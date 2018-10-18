Drive Chart
COLO
WASH

No. 15 Washington, Colorado look to bounce back from losses

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 18, 2018

Washington coach Chris Petersen arrived at his weekly press conference on Monday with a T-shirt that read, "Stay Positive."

"I had it on (Sunday), just for myself," Petersen said. "I could probably use 25 of these, and just keep recycling them every day."

The message is especially pertinent for No. 15-ranked Washington this week.

The Huskies (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) lost the first overtime contest in the 111-game history of the Oregon-Washington rivalry last week, which dropped them into a four-way tie atop the Pac-12 North and probably out of the College Football Playoff hunt.

Regrouping begins this week for Washington against Colorado (5-1, 2-1), an opponent coming to Husky Stadium off of its own disappointment last week.

Colorado linebackers Nate Landman and Drew Lewis did not have the shirts to reflect the sentiment, but both preached the same mindset as Petersen following the Buffs' 31-20 loss Saturday at USC.

"This team has grown a lot," Lewis said. "Last year, people might keep their heads down and let negative energy seep into the week."

The 2017 Buffs did not start quite as hot as the 2018 team, which broke into the Top 25 briefly on the strength of the program's first 5-0 opening in 20 years. At 3-0 last year, however, Colorado needed to finish just 3-6 in conference to go bowling.

The Buffs went 2-7.

"This team," Lewis said confidently, "We're going to learn from our mistakes and get better."

Forecasts were not entirely rosy for Colorado coming out of USC, though. The loss dropped the Buffs to 0-13 all-time against the Trojans, but more importantly, put them in a loss-column tie atop the South. USC has the tiebreaker.

What's more, standout wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. sustained a toe injury that sidelined him late at USC. Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said Tuesday Shenault's status is "day-to-day."

When asked about a potentially longer-term absence for Shenault -- whose 144.5 total yards per game rank sixth in the national -- Buffs quarterback Steven Montez bristled.

"Like, if Laviska's not there, how are we going to get yards, is that the question? If Laviska's hurt of Laviska's healthy, we're going to run our offense," Montez said. "He's probably the best player on our team, right? But we've got other good players on our team."

Like Colorado, Washington's Pac-12 championship fate is not entirely in its own control. The Huskies still play Washington State and Stanford, both of which also have one loss in conference. But by virtue of Saturday's result, the Huskies need to finish at least one game up on Oregon in the loss column to reach the league title game if those two finish in a two-way tie for first.

And, like Colorado, the Huskies head into Saturday's meeting with lineup questions as a result of injuries.

The status of running backs Myles Gaskin (shoulder) and Salvon Ahmed (knee) is uncertain.

"That's how it is this time of season," Petersen said. "Myles has been so durable and such a workhorse. But in this game, there's going to be times when you can't go with your first guys."

Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant could both be expected to shoulder run-game responsibilities against a Buffs defense that held USC to just 51 rushing yards on 26 carries.

Colorado's success stopping the run did not translate against the pass against USC, however -- not in the game's second quarter, anyway. The Buffs gave up all three of the Trojans' offensive scores in the second 15 minutes, and each came via the pass.

Washington's own passing attack took a hit coming out of Oregon, with one of the wide-receiving corps' big-play specialists, Quinten Pounds, out for the season with a knee injury. Within Petersen's message of positivity, however, the coach spotlighted the play of quarterback Jake Browning in recent weeks, and the pass-catching of tight end Drew Sample.

Sample and freshman Cade Otton have each shown potential of late, filling the void left with Hunter Bryant's injury in the offseason.

But the focal point of Washington's final stretch will be Browning and how he finishes a career in which he already holds numerous program -- and, possibly soon, Pac-12 -- records.

"They've had a consistent quarterback for four straight years; that makes you a good program," MacIntyre said.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
1234T
Colorado 5-1 -----
15 Washington 5-2 -----
O/U 51.5, WASH -15.5
Husky Stadium Seattle, WA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.5% 1590 11 3 152.4
S. Montez 141/200 1590 11 3
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 31 0 0 360.4
J. MacIntyre 1/1 31 0 0
S. Noyer 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 14 0 1 43.5
S. Noyer 3/5 14 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 560 4
T. McMillian 102 560 4 75
B. Bisharat 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 143 0
B. Bisharat 21 143 0 47
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 141 2
K. Evans 43 141 2 11
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 134 4
S. Montez 41 134 4 38
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 87 5
L. Shenault Jr. 15 87 5 49
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 43 1
A. Fontenot 11 43 1 15
C. Sanders 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
C. Sanders 4 8 0 4
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. MacIntyre 1 4 0 4
S. Noyer 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -8 0
S. Noyer 3 -8 0 3
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -14 0
K. Nixon 6 -14 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 780 6
L. Shenault Jr. 60 780 6 89
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 326 1
K. Nixon 29 326 1 51
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 264 0
T. Brown 22 264 0 53
J. MacIntyre 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 118 2
J. MacIntyre 14 118 2 27
J. Winfree 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 55 1
J. Winfree 7 55 1 20
K. Evans 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
K. Evans 3 42 0 31
J. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Jackson 2 19 0 14
K. Ento 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
K. Ento 2 14 0 11
T. McMillian 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 13 0
T. McMillian 5 13 0 9
B. Bisharat 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
B. Bisharat 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Lewis 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Lewis 0-0 0.0 1
R. Gamboa 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Gamboa 0-0 0.0 1
E. Worthington 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Worthington 0-0 0.0 1
N. Landman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
N. Landman 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stefanou 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/8 26/26
J. Stefanou 5/8 0 26/26 41
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 1751 10 6 154.0
J. Browning 126/191 1751 10 6
J. Haener 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 110 1 0 279.1
J. Haener 7/7 110 1 0
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 14 0 1 8.8
A. Baccellia 1/2 14 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
139 623 5
M. Gaskin 139 623 5 38
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 319 4
S. Ahmed 51 319 4 34
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 105 1
K. Pleasant 16 105 1 23
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 88 1
S. McGrew 19 88 1 23
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 53 3
J. Browning 45 53 3 16
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 37 0
A. Baccellia 1 37 0 37
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
C. McClatcher 4 7 0 8
M. Braxton 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Braxton 2 7 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 589 2
A. Fuller 37 589 2 46
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 322 5
T. Jones 16 322 5 43
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 211 0
A. Baccellia 17 211 0 30
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 191 1
D. Sample 16 191 1 33
Q. Pounds 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 166 1
Q. Pounds 8 166 1 57
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 119 0
C. McClatcher 8 119 0 36
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 77 2
C. Otton 6 77 2 24
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 71 0
S. Ahmed 9 71 0 26
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 48 0
M. Gaskin 11 48 0 14
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
S. McGrew 4 48 0 30
A. Cook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
A. Cook 1 26 0 26
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
K. Pleasant 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Miller 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Miller 0-0 0.0 1
T. Rapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Rapp 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/13 25/25
P. Henry 9/13 0 25/25 52
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
