No. 20 Cincinnati attempts to stay unbeaten vs. Temple

  • Oct 16, 2018

No. 20 Cincinnati will put its unbeaten record on the line in Philadelphia and Temple will try to stay ahead of Saturday's opponent in the American Athletic Conference standings.

Cincinnati (6-0, 2-0 AAC) and Temple (4-3, 3-0) will square off at Lincoln Financial Field at noon ET Saturday. Luke Fickell's Bearcats (6-0) are one of eight undefeated FBS teams remaining in college football and one of three in the American.

The Bearcats had a bye last week but moved up to 20th in the latest Associated Press poll. It's the highest ranking the program has had since the team was No. 4 in 2009 under former coach Brian Kelly.

Cincinnati is already bowl eligible for the first time in three seasons. The Bearcats have their sights on much more than a bowl trip in 2018, however.

"It's that mentality of let's continue to enjoy what it is that we've been doing. Don't want anything to slow us down and be a distraction," Fickell told reporters after his team beat Tulane on Oct. 6. " ... I want them to stay hungry and not put limitations on us."

Cincinnati enters the game with one of the best defenses in the nation.

The Bearcats are allowing just 13.7 points per game, and they rank third in the country in scoring defense. They've held opponents to seven points or less in half of their six games, and they also rank fourth in the country in total defense (274.3 yards per game).

Cincinnati held Tulane to 266 total yards in its last game and, on offense, posted 24 of its 37 points in the first half. Led by quarterback Desmond Ridder and running back Michael Warren II, the Bearcats average 38.3 points per game -- the 21st-best mark in the country.

Ridder has thrown for 1,062 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions through six games while adding 315 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. Warren, meanwhile, has accumulated 664 rushing yards and has found the end zone 11 times.

Fickell, the former Ohio State defensive coordinator who's in his second season as Cincinnati's head coach, said there's a "different vibe" around his team this season.

"It's something that you see when we take the practice field," Fickell told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It's a little bit of that bounce, a little bit of that joy to what it is that we do. Everybody loves it when you're winning."

Temple has won four of its last five games after starting the season 0-2. The Owls are one of four teams in the AAC's East division with unblemished conference records (No. 10 UCF and No. 21 South Florida are also unbeaten). Temple got to 3-0 in conference play with a 24-17 win over Navy last week.

Temple redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Russo has blossomed in his role as the starter in recent weeks. Including a 300-yard performance against Navy, Russo has combined to throw for 554 yards and five touchdowns while completing 78.6 percent of his passes in his last two games.

Temple could be without starting running back Ryquell Armstrong for its second straight game. Armstead missed the game against Navy and his status was uncertain for Saturday, coach Geoff Collins told the media this week. Armstead, a senior who is nursing an ankle injury, has rushed for 626 yards and six touchdowns in six games.

"We know what a great player 'Rock' is and we are excited about his healthy return, whenever that may be," Collins told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Saturday starts a tough stretch for Temple. After facing Cincinnati, Temple's next three games are at UCF, at Houston and against South Florida. Each of those teams are unbeaten in conference play.

"Our focus every single week is to go 1-0," Collins told KYW Newsradio, "and we've got really good opponents we get to play in the American Athletic Conference. So we're just trying to do that every single week."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 1062 10 2 160.2
D. Ridder 82/125 1062 10 2
H. Moore 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 137 0 0 179.2
H. Moore 10/12 137 0 0
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 75 0 1 128.8
B. Bryant 6/8 75 0 1
J. Sopko 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Sopko 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 664 11
M. Warren II 124 664 11 81
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 315 4
D. Ridder 68 315 4 41
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 259 4
T. Thomas 37 259 4 25
C. McClelland 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 152 1
C. McClelland 28 152 1 22
T. Boose 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 66 0
T. Boose 7 66 0 49
H. Moore 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 43 1
H. Moore 11 43 1 13
M. Kopaygorodsky 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
M. Kopaygorodsky 5 26 0 14
J. Sopko 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Sopko 3 15 0 12
K. Lewis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Lewis 1 3 0 3
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
B. Bryant 2 -4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 296 3
J. Deguara 21 296 3 38
K. Lewis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 233 3
K. Lewis 18 233 3 61
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 184 2
R. Medaris 10 184 2 77
J. Jackson 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 159 1
J. Jackson 14 159 1 33
T. Geddis 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 136 1
T. Geddis 10 136 1 29
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 122 0
M. Warren II 11 122 0 18
M. Mbodj 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 51 0
M. Mbodj 1 51 0 51
J. Hawes 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
J. Hawes 3 34 0 18
W. Huber 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
W. Huber 2 17 0 16
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
B. Labelle 3 13 0 5
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
L. Taylor 2 11 0 7
C. McClelland 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
C. McClelland 2 10 0 6
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Cloud 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Wiggins 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Wiggins 0-0 0.0 2
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Forrest 0-0 0.0 1
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. White 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smith 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 30/31
C. Smith 2/3 0 30/31 36
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1173 6 7 128.2
A. Russo 88/150 1173 6 7
F. Nutile 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 401 4 4 114.1
F. Nutile 33/63 401 4 4
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 102 1 0 165.6
T. Centeio 8/12 102 1 0
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
I. Wright 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Armstead 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 626 6
R. Armstead 122 626 6 75
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 101 0
J. Gardner 35 101 0 12
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 82 2
R. Ritrovato 30 82 2 13
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 56 0
I. Wright 12 56 0 13
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 46 0
T. Centeio 13 46 0 21
T. Raynor 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 41 1
T. Raynor 9 41 1 15
S. Bradley 5 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 28 0
S. Bradley 1 28 0 28
J. Blue 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
J. Blue 3 18 0 7
J. Forrest 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
J. Forrest 4 16 0 11
J. Jennings 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
J. Jennings 4 7 0 5
F. Booth-Lloyd 99 DT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 2
F. Booth-Lloyd 2 2 2 1
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -7 1
A. Russo 9 -7 1 9
F. Nutile 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -14 0
F. Nutile 9 -14 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Bryant 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 343 1
V. Bryant 26 343 1 62
B. Mack 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 275 3
B. Mack 25 275 3 39
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 218 2
I. Wright 21 218 2 35
R. Jones 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 183 2
R. Jones 11 183 2 44
B. Yancy 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 123 0
B. Yancy 5 123 0 40
F. Johnson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 115 1
F. Johnson 5 115 1 44
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
J. Gardner 5 79 0 38
C. Myarick 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 0
C. Myarick 5 78 0 36
S. Ryan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 1
S. Ryan 6 75 1 24
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 70 1
K. Yeboah 5 70 1 47
J. Blue 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
J. Blue 3 39 0 18
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
R. Ritrovato 3 25 0 14
R. Armstead 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
R. Armstead 4 22 0 15
T. Williams 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
T. Williams 1 16 0 16
Ja. Robinson 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
Ja. Robinson 1 13 0 13
D. Martin-Robinson 37 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Martin-Robinson 1 2 0 2
J. Forrest 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
J. Forrest 2 0 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Ya-Sin 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Ya-Sin 0-0 0.0 2
B. Walls 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Walls 0-0 0.0 1
S. Bradley 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Bradley 0-0 0.0 1
S. Franklin 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Franklin 0-0 0.0 1
L. Crump 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Crump 0-0 0.0 1
T. Mason 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Mason 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 27/27
W. Mobley 2/4 0 27/27 33
A. Boumerhi 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/3 2/2
A. Boumerhi 1/3 0 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
