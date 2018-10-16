Drive Chart
OKLA
TCU

No. 9 Oklahoma, TCU face potential Big 12 elimination game

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 16, 2018

When the season began, and even after the first three weeks, Saturday's battle between Oklahoma and TCU -- a rematch of last year's Big 12 championship game -- looked like it would be the first of maybe two big matchups this year between the programs that have become the conference's heavyweights and constant players on the national scene.

But that has all changed during the past three games as ninth-ranked Oklahoma and three-loss and scuffling TCU find themselves looking up at Texas in the conference standings.

Now Saturday's game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth could be an elimination game in respect to securing a berth in the Big 12 title game, especially for TCU.

The Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) finish a three-game homestand in which they beat Iowa State and lost to Texas Tech, both by scores of 17-14. Another loss this week would push TCU below .500 for the season with five games to play and drop them three games behind the surging Longhorns in the conference standings.

TCU is fighting through the growing pains of inexperienced but talented sophomore quarterback Shawn Robinson, who racked up 332 yards, 290 of those passing, and both touchdowns in the loss to Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs also have been turnover prone, averaging 2.5 per game in six games.

Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson has seen this type of start before, in 2013, a year that TCU finished 4-8.

"It doesn't look good when you're 3-3 and you're looking down the middle to Oklahoma and they've had two weeks to prepare for you," Patterson said after the loss to Texas Tech. "We're going to learn just like we did in 2013. Hopefully, we'll win more than we lose."

The Horned Frogs are last in the Big 12 at minus-9 in turnover margin. The giveaways are a big reason why TCU has blown halftime leads in all three of its losses. Nine of the 13 turnovers the past four games have come with the Frogs leading, tied or trailing by one point, or in the opponents' territory.

"You can't turn the ball over," Patterson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "If a running back is going to complain about carries, you need to hold on to it. When you're in the red zone, the ball bounces off a guy and they intercept it ... you gotta make plays. It's simple."

Oklahoma (5-1, 2-1) looks to rebound from its 48-45 loss to Texas on Oct. 6 in Dallas that knocked the Sooners from the ranks of the unbeaten and led to the firing of defensive coordinator Mike Stoops.

Former Texas Tech defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill takes over that post after Texas scored its most points ever against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was asked Monday how long it will take for the defense to stabilize after a week of drastic change.

"I'm counting on about two weeks," Riley told the Daily Oklahoman, with a smile. "Everybody's got that sense of urgency. Does a new voice help? Probably some. Is part of it just having not played to the level we want to play defensively? The challenge of putting in the work to get to that point? I think there's some inner challenges happening, too, and there better be."

There has never been a question about the Sooners' offensive explosiveness. As led by uber-talented dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray, Oklahoma has a bevy of threats to take the ball all the way to the end zone on every snap.

The Sooners' signal-caller was his usual calm and cool self at Monday's press conference.

"This bye week was definitely one of our most competitive practices of the year since camp," Murray said. "I think we got a lot of good one-on-one work in, good-on-good work in, and everybody's refreshed. Going into TCU, I think it'll be a good week of practice for us, and we'll be ready to go."

Oklahoma leads TCU 13-5 in the series and has a 2-6 edge in games played in Fort Worth.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
9 Oklahoma 5-1 -----
TCU 3-3 -----
O/U 61, TCU +8
Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 1764 21 3 227.8
Ky. Murray 96/135 1764 21 3
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 94 1 0 155.4
A. Kendall 9/13 94 1 0
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 37 0 0 127.7
T. Mordecai 2/4 37 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 377 5
Ky. Murray 57 377 5 67
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 348 3
T. Sermon 64 348 3 22
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 192 3
K. Brooks 15 192 3 49
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 134 2
M. Sutton 26 134 2 22
R. Anderson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 119 3
R. Anderson 11 119 3 65
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 88 0
T. Pledger 17 88 0 17
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
A. Kendall 4 4 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 675 7
M. Brown 33 675 7 77
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 423 6
C. Lamb 25 423 6 86
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 205 4
L. Morris 8 205 4 65
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 147 1
G. Calcaterra 9 147 1 33
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 118 0
T. Sermon 5 118 0 51
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 2
A. Miller 6 65 2 17
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 61 1
C. Meier 3 61 1 32
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 1
M. Tease 4 46 1 20
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
M. Jones 2 37 0 33
J. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Robinson 3 28 0 11
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
K. Brooks 2 17 0 10
D. Stoops 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Stoops 2 16 0 8
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
M. Sutton 2 14 0 11
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Pledger 1 12 0 12
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Basquine 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Mann 0-0 0.0 1
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
P. Motley 0-0 0.0 2
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Barnes 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/7 38/38
A. Seibert 5/7 0 38/38 53
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 1313 9 8 125.0
S. Robinson 121/196 1313 9 8
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 105 1 0 129.4
M. Collins 6/14 105 1 0
G. Muehlstein 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
G. Muehlstein 1/3 11 0 0
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
K. Turpin 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 355 2
D. Anderson 65 355 2 93
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 294 1
S. Olonilua 64 294 1 21
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 230 3
S. Robinson 47 230 3 36
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 94 0
E. Demercado 18 94 0 22
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 32 0
K. Turpin 4 32 0 18
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 29 1
M. Collins 3 29 1 12
K. Snell 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
K. Snell 7 23 0 5
De. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
De. Davis 1 19 0 19
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
J. Reagor 3 8 0 9
J. Guillot 39 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
J. Guillot 3 7 0 5
G. Muehlstein 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
G. Muehlstein 3 6 0 8
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Barber 1 4 0 4
J. Stewart 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Stewart 1 4 0 4
K. Ringdahl 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Ringdahl 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 432 3
J. Reagor 37 432 3 50
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 348 2
K. Turpin 24 348 2 42
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 132 2
T. Barber 15 132 2 21
T. Hights 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 121 2
T. Hights 4 121 2 57
J. Stewart 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 92 0
J. Stewart 11 92 0 28
A. Davis 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 0
A. Davis 6 63 0 18
De. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 1
De. Davis 3 49 1 27
D. Thomas 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 0
D. Thomas 2 49 0 34
J. Austin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 44 0
J. Austin 6 44 0 13
A. Lynn 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
A. Lynn 4 30 0 10
N. Meeking 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
N. Meeking 2 18 0 10
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 18 0
S. Olonilua 6 18 0 7
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 13 0
D. Anderson 6 13 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Issahaku 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Issahaku 0-0 0.0 1
J. Lewis 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Lewis 0-0 0.0 1
I. Gaines 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Gaines 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 11/11
J. Song 4/6 0 11/11 23
C. Bunce 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 11/11
C. Bunce 2/4 0 11/11 17
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • GAST
    ARKST

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -14.5
    Thu 7:30pm ESPU


  • STNFRD
    ARIZST

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    +2.5
    Thu 9:00pm ESPN


  • COLOST
    BOISE

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    -23.5
    Fri 9:00pm ESP2


  • AF
    UNLV

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    +11
    Fri 10:00pm CBSSN


  • MD
    19IOWA

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -9
    Sat 12:00pm ESP2


  • AUBURN
    MISS

    0
    0
    63 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • TULSA
    ARK

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -7
    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • BUFF
    TOLEDO

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    +1
    Sat 12:00pm ESP+


  • ILL
    23WISC

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    -25
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • 9OKLA
    TCU

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    +8
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • 20CINCY
    TEMPLE

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPU


  • MIAOH
    ARMY

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -8
    Sat 12:00pm CBSSN


  • NWEST
    RUT

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    +20.5
    Sat 12:00pm BTN


  • 6MICH
    24MICHST

    0
    0
    41.5 O/U
    +7
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • UNC
    CUSE

    0
    0
    67 O/U
    -8.5
    Sat 12:20pm


  • UVA
    DUKE

    0
    0
    45.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 12:30pm ESP3


  • BGREEN
    OHIO

    0
    0
    69 O/U
    -16.5
    Sat 2:00pm ESP3


  • IDST
    LIB

    0
    0

    Sat 2:00pm ESP3


  • UTAHST
    WYO

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    +15
    Sat 2:30pm ATSN


  • FAU
    MRSHL

    0
    0
    64 O/U
    +3
    Sat 2:30pm FBOOK


  • CHARLO
    MTSU

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 3:00pm ESP3


  • EMICH
    BALLST

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    +3
    Sat 3:00pm ESP+


  • WMICH
    CMICH

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    +4
    Sat 3:00pm ESP+


  • UTEP
    LATECH

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -23.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • MINN
    NEB

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • SMU
    TULANE

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -7
    Sat 3:30pm ESPU


  • COLO
    15WASH

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -15.5
    Sat 3:30pm FOX


  • KANSAS
    TXTECH

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -18.5
    Sat 3:30pm FS1


  • 1BAMA
    TENN

    0
    0
    57 O/U
    +28.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBS


  • 16NCST
    3CLEM

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -17.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • LALAF
    APLST

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    -25.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • HOU
    NAVY

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    +11.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBSSN


  • WAKE
    FSU

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    -10.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP2


  • 18PSU
    IND

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    +15.5
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • CSTCAR
    MA

    0
    0
    71.5 O/U
    -3
    Sat 3:30pm ELEV


  • AKRON
    KENTST

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • MEMP
    MIZZOU

    0
    0
    74 O/U
    -10
    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • CAL
    OREGST

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    +7
    Sat 4:00pm PACN


  • GAS
    NMEXST

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    +12
    Sat 6:00pm


  • 22MISSST
    5LSU

    0
    0
    45 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • TXSTSM
    LAMON

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    -10.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • TXSA
    USM

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    -17.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • UCONN
    21SFLA

    0
    0
    69 O/U
    -34
    Sat 7:00pm CBSSN


  • 10UCF
    ECU

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    +21
    Sat 7:00pm ESP2


  • ODU
    WKY

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -5
    Sat 7:30pm ESP+


  • FRESNO
    NMEX

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    +13.5
    Sat 7:30pm ESPU


  • 12OREG
    25WASHST

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    -3
    Sat 7:30pm FOX


  • NTEXAS
    UAB

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    -1.5
    Sat 7:30pm beIN


  • RICE
    FIU

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -23.5
    Sat 7:30pm ESP+


  • VANDY
    14UK

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -11.5
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • 2OHIOST
    PURDUE

    0
    0
    67 O/U
    +13.5
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • USC
    UTAH

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 8:00pm PACN


  • SJST
    SDGST

    0
    0
    43 O/U
    -28
    Sat 10:30pm CBSSN


  • ARIZ
    UCLA

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -8
    Sat 10:30pm ESP2


  • NEVADA
    HAWAII

    0
    0

    -3
    Sun 12:00am
NCAA FB Scores