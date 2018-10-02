Drive Chart
UK
TXAM

No. 13 Kentucky aims for best start since 1950 at Texas A&M

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 02, 2018

Kentucky is entering uncharted territory for any Wildcats team since, well, since the price of a gallon of gasoline was 18 cents.

The Wildcats' No. 13 ranking will be put to the test when they travel to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M on Saturday night at Kyle Field.

The game pits the student -- Kentucky coach Mark Stoops -- against the teacher -- Jimbo Fisher. Stoops was defensive coordinator at Florida State under Fisher before taking the head coaching job at a school known more for being a blueblood -- in basketball.

"This is the first time we've played each other," Stoops told reporters. "You guys have heard me talk about (Fisher) and credit him back for a lot of things for every year I've been here. I've learned different things from him, there's no question."

The lessons learned have paid off with the Wildcats (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) coming into the game having won their first five games of the season for the first time since 2008. They will be looking to go 6-0 for the first time since 1950 when they take on the Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC).

The game also features one of the nation's best runners going up against one of the best run defenses.

Kentucky's Benny Snell Jr. leads the FBS in carries and is averaging 127.8 yards per game. Asked about Snell, Fisher thought hard for a moment and said he had never seen another running back like the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Snell.

But then he quickly changed his mind.

"He reminds me of the way Emmitt used to run," Fisher told the Dallas Morning News. Emmitt, of course is Emmitt Smith, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and the NFL's career rushing leader.

Snell will have his work cut out for him. The Aggies' rush defense under defensive coordinator Mike Elko is allowing just 85 yards per game. That's sixth best in the FBS.

Last season, opponents carved up the A&M defense, which was ranked 70th in the nation against the run.

"They run the ball really well, and we stop the run really well, so I'm looking forward to a tough, physical game," A&M junior linebacker Tyrel Dodson said.

Stopping Snell is only one challenge facing the A&M defense. Junior-college transfer quarterback Terry Wilson has been nothing short of steady in guiding the Wildcats to wins in their first five game.

Wilson has completed 62 of 93 passes for 595 yards and two touchdowns. He has run for three scores and 300 yards.

The Aggies have their own dual-threat quarterback in Kelly Mond, who has thrown for 1,221 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for four scores.

But Mond struggled in a 24-17 win over Arkansas last week, going 17 of 26 for 201 yards. He threw two interceptions for the second straight game.

"I think we're a little bit inconsistent," Mond admitted, adding that he needs to take better care of the ball. "It takes that one small penalty or interception that I threw to kind of turn the game around."

Trayveon Williams is A&M's answer to Snell. Williams has rushed for 582 yards and six touchdowns and is averaging more than 6.0 yards per carry.

Camron Buckley leads A&M receivers with 18 catches for 278 yards. He also provided bulletin board material that might come back to haunt the Aggies.

"I didn't even know Kentucky was a top-15 team," Buckley told reporters on Monday.

Defensive end Kingsley Keke had a little more respect for Kentucky.

"We do pretty well against the run, so that shouldn't be a big deal for us, but they run the ball really well with Benny Snell so we'll be ready to play," Keke predicted.

In the win over Arkansas, the A&M defense gave up a total of 248 yards. The Aggies might need a similar effort to beat the Wildcats on Saturday.

The Kentucky defense is licking its chops at the idea of going against Mond. The Wildcats are allowing just 288.8 yards and 12.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the FBS.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
13 Kentucky 5-0 -----
Texas A&M 3-2 -----
O/U 50.5, TXAM -5.5
Kyle Field College Station, TX
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 595 2 5 116.8
T. Wilson 62/93 595 2 5
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 127 2 0 180.5
G. Hoak 8/14 127 2 0
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 43 1 0 791.2
B. Snell 1/1 43 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 639 8
B. Snell 115 639 8 52
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 300 3
T. Wilson 52 300 3 42
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 231 4
A. Rose 33 231 4 55
S. King 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 58 0
S. King 12 58 0 11
C. Rodriguez 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
C. Rodriguez 2 43 0 27
D. Clark 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
D. Clark 1 2 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 218 1
L. Bowden 24 218 1 54
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 112 2
D. Bouvier 6 112 2 29
D. Baker 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 98 0
D. Baker 8 98 0 23
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 89 0
C. Conrad 13 89 0 23
C. Thomas 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 63 0
C. Thomas 3 63 0 40
J. Ali 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
J. Ali 4 29 0 14
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
B. Snell 4 29 0 14
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
T. Richardson 2 23 0 18
I. Epps 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
I. Epps 2 19 0 11
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Rigg 1 5 0 5
A. Hayes 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
A. Hayes 1 -1 0 0
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
T. Wilson 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Davis 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
M. Edwards 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Edwards 0-0 0.0 1
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. West 0-0 0.0 2
D. Baity 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Baity 0-0 0.0 1
T. Ajian 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Ajian 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 21/21
M. Butler 3/5 0 21/21 30
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.1% 1221 7 4 139.6
K. Mond 89/148 1221 7 4
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 169 1 0 147.7
N. Starkel 15/22 169 1 0
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
C. Blumrick 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 582 6
T. Williams 96 582 6 73
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 215 4
K. Mond 54 215 4 54
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 126 1
J. Corbin 24 126 1 15
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 102 1
K. Etwi 14 102 1 17
V. Jackson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
V. Jackson 7 49 0 22
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Kibodi 3 26 0 15
D. Prince 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Prince 2 21 0 18
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
C. Blumrick 3 20 0 19
C. Strong Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
C. Strong Jr. 4 12 0 6
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
Q. Davis 1 11 0 11
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Gillaspia 1 5 0 5
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
N. Starkel 1 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 278 0
C. Buckley 18 278 0 69
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 256 4
J. Sternberger 17 256 4 31
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 221 0
J. Ausbon 15 221 0 26
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 191 2
K. Rogers 13 191 2 30
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 159 1
Q. Davis 12 159 1 26
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 0
R. Paul 6 70 0 25
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 0
T. Williams 6 61 0 17
H. Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 0
H. Jones 6 51 0 10
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
J. Corbin 4 32 0 10
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
C. Gillaspia 3 25 0 21
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
K. Etwi 1 16 0 16
J. Preston 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
J. Preston 1 14 1 14
T. Wood 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Wood 1 8 0 8
A. Boykin 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Boykin 1 8 0 8
R. Renick 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Renick 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Wilson 0-0 0.0 1
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Pryor 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 11/11
S. Small 6/8 0 11/11 29
D. LaCamera 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 10/10
D. LaCamera 3/5 0 10/10 19
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
