Tagovailoa in spotlight as No. 1 Alabama heads to Arkansas

  • Oct 03, 2018

The University of Alabama sports information department did something very shrewd this week to make sure that reporters didn't ask too many questions about the No. 1 Crimson Tide being a huge favorite on the road Saturday and not having to face a ranked opponent this month.

It made quarterback Tua Tagovailoa available to reporters for the first time during the regular season.

The sophomore sensation spent 20 minutes talking about everything but the Razorbacks, including on not having attempted a fourth-quarter pass this season. With such big leads, coach Nick Saban hasn't had to use Tagovailoa past the third quarter, able to turn to erstwhile starter Jalen Hurts.

"Coach Saban makes the best choice, and that's Coach Saban's decision," Tagovailoa said.

"With all of his decisions he knows what's best for the team. So whether I play in the first quarter in this game, or whether I play in the third quarter, or not, Coach knows what's best for our team and what our teams needs to be successful in games.

"Whenever my number is called I'm going to be ready."

Arkansas may want to hope he misses the team plane to Fayetteville because Tagovailoa is the early frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. His passer rating leads the nation, Alabama is No. 1 in scoring offense and the Crimson Tide is almost averaging a point scored for every snap he takes.

Alabama's 37 touchdowns are the most by any team in SEC history through five games, topping even Steve Spurrier's high-profile teams in the mid-1990s.

"He's a great guy," sophomore wide receiver Henry Ruggs III said of Tagovailoa. "He doesn't really complain about anything. He goes out and does his work. We're behind him and he tries to make us better."

Although Arkansas' defense showed some improvement last week against Texas A&M, the Razorbacks rank 10th in the SEC in total defense, 11th in pass defense and 13th in scoring defense.

Arkansas (1-4, 0-2 SEC) was able to mount a comeback after being down 17-0 to the Aggies, but still lost 24-17.

While Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was extremely critical of his team afterward -- "I don't know if it was a step backward. We just didn't play very well" -- Arkansas was ready to claim a moral victory.

"This is a better football team than we've been all year," coach Chad Morris said.

He was right. The last time Arkansas played at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium was a disaster for the home team, which lost 44-17 to North Texas.

However, the Texas A&M game was also a bit misleading as Arkansas managed only 248 total yards of offense and had seven three-and-outs, including all four in the first quarter it had had minus-3 total yards.

The Aggies ended up with a time of possession advantage of 36:56 to 23:04.

That's a statistic that's largely irrelevant to Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC). Coming off an almost perfect first half while taking a 49-0 lead against Louisiana-Lafayette last week, it leads the nation in scoring drives lasting less than a minute with 12. Five took less than 30 seconds.

Trying to stop, or at least slow, the Crimson Tide will be longtime SEC defensive coordinator John Chavis. Saban knows him well from his time at Tennessee, LSU and Texas A&M. His teams are known for press coverage and creating turnovers.

Arkansas has already forced 10, which ranks third in the SEC and 13th nationally. The Razorbacks have seven fumble recoveries, compared to just one for the Crimson Tide.

Last week, linebackers De'Jon Harris and Dre Greenlaw combined to tally 29 tackles, two interceptions and one sack. Harris had 16 stops, the most of any SEC player this season, and is 17th nationally with 53.

"Unbelievable," Morris said of their performance.

"I don't know if I've ever been a part of two guys that were that productive in one game, very much just all over the field and very impactful. ... I know they're hurting. But, boy, they emptied their tank. And that's what you ask."

Nevertheless, this will be the sixth time that Arkansas has faced Alabama when the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 1 under Saban. Only once was the final score close, 24-20 in 2010. The other scores were 52-0 in both 2012 and 2013, 49-30 in 2016 and last year's 41-9.

On the bright side for Arkansas this is the first of five consecutive home games, four on campus and one in Little Rock.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

1 Alabama 5-0 -----
Arkansas 1-4 -----
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
Alabama
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 1161 14 0 238.3
T. Tagovailoa 66/88 1161 14 0
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.3% 394 5 1 198.9
J. Hurts 26/37 394 5 1
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 124 1 0 224.5
M. Jones 2/7 124 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 319 4
N. Harris 49 319 4 30
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 250 1
D. Harris 36 250 1 43
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 155 0
B. Robinson Jr. 34 155 0 13
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 137 5
J. Jacobs 29 137 5 18
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 115 2
T. Tagovailoa 20 115 2 15
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 62 0
J. Hurts 19 62 0 15
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
J. Ford 7 37 0 15
R. Clark 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 19 0
R. Clark 7 19 0 5
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
M. Jones 2 -6 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 423 6
J. Jeudy 19 423 6 79
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 296 5
H. Ruggs III 16 296 5 57
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 269 2
D. Smith 15 269 2 41
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 209 2
I. Smith Jr. 14 209 2 42
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 105 0
D. Harris 9 105 0 52
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 66 0
J. Jacobs 5 66 0 25
H. Hentges 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 2
H. Hentges 3 33 2 23
D. Kief 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
D. Kief 1 14 1 14
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
N. Harris 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Thompson 0-0 0.0 2
S. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Smith 0-0 0.0 1
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
X. McKinney 0-0 0.0 2
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Carter 0-0 0.0 1
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Wilson 0-0 0.0 1
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Diggs 0-0 0.0 1
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/7 27/27
J. Bulovas 4/7 0 27/27 39
A. Jones 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 7/10
A. Jones 1/2 0 7/10 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.6% 631 4 4 117.5
T. Storey 44/87 631 4 4
C. Kelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.4% 379 3 4 113.6
C. Kelley 31/57 379 3 4
C. Noland 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 25 0 1 58.6
C. Noland 4/7 25 0 1
Jo. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -66.7
Jo. Jones 0/3 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 231 2
D. Whaley 53 231 2 18
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 192 0
R. Boyd 31 192 0 45
Ma. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 91 1
Ma. Williams 10 91 1 68
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 91 0
C. Hayden 27 91 0 18
T. Storey 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 71 1
T. Storey 27 71 1 17
T. Hammonds 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 28 0
T. Hammonds 10 28 0 10
C. Kelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 15 2
C. Kelley 13 15 2 5
Jo. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
Jo. Jones 1 15 0 15
D. Hyatt 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
D. Hyatt 2 -6 0 0
C. Noland 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -10 0
C. Noland 7 -10 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Pettway 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 183 3
L. Pettway 12 183 3 48
Jo. Jones 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 168 1
Jo. Jones 11 168 1 57
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 124 1
M. Woods 7 124 1 29
T. Hammonds 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 84 1
T. Hammonds 4 84 1 64
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 80 0
R. Boyd 8 80 0 33
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 77 0
C. O'Grady 3 77 0 36
A. Cantrell 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 1
A. Cantrell 4 69 1 42
C. Harrell 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
C. Harrell 4 60 0 36
D. Stewart 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
D. Stewart 6 60 0 32
J. Cornelius 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 0
J. Cornelius 5 53 0 14
J. Patton 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
J. Patton 5 45 0 19
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
D. Whaley 3 15 0 7
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
G. Gunter 1 11 0 11
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
C. Hayden 3 11 0 6
J. Nance 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Nance 1 -2 0 0
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
D. Warren 2 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Greenlaw 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Greenlaw 0-0 0.0 2
R. Pulley 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Pulley 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/10 14/14
C. Limpert 7/10 0 14/14 35
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
