No. 23 N.C. State wary of Boston College

  • Oct 02, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State has had trouble dealing with Boston College even when the Eagles haven't looked that strong, so the No. 23 Wolfpack know they'll have their hands full in Saturday afternoon's ACC game.

The teams meet at Carter-Finley Stadium, with N.C. State just popping into the national rankings and Boston College looking to return to that status.

"We focus on the 'now' and they're a good team right now," N.C. State defensive end James Smith-Williams said.

The contest pits a pair of teams that would like to show they can contend in the Atlantic Division.

N.C. State (4-0, 1-0 ACC) is aiming for its first 5-0 record since 2002. That would go well heading into an open date before a showdown at No. 4 Clemson.

"If we go win this game and (get to) 5-0, it would be a great position for us," safety Jarius Morehead said.

BC (4-1, 1-0) has often provided trouble for the Wolfpack. Two years ago in Raleigh, the Eagles snapped a 12-game ACC losing streak with a 21-14 upset victory.

BC was dinged up at several positions in last week's 45-35 win over Temple. That includes running back AJ Dillon, who leads the ACC in rushing with 130.4 yards per game.

Eagles coach Steve Addazio said it's too soon to know the availability of certain players until closer to the weekend.

"We got a lot of guys with a lot of dings right now," Addazio said. "That's the result of being in a lot of tough games. ... You get five games into a tough, physical season."

Dillon, a sophomore, already has 10 career games with 100 or more rushing yards.

"No matter who's back there, we've got to stop the run," N.C. State linebacker Germaine Pratt said.

There's an element of the BC offense that appears more versatile than in the past. The Eagles have connected on several long pass plays to balance the rushing attack.

"They're getting a lot of big plays, not just from Dillon," N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. "This will be the best team we've played, no doubt."

To counter Dillon's potential production, N.C. State has quarterback Ryan Finley, whose 331.2 yard per game of total offense lead the ACC.

"He sees the field well, he throws it really well," Addazio said. "When your quarterback is one of those elite guys, it usually makes all the difference in the world. They've got a good receiving corps, too."

BC is aiming for a breakthrough as well. A victory would give the Eagles their first 5-1 start since 2008.

"I think we're heading in a good path," Addazio said. "I always say this. This is not something new. I fear sometimes in this conference -- for everybody, not just us -- you got to stay healthy. You start taking on some water with injuries and it really changes the makeup of your team in a hurry."

BC has scored 216 points -- its most through five games in school history, one more point than the 1940 squad.

Addazio said kicker Colton Lichtenberg is on pace to return to action this week after missing time with an injury.

Under Addazio, the Eagles are 3-2 in games against N.C. State, including victories in their past two trips to Raleigh.

"You watch BC year-in and year-out, they give a lot of people tough days," Doeren said. "Do we see a good BC team every year? Yes. So does everybody else."

Boston College already has won once this season in the state of North Carolina when it opened ACC play Sept. 13 with a 41-34 triumph at Wake Forest.

The Wolfpack have won six straight games stretching to last season. N.C. State prevailed in its ACC opener for the third year in a row with last week's 35-21 victory over visiting Virginia.

With fall break beginning at N.C. State, there is concern regarding the student turnout. The Wolfpack often enjoys a considerable homefield advantage with a raucous atmosphere.

"For us to have crowd noise would be huge for us in this game," Doeren said.

Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 861 12 4 152.7
A. Brown 61/108 861 12 4
E. Perry 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 179 2 0 203.5
E. Perry 15/18 179 2 0
M. McDonald 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 118 2 0 293.9
M. McDonald 7/8 118 2 0
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 1 0 505.6
J. Smith 1/1 9 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 652 6
A. Dillon 106 652 6 74
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 175 1
B. Glines 33 175 1 17
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 104 1
D. Bailey 16 104 1 35
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 103 0
J. Smith 10 103 0 30
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 74 0
T. Levy 24 74 0 15
E. Perry 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 63 1
E. Perry 8 63 1 24
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
M. Walker 4 27 0 9
D. Jones 16 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 27 3
D. Jones 12 27 3 5
J. Fadule 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 6 0
J. Fadule 7 6 0 4
M. McDonald 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. McDonald 1 3 0 3
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
K. White 1 0 0 0
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 -6 0
A. Brown 18 -6 0 8
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
G. Carlson 1 -12 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 212 3
K. White 11 212 3 35
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 204 3
J. Smith 12 204 3 71
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 121 1
C. Lewis 8 121 1 38
T. Sweeney 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 110 3
T. Sweeney 11 110 3 29
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 87 2
B. Glines 5 87 2 40
N. Jordan-Williams 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 74 1
N. Jordan-Williams 3 74 1 65
R. Marten 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 69 1
R. Marten 3 69 1 33
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 62 0
M. Walker 8 62 0 17
H. Long 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 61 1
H. Long 2 61 1 35
J. Burt 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 0
J. Burt 3 55 0 25
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
T. Levy 4 35 0 15
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
K. Idrizi 4 27 0 17
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 1
A. Dillon 4 25 1 15
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Garrison 1 9 0 9
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
A. Brown 1 9 1 9
J. Luchetti 41 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Luchetti 2 4 0 3
J. Fadule 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Fadule 1 3 0 3
C. Cardinal 47 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Cardinal 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Denis 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Denis 0-0 0.0 1
T. Torres 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Torres 0-0 0.0 1
M. El Attrach 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. El Attrach 0-0 0.0 1
R. Smith 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Smith 0-0 0.0 1
W. Harris 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
W. Harris 0-0 0.0 1
H. Cheevers 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
H. Cheevers 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Longman 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
D. Longman 1/1 0 3/3 6
C. Lichtenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 8/8
C. Lichtenberg 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 1313 8 1 156.7
R. Finley 105/153 1313 8 1
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 56 0 0 570.4
T. Thomas 1/1 56 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 220 5
R. Gallaspy 64 220 5 18
R. Person 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 113 0
R. Person 20 113 0 38
B. Bodine 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 69 1
B. Bodine 10 69 1 39
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 62 0
T. Pennix 20 62 0 8
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 12 0
R. Finley 11 12 0 9
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
S. Louis 1 12 0 12
N. Robinson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
N. Robinson 3 8 0 4
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Meyers 1 3 0 3
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
M. McKay 1 2 1 2
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
C. Riley 2 0 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Harmon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 406 1
K. Harmon 24 406 1 46
E. Emezie 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 244 2
E. Emezie 20 244 2 39
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 220 0
J. Meyers 20 220 0 39
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 190 2
T. Thomas 15 190 2 26
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 118 1
C. Riley 11 118 1 20
S. Louis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 93 0
S. Louis 6 93 0 32
T. Pennix 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 74 1
T. Pennix 5 74 1 56
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
C. Angeline 1 14 1 14
D. Parham 28 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Parham 2 11 0 12
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Gallaspy 1 5 0 5
T. Baker-Williams 32 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
T. Baker-Williams 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. McCloud 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. McCloud 0-0 0.0 1
D. Wright 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Wright 0-0 0.0 1
J. Morehead 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Morehead 0-0 0.0 1
C. Ingram 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Ingram 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/10 15/15
C. Dunn 8/10 0 15/15 39
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
