KANSAS
WVU

No. 9 West Virginia guards against taking Kansas lightly

  • Oct 02, 2018

Four wins to open the season vaulted West Virginia into the ninth spot in the latest Associated Press poll, but the Mountaineers can't afford to rest, even with perennial Big 12 doormat Kansas heading to Morgantown, W.va., for a Saturday afternoon game.

The problem is that the Mountaineers (4-0, 2-0 Big 12) have not played a complete game yet in conference play, a scenario that -- if it continues -- could derail their Big 12 title aspirations in November.

"We have to line up and we have to practice with as much effort and energy and excitement as we can," West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. "We have to practice that way on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. And if you don't, then you're going to get beat.

"We have stuff to work on, and we have to approach this in a very business-like manner. They pose a lot of problems like everybody does."

West Virginia had to repel a second-half comeback on the road last week against Texas Tech, winning 42-34 after building a 35-10 lead at halftime. The Mountaineers needed a fourth-quarter interception return by Kenny Robinson Jr. to clinch the victory.

Despite being undefeated, Holgorsen thinks his team is a little behind because of the game at North Carolina State it had cancelled in advance of Hurricane Frances.

"Because we missed the one game, I feel like we have things that we have to learn with this team," Holgorsen explained. "We're one game away from the halfway point, but it doesn't feel like it. We've played one-third of our games.

"I'm going to use that with our guys as far as this week is big from a we-have-to-get-out-there-and-improve-things-before-it's-too-late-to-improve-on-things-type thing, which should motivate them here for this week, and I think it will. We're all anxious to get out there and get the bad taste out of our mouth from the second half of last week."

Kansas (2-3, 0-2) heads to Morgantown on the heels of two straight conference losses.

The latest was 48-28 last Saturday at home to Oklahoma State when Kansas allowed 20.8 yards per completion, a number that has to have West Virginia's Heisman-candidate quarterback Will Grier, salivating.

Jayhawks coach David Beaty said Oklahoma State was successful by using double moves against Kansas' secondary and he expects West Virginia, with its talented wideouts and an elite quarterback, to work the same way.

"There's a lot of things we've gotta get better at," Beaty said. "This team we're going to play is a very talented team, as you know. They've got a lot of ways that they can do it on offense, but the things that sticks out to me is they're leading the Big 12 in scoring defense right now."

This marks the seventh meeting between West Virginia and Kansas, with the Mountaineers leading 5-1 overall and 4-0 in games played in Morgantown.

1234T
Kansas 2-3 -----
9 West Virginia 4-0 -----
O/U 61.5, WVU -29
Milan Puskar Stadium Morgantown, WV
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 490 4 0 120.6
P. Bender 53/89 490 4 0
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.4% 289 3 0 162.0
C. Stanley 29/39 289 3 0
M. Kendrick 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 100 1 0 119.5
M. Kendrick 11/19 100 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 160 1
K. Herbert 28 160 1 59
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 110 0
D. Williams 29 110 0 23
D. Thompson 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 102 1
D. Thompson 7 102 1 55
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 52 0
C. Stanley 19 52 0 20
M. Kendrick 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 47 1
M. Kendrick 16 47 1 13
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 29 0
S. Sims Jr. 2 29 0 23
R. Randall 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
R. Randall 2 11 0 7
R. Malbrough 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
R. Malbrough 3 10 0 5
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Johnson Jr. 1 1 0 1
P. Bender 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -38 0
P. Bender 14 -38 0 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Sims Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 217 2
S. Sims Jr. 23 217 2 37
K. Johnson Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 192 2
K. Johnson Jr. 18 192 2 31
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 98 0
S. Robinson Jr. 8 98 0 28
J. Booker 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 98 3
J. Booker 10 98 3 25
Q. Hampton 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
Q. Hampton 5 59 0 24
E. Fairs 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
E. Fairs 2 28 0 20
K. Lassiter II 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 1
K. Lassiter II 4 25 1 20
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 24 0
K. Herbert 5 24 0 14
T. Williams 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
T. Williams 3 21 0 11
C. Humphrey 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
C. Humphrey 2 17 0 15
M. Saunders 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
M. Saunders 2 10 0 8
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Charlot 1 8 0 8
D. Thompson 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Thompson 1 5 0 5
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Williams 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. McCullough 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. McCullough 0-0 0.0 1
R. Thomas 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Thomas 0-0 0.0 1
S. Taylor 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Taylor 0-0 0.0 1
J. Dineen Jr. 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Dineen Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
B. Torneden 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Torneden 0-0 0.0 1
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Harris 0-0 0.0 1
M. Lee 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Lee 0-0 0.0 1
E. Hempstead Jr. 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Hempstead Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Rui 7 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/10 15/15
G. Rui 5/10 0 15/15 30
L. Jones 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
L. Jones 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.1% 1487 17 3 200.7
W. Grier 98/136 1487 17 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 244 2
K. McKoy 38 244 2 38
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 189 2
L. Brown 40 189 2 18
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 182 0
M. Pettaway 33 182 0 22
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 1
A. Sinkfield 6 28 1 9
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Bush 2 9 0 7
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Simms 1 5 0 5
B. Watson 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Watson 1 0 0 0
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -18 0
W. Grier 9 -18 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 433 2
M. Simms 24 433 2 82
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 311 6
G. Jennings Jr. 22 311 6 33
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 294 5
D. Sills V 23 294 5 38
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 174 1
T. Simmons 8 174 1 59
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 79 1
T. Bush 4 79 1 62
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 0
T. Wesco 4 68 0 29
D. Maiden 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 1
D. Maiden 3 57 1 40
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 1
K. McKoy 4 36 1 14
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Haskins 3 28 0 15
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
A. Sinkfield 2 15 0 9
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -4 0
M. Pettaway 2 -4 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 0-0 0.0 1
K. Washington 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Washington 0-0 0.0 1
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Robinson Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 22/22
E. Staley 3/5 0 22/22 31
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
