No. 21 Colorado seeks 5-0 start vs. Arizona State

  • Oct 03, 2018

TEMPE, Ariz. -- No. 21 Colorado has won its first four games for the first time in 20 years behind a "Folsom Fast" attack powered by quarterback Steven Montez and breakout wide receiver Laviska Shenault.

Arizona State has begun to define itself as a run-first group, which is new coach Herm Edwards' stated preference.

The clash in styles makes for an interesting contrast when the teams meet in a Pac-12 South game on Saturday at Folsom Field.

The Buffaloes won the division in 2016 before a down year in 2017. Colorado is one of 14 undefeated teams in FBS.

"We have to just keep moving forward," Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said. "If we keep doing what we want to do, we'll stay ranked. If we don't do what we want to do, we won't stay ranked. It's that simple. Just keep going from there."

The Buffaloes' success starts with the physically imposing Montez/Shenault connection.

Montez, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound junior, has completed 91 of 120 passes for 1,092 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He is ranked No. 11 in FBS in passing efficiency, and he added 10- and 35-yard touchdown runs in a 38-16 victory over UCLA last Friday.

Shenault, a 6-2, 220-pound sophomore, has 38 receptions for 581 yards and four touchdowns. He leads FBS with an average of 145.3 yards per game, and he broke out early with 211 yards receiving in a season-opening victory over Colorado State on Aug. 31.

"Ever since Laviska got on campus, I think everybody on the team knew that he was going to be something special for us," Montez said. "We all kind of knew when No. 2 gets on the field and starts routing people up, it is going to be tough to stop him."

Arizona State sophomore halfback Eno Benjamin rushed for a school-record 312 yards on 30 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 52-24 victory over Oregon State last Saturday, breaking Benny Malone's game record of 250 yards set in 1973.

Benjamin has 595 yards rushing and five touchdowns in his first season as a starter. He scored on 44-, 47- and 10-yards runs and caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Manny Wilkins against the Beavers. Benjamin has 187 yards rushing in the first half, breaking Woody Green's school record for a half.

"We're going to run the football, and I said that when I first got here," said Edwards, who coached NFL rushing leader Curtis Martin during his time with the New York Jets.

"When you run the ball, there is some toughness about you. It travels well, along with defense. Because it doesn't take a lot to turn around and hand it to a guy. It's really hard to mess that one up. And the ball's not heavy. The guy can carry it. So if we can block them, the guy's going to run. From there, everything else opens up."

Benjamin had five carries for 52 yards in Arizona State's 41-30 victory over Colorado last season, scoring the clinching touchdown on a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter after Buffaloes built 10-point lead three times in that game.

Arizona State, ranked No. 23 before consecutive losses to San Diego State and No. 10 Washington, has had the much more difficult schedule coming in.

The Sun Devils moved into the rankings after a 16-13 victory over then-No. 13 Michigan State in the second week of the season before seven-point road losses to San Diego State and Washington.

The Buffaloes have not faced a ranked team.

Wilkins has passed for 1,224 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception despite throwing less frequently the last two weeks. He passed for 162 yards and three touchdowns against Oregon State after throwing for only 104 yards in a 27-20 loss to Washington. Wide receiver N'Keal Harry, a preseason AP All-American, has 31 receptions for 419 yards and five touchdowns.

The Sun Devils gave up 261 yards rushing to Oregon State last week, including 254 by Jermar Jefferson, and have allowed an average of 161.6 yards per game.

San Diego State had 311 yards rushing in a 28-21 victory on Sept. 15.

Colorado is averaging 489.8 yards per game total offense (20th in the FBS) and has given up 352 yards per game. Virginia Tech graduate transfer running back Travon McMillian leads the Buffaloes with 392 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 54 attempts.

"They're a fast-moving offense," Edwards said.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.5% 1224 10 1 142.2
M. Wilkins 108/170 1224 10 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 595 5
E. Benjamin 98 595 5 47
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 143 2
M. Wilkins 34 143 2 22
T. Smith 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
T. Smith 9 49 0 19
D. Sterling-Cole 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
D. Sterling-Cole 2 22 0 22
A. Carter 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
A. Carter 2 7 0 8
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 1
N. Harry 3 4 1 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 419 5
N. Harry 31 419 5 58
Ky. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 210 1
Ky. Williams 18 210 1 38
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 171 0
F. Darby 9 171 0 51
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 154 2
E. Benjamin 21 154 2 25
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 104 1
B. Aiyuk 9 104 1 23
R. Newsome 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
R. Newsome 3 45 0 22
R. Jenkins 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
R. Jenkins 5 42 0 13
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 26 0
T. Hudson 5 26 0 8
T. Smith 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
T. Smith 3 16 0 7
T. Chatman 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
T. Chatman 1 11 1 11
C. Hodges 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Hodges 1 11 0 11
C. French-Love 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. French-Love 1 9 0 9
N. Ralston 22 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
N. Ralston 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Tautalatasi 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Tautalatasi 0-0 0.0 1
C. Lucas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Lucas 0-0 0.0 1
S. Forman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Forman 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Ruiz 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/6 20/20
B. Ruiz 6/6 0 20/20 38
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.8% 1092 9 2 173.7
S. Montez 91/120 1092 9 2
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 31 0 0 360.4
J. MacIntyre 1/1 31 0 0
S. Noyer 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 14 0 1 43.5
S. Noyer 3/5 14 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 392 4
T. McMillian 54 392 4 75
B. Bisharat 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 143 0
B. Bisharat 21 143 0 47
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 121 1
K. Evans 33 121 1 11
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 108 3
S. Montez 29 108 3 38
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 43 1
A. Fontenot 11 43 1 15
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 28 2
L. Shenault Jr. 8 28 2 8
C. Sanders 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
C. Sanders 4 8 0 4
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. MacIntyre 1 4 0 4
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -6 0
K. Nixon 4 -6 0 2
S. Noyer 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -8 0
S. Noyer 3 -8 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 581 4
L. Shenault Jr. 38 581 4 89
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 193 1
K. Nixon 18 193 1 46
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 179 0
T. Brown 14 179 0 53
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 65 2
J. MacIntyre 10 65 2 12
J. Winfree 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 1
J. Winfree 7 55 1 20
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
K. Evans 2 40 0 31
K. Ento 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
K. Ento 2 14 0 11
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 6 0
T. McMillian 3 6 0 9
B. Bisharat 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
B. Bisharat 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Gamboa 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Gamboa 0-0 0.0 1
N. Landman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
N. Landman 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stefanou 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/7 20/20
J. Stefanou 5/7 0 20/20 35
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
