker over Georgia and Florida to land the spot in the SEC title game. If it's Georgia, the Bulldogs would have the tiebreaker over Kentucky and Florida.

"We're excited about this game," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "Obviously, there's a lot at stake. I think our kids and players understand that.

"I got a lot of respect for Mark and the job he's done. I think it's really remarkable, and it shows the patience of an athletic department to stick with a guy who I think is one of the best coaches in all of college football. He's now put his roster together. He's got a senior class that's really incredible across the SEC."

The game will feature two of the top four rushing teams in the conference.

Georgia ranks second in the SEC behind Mississippi State with an average of 221.63 yards per game. Kentucky is fourth behind Alabama with an average of 214.

Individually, Wildcats running back Benny Snell is the SEC leader with 935 yards. No other Wildcats player has more than the 406 yards of quarterback Terry Wilson.

"He's a hard runner and a tough football player, first and foremost," Georgia defensive back Tyrique McGhee said of Snell. "The guy loves football. You can see it in the energy he brings every Saturday. He's going to be the engine to their offense on Saturday."

Elijah Holyfield and D'Andre Swift share the workload for Georgia with 559 and 466 yards, respectively, after taking over for Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

"When you think of Georgia, you know they have talented running backs and certainly with Holyfield and Swift, they're very good runners," Stoops said. "Physical, run you over.

"Their line is really, really good, really talented, physical. And their backs will run downhill and they can run around you. Swift is electric and Holyfield is so darn tough and gets tough yards, talented. They're good. Just like you would expect when you're playing these guys."

The Bulldogs have a big advantage in the passing game, however, with quarterback Jake Fromm completing 67.4 percent of his attempts for just over 206 yards per game. Wilson has completed 65.4 percent of his passes but for only 123.5 yards per game.

But Wilson came through in the clutch last week in taking the Wildcats 81 yards for the final touchdown of their 15-14 victory.

Kentucky's resiliency impresses Smart, calling the Wildcats "a very senior-laden team.

"They believe. They have a good coaching staff," Smart said. "They have a good group of young men that fight. I mean when you have a defense that plays like they do, they're in every game. And their offense matches it perfect because they grind you to a nub."

No Text
UGA
0 Pass
7 Rush
44 YDS
0:40 POS
+8 YD
1ST & 10 UK 44
3:05
1-J.Fields to KEN 36 for 8 yards.
+16 YD
2ND & 8 UGA 40
3:39
13-E.Holyfield to KEN 44 for 16 yards.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 UGA 38
3:45
13-E.Holyfield to UGA 40 for 2 yards.
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:45
86-G.McKinniss kicks 66 yards from KEN 20. 4-M.Hardman to UGA 38 for 24 yards.
UK
2 Pass
63 Rush
90 YDS
4:11 POS
Penalty
1ST & 10 UK 35
3:45
Penalty on KEN 65-J.Stallings Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KEN 35. No Play.
+9 YD
2ND & 5 UGA 9
4:35
26-B.Snell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 UGA 14
5:08
3-T.Wilson to UGA 9 for 5 yards.
+19 YD
1ST & 10 UGA 33
5:13
3-T.Wilson complete to 1-L.Bowden. 1-L.Bowden to UGA 14 for 19 yards.
Penalty
3RD & 9 UGA 48
5:53
3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner. Penalty on UGA 18-D.Baker Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UGA 48. No Play.
+1 YD
2ND & 10 UGA 49
5:58
26-B.Snell to UGA 48 for 1 yard.
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 3:45
26-B.Snell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
04:11
pos
28
9
Point After TD 7:56
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
3
Touchdown 8:10
7-D.Swift runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
85
yds
00:47
pos
27
3
Point After TD 10:20
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 10:23
13-E.Holyfield runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
20
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:28
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 2:32
7-D.Swift runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
85
yds
05:57
pos
13
3
Field Goal 9:08
12-C.Poore 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
55
yds
01:06
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:37
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:43
11-J.Fromm complete to 18-I.Nauta. 18-I.Nauta runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
23
yds
02:19
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 15
Rushing 10 8
Passing 6 5
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 5-7 5-10
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 351 177
Total Plays 49 48
Avg Gain 7.2 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 245 92
Rush Attempts 32 32
Avg Rush Yards 7.7 2.9
Net Yards Passing 106 85
Comp. - Att. 12-17 13-16
Yards Per Pass 6.2 5.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 3-20
Penalties - Yards 3-41 6-64
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-55.0 4-48.5
Return Yards 109 0
Punts - Returns 1-65 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-44 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 2/2
Extra Points 4/4 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
6 Georgia 7-1 7714-28
9 Kentucky 7-1 037-10
O/U 47.5, UK +9.5
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
 106 PASS YDS 85
245 RUSH YDS 92
351 TOTAL YDS 177
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 106 1 0 142.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.7% 1755 17 4 171.2
J. Fromm 12/17 106 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 141 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 607 7
D. Swift 10 141 2 83
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 95 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 654 5
E. Holyfield 14 95 1 30
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 149 3
J. Fields 3 13 0 8
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -26 0
J. Fromm 3 2 0 2
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 180 2
B. Herrien 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 321 4
J. Holloman 4 39 0 20
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 411 5
R. Ridley 3 37 0 17
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 161 1
D. Swift 3 18 0 17
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 182 2
T. Godwin 1 8 0 8
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 253 2
I. Nauta 1 4 1 4
J. Stanley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
J. Stanley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Cox 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Cox 1-0 1.0 0
J. Ledbetter 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Ledbetter 1-0 1.0 0
J. Taylor 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
C. Tindall 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Tindall 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
13/15 40/40
R. Blankenship 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 55.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 42.5 0
J. Camarda 1 55.0 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 25.7 24 0
M. Hardman 1 24.0 24 0
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 20 0
B. Herrien 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 65.0 65 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 26.7 65 1
M. Hardman 1 65.0 65 0
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 105 0 0 136.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.9% 1093 5 6 123.9
T. Wilson 13/16 105 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
199 1008 10
B. Snell 20 73 1 11
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 422 3
T. Wilson 10 16 0 9
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 268 4
A. Rose 1 3 0 3
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
L. Bowden 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 509 3
L. Bowden 6 52 0 19
Z. Hughes 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
Z. Hughes 1 14 0 14
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 139 1
C. Conrad 2 13 0 9
I. Epps 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
I. Epps 1 11 0 11
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 165 2
D. Bouvier 2 10 0 5
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 80 0
B. Snell 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Poore 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
C. Poore 1/1 34 0/0 3
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/7 26/26
M. Butler 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 48.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 45.1 3
M. Duffy 4 48.5 3 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 UK 23 2:19 4 23 TD
7:00 UGA 13 1:24 3 9 Punt
2:22 UGA 33 0:53 6 26
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:29 UK 35 5:57 15 75 TD
1:36 UGA 15 1:13 9 58 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:15 UK 35 0:00 10 78 TD
8:57 UGA 15 0:47 2 85 TD
3:45 UK 20 0:40 4 44
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UGA 35 1:21 5 5 Punt
10:37 UGA 35 2:58 8 14 Punt
5:07 UK 23 2:39 8 8 Fumble
1:24 UK 34 1:06 15 60 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:28 UGA 35 0:45 4 -2 Punt
0:18 UK 29 0:00 1 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:20 UGA 35 0:48 4 4 Punt
7:56 UGA 35 4:11 12 75 TD
