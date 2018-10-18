Drive Chart
MICH
MICHST

No. 6 Michigan prepares for rivalry game against Michigan State

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 18, 2018

The annual showdown between Michigan and Michigan State doesn't need more than bragging rights to bring out the best in both football teams. When the game has Big Ten implications, it just adds more juice to a heated rivalry.

Thanks to the Spartans' 21-17 upset at Penn State last weekend, both teams head into Saturday's matchup at Spartan Stadium with aspirations of winning the conference title.

The sixth-ranked Wolverines (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) have won six straight and are tied with Ohio State atop the Eastern Division standings. No. 24 Michigan State (4-2, 2-1) is tied with Maryland in third place, 1 1/2 games behind the top pair.

"If you can play well in October, then you're going to be in the hunt for things in November," Spartans coach Mark Dantonio said. "So that's our intent as we move forward. I think it intensifies things."

The Spartans have won four of the last five meetings with Michigan and eight of the last 10.

"I experienced things first-hand at the start when Coach (Nick) Saban was here, and so I understood when I came back as the head football coach how important this game was to our fans, to the state, and sort of went from it from there," said Dantonio, who is 8-3 against the Wolverines.

Michigan State used a variety of trick plays to stick close to the Nittany Lions but churned out an old-fashioned two-minute drive to win it. Quarterback Brian Lewerke connected with Felton Davis III from 25 yards out for the game-winning score with 19 seconds left.

That should serve as a confidence builder for Lewerke, who has been intercepted at least once in every game this season. He's thrown eight scoring passes and been picked off seven times.

Michigan State's top running back, LJ Scott, has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, and his status for Saturday is uncertain.

Michigan jumped into the Top 10 after clobbering Wisconsin 38-13 on Saturday night.

Coach Jim Harbaugh hasn't been able to deliver what Michigan fans really want during the regular season -- victories over Michigan State and Ohio State. The Wolverines are 1-5 in those games since Harbaugh took over the program.

The lone win came in East Lansing two seasons ago. Michigan came away with a 32-23 victory but lost at home to the Spartans a year ago, 14-10, on a rainy night in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh was predictably tight-lipped about facing the Spartans, simply calling it a "big game" and a "great opportunity."

Michigan linebacker Josh Ross was much more open with his feelings.

"It's a big deal for me personally and for the team," he said.

Revenge isn't the biggest motivation factor, according to Ross.

"We don't really pay attention to that," Ross said of the Wolverines' recent record against Michigan State. "We're just looking at this year. We're ready to go this year. We know the confidence we have and how good we can be."

Wolverines quarterback Shea Patterson has been quite good this season and showed another dimension against Wisconsin. Patterson completed 67 percent of his passes against the Badgers and was even more dangerous with his feet, breaking off an 81-yard run and scampering another 7 yards for a touchdown.

"Better each week," Harbaugh said of his quarterback. "He finds another thing to be really good at every single week. This past week his running ability and his ballhandling was superb with the fakes, carrying out the fakes, his decision-making, ball security -- he does a great job of taking care of the football. He had one (throw) that he forced in this ballgame last week and that's the first one I can remember."

Patterson has thrown for 10 touchdown passes while getting picked off just three times this season.

No. 1 running back Karan Higdon has gained over 100 yards in each of the last five games in which he's played. He has rushed for 687 yards (5.7 per carry) and scored six touchdowns for the season.

He'll face the top rushing defense in the nation. The Spartans have allowed just 2.34 yards per carry.

"They're very stout up front," Harbaugh said. "They've got some real hard-playing guys and their linebackers are some of the best in the league."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
6 Michigan 6-1 -----
24 Michigan State 4-2 -----
O/U 41, MICHST +7
Spartan Stadium East Lansing, MI
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 1311 10 3 155.8
S. Patterson 109/158 1311 10 3
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 126 2 0 167.9
D. McCaffrey 8/15 126 2 0
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
G. Perry 1/1 12 0 0
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
B. Peters 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 687 6
K. Higdon 120 687 6 67
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 214 1
T. Wilson 35 214 1 28
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 190 2
C. Evans 35 190 2 35
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 121 1
S. Patterson 32 121 1 81
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 85 1
D. McCaffrey 8 85 1 44
O. Samuels 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 66 0
O. Samuels 13 66 0 18
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 41 5
B. Mason 16 41 5 6
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
D. Peoples-Jones 3 37 0 25
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Thomas 1 11 0 11
B. Edwards 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Edwards 1 0 0 0
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
W. Hart 1 -11 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 311 1
Z. Gentry 21 311 1 32
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 296 1
N. Collins 18 296 1 52
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 247 5
D. Peoples-Jones 21 247 5 41
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 89 0
G. Perry 13 89 0 16
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 84 1
S. McKeon 9 84 1 17
O. Martin 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 83 0
O. Martin 7 83 0 21
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 83 0
N. Eubanks 4 83 0 28
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 48 0
C. Evans 7 48 0 24
J. McCurry 43 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
J. McCurry 2 33 1 18
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
K. Higdon 3 31 0 15
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
T. Wilson 4 28 0 11
J. Wangler 5 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
J. Wangler 2 16 1 9
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
B. Mason 1 15 0 15
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
A. Thomas 2 5 0 5
O. Samuels 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
O. Samuels 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Hill 0-0 0.0 1
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Watson 0-0 0.0 2
N. Furbush 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Furbush 0-0 0.0 1
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Metellus 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/14 30/31
Q. Nordin 11/14 0 30/31 63
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 1587 8 7 124.8
B. Lewerke 135/225 1587 8 7
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 36 0 0 402.4
C. Heyward 1/1 36 0 0
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 0 0 150.4
C. White 1/1 6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 191 3
C. Heyward 50 191 3 26
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 185 2
L. Jefferson 47 185 2 27
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 103 0
L. Scott 30 103 0 14
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 95 1
J. Nailor 5 95 1 75
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 83 2
B. Lewerke 55 83 2 27
F. Davis III 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 50 1
F. Davis III 2 50 1 48
W. Bridges 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 17 0
W. Bridges 8 17 0 9
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Stewart Jr. 1 15 0 15
A. Welch 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
A. Welch 2 7 0 11
A. Thomas 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Thomas 1 6 0 6
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 1
M. Coghlin 1 6 1 6
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
L. Nelson 2 2 0 3
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
B. Sowards 1 -1 0 0
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
R. Lombardi 2 -7 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Davis III 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 474 4
F. Davis III 31 474 4 37
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 300 2
C. White 20 300 2 40
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 142 0
D. Stewart Jr. 15 142 0 23
C. Chambers 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 137 0
C. Chambers 8 137 0 36
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 125 0
C. Heyward 20 125 0 22
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 121 0
B. Sowards 9 121 0 23
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 96 0
L. Nelson 9 96 0 21
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 73 0
L. Scott 5 73 0 32
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
M. Dotson 5 52 1 18
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
Ma. Sokol 4 45 0 25
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
J. Nailor 3 34 1 16
C. Hayes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Hayes 1 13 0 13
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
L. Jefferson 4 12 0 8
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Lewerke 1 6 0 6
L. Campbell 62 T
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Campbell 1 5 0 5
A. Thomas 39 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
A. Thomas 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Simmons 0-0 0.0 1
J. Layne 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Layne 0-0 0.0 1
D. Dowell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Dowell 0-0 0.0 1
M. Morrissey 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Morrissey 0-0 0.0 1
K. Willis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Willis 0-0 0.0 2
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Panasiuk 0-0 0.0 1
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Bachie 0-0 0.0 1
S. Brown 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Brown 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/8 17/17
M. Coghlin 8/8 0 17/17 41
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores