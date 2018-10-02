Drive Chart
No. 4 Clemson's defensive line one of Wake Forest's concerns

About this time a year ago, after Wake Forest's 28-14 loss at Clemson, coach Dave Clawson breathed a sigh of relief, content in the knowledge that the Demon Deacons probably wouldn't have to face the stars of the Tigers' formidable defensive front again.

Then Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant decided to return for another season and another run at a national championship.

"They have four down linemen that I was hoping all would declare (for the NFL Draft)," Clawson said. "You are thinking there is no way all four of them come back and they do.

"What is scary is that even after those four, they have good players. They are good, they have depth and they play extremely hard. They're talented and they play with a great motor. They can do that because they have depth and can roll guys in there."

But the defensive front for No. 4 Clemson (5-0, 2-0 ACC) is far from the only concern for Wake Forest (3-2, 0-1), which has lost nine consecutive games against Clemson by an average margin of 22.9 points.

"We are playing one of the best teams in the country this week," Clawson said. "We try not to talk about them."

Yet Clawson can't help himself.

"Their offensive line gets better every year," said Clawson, whose team will attempt to knock off a Top 10 opponent at Wake Forest for the first time in program history. "At running back, they have depth. (Travis) Etienne, I thought last year might have been their best back as a freshman. He has gotten better and better. He is averaging over eight yards a carry.

"At receiver, they are loaded and play nine guys. Their starters are the best of the best in the ACC, but there are six other guys they can play and there isn't a big dropoff."

That may be true, but Wake Forest isn't bereft of talent. The Demon Deacons rank second in the ACC and 17th nationally in rushing at 244.4 yards per game, so Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on ESPN will feature strength vs. strength -- Clemson's defense is No. 10 nationally against the run, allowing only 95 yards per game.

"Offensively, they're a big challenge," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "It's almost like playing Georgia Tech again, but with a different style of play. They're very unique. It stresses you and you've got to have great discipline. They know when you're not fitting the gaps properly."

The game also shapes up as a battle of freshman quarterbacks -- Wake Forest's Sam Hartman and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, the latter of whom is returning from a neck strain suffered last week against Syracuse that prevented him from playing in the second half.

Lawrence's backup, redshirt freshman Chase Brice, came on and rallied Clemson from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to a 27-23 win.

"It is scary to think that out of the spring, he was probably fourth," Clawson said. "But they had a transfer and then another transfer, and now he is second. He had to go in. Whoever their quarterback is, either Lawrence or Brice, they are in really good shape."

Hartman has quickly if not quietly established himself as one of the ACC's top quarterbacks. He's third in the league in both passing yards with 1,185 and passing touchdowns with 10.

"This quarterback they have is a baller," Swinney said. "He's going to be a problem for a while. He has a really good feel for what they're asking him to do."

Wake Forest wide receiver Greg Dortch is one of the league's top playmakers. The sophomore leads the ACC in receptions, receiving yards and catches per game.

"He is a really good player," Swinney said. "He's quick and has a ton of catches and also leads the league in punt returns. He's dangerous."

Clemson will counter with Etienne, a sophomore running back who has been on quite a roll. He's coming off a career-best 203-yard game and has 487 yards on 54 carries in the last three games for an average of 9.0 yards per attempt.

Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 693 9 2 177.2
T. Lawrence 49/75 693 9 2
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 461 2 1 146.9
K. Bryant 36/54 461 2 1
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 120 0 2 86.1
C. Brice 12/21 120 0 2
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Rodgers 0/1 0 0 0
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
H. Renfrow 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 594 8
T. Etienne 73 594 8 40
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 174 2
T. Feaster 32 174 2 27
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 155 1
A. Choice 26 155 1 32
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 135 0
L. Dixon 17 135 0 61
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 130 2
K. Bryant 30 130 2 35
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 15 0
T. Lawrence 13 15 0 11
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
D. Rencher 2 11 0 7
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Rodgers 1 5 0 5
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 4 0
C. Brice 5 4 0 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 252 2
T. Higgins 13 252 2 64
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 218 1
A. Rodgers 21 218 1 64
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 212 3
J. Ross 9 212 3 57
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 200 1
H. Renfrow 15 200 1 40
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
C. Powell 5 63 0 42
B. Galloway 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 1
B. Galloway 4 54 1 20
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 0
D. Kendrick 3 50 0 38
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
T. Chase 4 44 0 20
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
T. Thompson 3 33 0 18
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 2
D. Overton 4 30 2 12
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
M. Richard 3 27 0 17
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
T. Feaster 3 26 0 9
Ca. Smith 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
Ca. Smith 2 23 0 17
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 23 1
T. Etienne 5 23 1 18
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
W. Swinney 2 13 0 7
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Chalk 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Terrell 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/8 24/24
G. Huegel 5/8 0 24/24 39
Al. Spence 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Al. Spence 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 1185 10 5 132.6
S. Hartman 95/164 1185 10 5
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 29 0 1 63.4
J. Newman 4/7 29 0 1
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 2 0 1 5.6
K. Hinton 2/3 2 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 428 4
C. Carney 79 428 4 42
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 262 2
M. Colburn II 66 262 2 35
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 208 1
S. Hartman 59 208 1 23
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 162 0
C. Beal-Smith 25 162 0 52
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 73 1
J. Newman 8 73 1 15
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 46 1
K. Hinton 7 46 1 23
D. Delaney 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 33 0
D. Delaney 9 33 0 12
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
G. Dortch 2 10 0 6
W. Drawdy 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
W. Drawdy 3 1 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 555 5
G. Dortch 45 555 5 54
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 280 1
S. Surratt 19 280 1 41
A. Bachman 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 128 3
A. Bachman 10 128 3 22
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 1
J. Freudenthal 5 64 1 42
S. Claude 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 0
S. Claude 4 55 0 26
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
M. Colburn II 3 41 0 25
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 26 0
B. Chapman 5 26 0 9
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
S. Washington 2 24 0 18
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
K. Hinton 3 23 0 13
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
C. Carney 2 16 0 9
J. Roberson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Roberson 2 2 0 2
D. Delaney 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Delaney 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Wade Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Wade Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Bassey 0-0 0.0 1
L. Masterson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Masterson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/11 22/22
N. Sciba 8/11 0 22/22 46
Z. Murphy 88 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Z. Murphy 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
