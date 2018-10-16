Drive Chart
OREG
WASHST

Emotions high as No. 25 Wash. St. hosts No. 12 Oregon

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 16, 2018

Good times have come to Pullman, Wash.

In addition to ESPN's College GameDay visiting the campus Saturday for 25th-ranked Washington State's showdown with No. 12 Oregon, Mike Leach's program finds itself in the hunt for a Pac-12 North title for the third consecutive year.

The game between Washington State (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) and Oregon (5-1, 2-1) will go a long way to determining the North champion because the winner will have a two-game edge over the other (one game, plus the tie-breaker).

The Cougars, Ducks, No. 15 Washington (5-2, 3-1) and Stanford (4-2, 2-1) each have one loss in conference play, with five games remaining for the Huskies and six for the others.

The presence of Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Desmond Howard with College GameDay only adds to the intrigue Saturday at Martin Stadium.

"I think it's pretty good. With the flag tradition that we have, I think it's very important with that and I think it's overdue," Leach said of the College GameDay visit.

"We're certainly excited to have it and our students are excited to have it. As a team, it's kind of business as usual but I think it's a really good opportunity for our fans and a good showcase for our university and our team."

Leach's team is coming off a bye week after defeating Oregon State 56-37 in Corvallis, Ore., on Oct. 6. Oregon is coming off a thrilling 30-27 overtime win over then-No. 7 Washington on CJ Verdell's touchdown run.

Oregon first-year coach Mario Cristobal said his team did not celebrate long after the win over Washington. He said his team during Monday's practice immediately became "refocused" and "dialed in and locked in to Washington State and the kind of team that they are."

He talked about practice on Tuesday and Wednesday as being vital to his team's success this weekend.

"The Tuesday/Wednesday practice for us is the ultimate difference-maker for us in our process and our program," he said.

"It really is that simple. I know it sounds boring and certainly not interesting at all, but for us, because of where we are and how we're developing, it's completely tied into how we play on Saturday.

Also getting Oregon's attention is the fact Washington State has won three consecutive games over its Pacific Northwest rival. A big plus for the Ducks this time is that All-Pac-12 quarterback candidate Justin Herbert is healthy.

In the last three games against the Ducks, the Cougars have gone against suspect quarterback competition, starting in 2015 with Jeff Lockie, a former Marcus Mariota backup. Dakota Prukop and Herbert, then a true freshman, split time in 2016, and true freshman Braxton Burmeister played in last year's game.

Oregon's quarterbacks completed 57 percent of their passes, with three touchdowns and four interceptions, during that span.

Herbert, a 6-foot-6, 233-pound NFL prospect, enters Saturday's game completing 63.1 percent of his passes (106 of 168) for 1,613 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He will go against a Washington State defense that ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12 against the pass (165.5 yards allowed a game), but the Cougars have not faced a quarterback of his caliber.

"I think he's pretty good," Leach said of Herbert. "He does a good job leading the unit. I think that he can run a little bit (106 yards on 38 carries). He's more effective throwing it, though.

"They are kind of a running team, I think. They're one that has that sense of balance that appeals to a lot of people. They're 50/50-ish."

Oregon ranks No. 2 in the Pac-12 with 209.5 yards rushing a game. Verdell has gained 531 yards on 97 carries with four touchdowns.

Of particular concern for Oregon is that two offensive line starters -- tackle Penei Sewell and guard Dallas Warmack -- were injured against Washington. Cristobal said Warmack is "full go" for Saturday but Sewell is likely to miss the rest of the regular season because of an ankle injury.

Washington State is primarily a passing team with its "Air Raid" offense under Leach. East Carolina graduate transfer Gardner Minshew is the top passer in the Pac-12 (averaging 403.7 yards a game) while completing 68.7 percent of his passes (215 of 313) with 19 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

"He's been excellent ... he is very decisive and he gets it out quick. I'm talking about just not the decision, but his actual mechanics, the ball is gone," Cristobal said of Minshew.

"He's a 6-3 guy, so he's a good size guy that can see over those big offensive linemen, but he knows where he's going with the football. Changing the picture on him is important because if he knows exactly what you're in he can dial it up."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
12 Oregon 5-1 -----
25 Washington St. 5-1 -----
O/U 66.5, WASHST -3
Martin Stadium Pullman, WA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.1% 1613 17 5 171.2
J. Herbert 106/168 1613 17 5
B. Burmeister 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 27 0 0 78.4
B. Burmeister 4/8 27 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 531 4
C. Verdell 97 531 4 74
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 320 2
Tr. Dye 61 320 2 49
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 200 3
T. Brooks-James 42 200 3 20
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 106 1
J. Herbert 38 106 1 37
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 47 0
D. Felix 14 47 0 13
T. Griffin 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
T. Griffin 6 31 0 9
B. Burmeister 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
B. Burmeister 3 17 0 9
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Redd 1 16 0 16
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 16 6
C. Habibi-Likio 13 16 6 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 561 3
D. Mitchell 35 561 3 53
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 201 4
J. Redd 12 201 4 48
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 177 4
J. Johnson III 10 177 4 40
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 143 2
J. Breeland 9 143 2 66
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 112 0
C. Verdell 9 112 0 23
T. Griffin 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 89 1
T. Griffin 2 89 1 83
K. Dillon 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 85 2
K. Dillon 6 85 2 30
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 0
T. Brooks-James 3 73 0 53
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 0
B. Schooler 6 57 0 25
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 0
R. Bay 5 43 0 20
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 0
Tr. Dye 5 39 0 13
T. Hines 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
T. Hines 3 32 1 23
D. Davis 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Davis 1 13 0 13
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
B. Addison 1 12 0 12
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
H. Kampmoyer 1 4 0 4
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Felix 1 1 0 1
C. McCormick 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. McCormick 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Lenoir 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Lenoir 0-0 0.0 1
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
U. Amadi 0-0 0.0 3
J. Hollins 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Hollins 0-0 0.0 1
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Tr. Dye 0-0 0.0 1
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Holland 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 13/13
A. Stack 2/4 0 13/13 19
Z. Emerson 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 21/22
Z. Emerson 0/1 0 21/22 21
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.7% 2422 19 4 151.2
G. Minshew II 215/313 2422 19 4
T. Tinsley 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 54 1 0 173.0
T. Tinsley 6/8 54 1 0
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 6 0 1 -16.5
A. Gordon 1/3 6 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 260 5
J. Williams 64 260 5 18
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 147 5
M. Borghi 24 147 5 30
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 44 2
G. Minshew II 27 44 2 10
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
K. Harrington 6 26 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 440 6
D. Martin 40 440 6 38
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 426 5
E. Winston Jr. 29 426 5 89
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 370 2
D. Patmon 25 370 2 65
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 283 3
J. Williams 32 283 3 41
J. Calvin 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 262 0
J. Calvin 24 262 0 36
K. Sweet 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 231 0
K. Sweet 19 231 0 27
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 127 1
T. Harris 12 127 1 39
R. Bell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 117 1
R. Bell 8 117 1 33
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 103 1
M. Borghi 19 103 1 19
C. Jackson Jr. 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 0
C. Jackson Jr. 6 67 0 14
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 38 0
K. Harrington 6 38 0 11
R. Fisher 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Fisher 1 12 0 12
R. Lewis 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
R. Lewis 1 6 1 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Thompson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Thompson 0-0 0.0 1
D. Molton 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Molton 0-0 0.0 1
D. Singleton 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Singleton 0-0 0.0 1
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Strong 0-0 0.0 1
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Woods 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/8 32/32
B. Mazza 5/8 0 32/32 47
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • GAST
    ARKST

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -14.5
    Thu 7:30pm ESPU


  • STNFRD
    ARIZST

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    +2.5
    Thu 9:00pm ESPN


  • COLOST
    BOISE

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    -23.5
    Fri 9:00pm ESP2


  • AF
    UNLV

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    +11
    Fri 10:00pm CBSSN


  • MD
    19IOWA

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -9
    Sat 12:00pm ESP2


  • AUBURN
    MISS

    0
    0
    63 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • TULSA
    ARK

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -7
    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • BUFF
    TOLEDO

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    +1
    Sat 12:00pm ESP+


  • ILL
    23WISC

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    -25
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • 9OKLA
    TCU

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    +8
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • 20CINCY
    TEMPLE

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPU


  • MIAOH
    ARMY

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -8
    Sat 12:00pm CBSSN


  • NWEST
    RUT

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    +20.5
    Sat 12:00pm BTN


  • 6MICH
    24MICHST

    0
    0
    41.5 O/U
    +7
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • UNC
    CUSE

    0
    0
    67 O/U
    -8.5
    Sat 12:20pm


  • UVA
    DUKE

    0
    0
    45.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 12:30pm ESP3


  • BGREEN
    OHIO

    0
    0
    69 O/U
    -16.5
    Sat 2:00pm ESP3


  • IDST
    LIB

    0
    0

    Sat 2:00pm ESP3


  • UTAHST
    WYO

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    +15
    Sat 2:30pm ATSN


  • FAU
    MRSHL

    0
    0
    64 O/U
    +3
    Sat 2:30pm FBOOK


  • CHARLO
    MTSU

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 3:00pm ESP3


  • EMICH
    BALLST

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    +3
    Sat 3:00pm ESP+


  • WMICH
    CMICH

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    +4
    Sat 3:00pm ESP+


  • UTEP
    LATECH

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -23.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • MINN
    NEB

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • SMU
    TULANE

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -7
    Sat 3:30pm ESPU


  • COLO
    15WASH

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -15.5
    Sat 3:30pm FOX


  • KANSAS
    TXTECH

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -18.5
    Sat 3:30pm FS1


  • 1BAMA
    TENN

    0
    0
    57 O/U
    +28.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBS


  • 16NCST
    3CLEM

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -17.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • LALAF
    APLST

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    -25.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • HOU
    NAVY

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    +12
    Sat 3:30pm CBSSN


  • WAKE
    FSU

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    -10.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP2


  • 18PSU
    IND

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    +15.5
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • CSTCAR
    MA

    0
    0
    71.5 O/U
    -3
    Sat 3:30pm ELEV


  • AKRON
    KENTST

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • MEMP
    MIZZOU

    0
    0
    74 O/U
    -9.5
    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • CAL
    OREGST

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    +7
    Sat 4:00pm PACN


  • GAS
    NMEXST

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    +12
    Sat 6:00pm


  • 22MISSST
    5LSU

    0
    0
    45 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • TXSTSM
    LAMON

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    -10.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • TXSA
    USM

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    -17.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • UCONN
    21SFLA

    0
    0
    69 O/U
    -34
    Sat 7:00pm CBSSN


  • 10UCF
    ECU

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    +21
    Sat 7:00pm ESP2


  • ODU
    WKY

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -5
    Sat 7:30pm ESP+


  • FRESNO
    NMEX

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    +13.5
    Sat 7:30pm ESPU


  • 12OREG
    25WASHST

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    -3
    Sat 7:30pm FOX


  • NTEXAS
    UAB

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    -1
    Sat 7:30pm beIN


  • RICE
    FIU

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -23.5
    Sat 7:30pm ESP+


  • VANDY
    14UK

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -11.5
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • 2OHIOST
    PURDUE

    0
    0
    67 O/U
    +13.5
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • USC
    UTAH

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 8:00pm PACN


  • SJST
    SDGST

    0
    0
    43 O/U
    -28
    Sat 10:30pm CBSSN


  • ARIZ
    UCLA

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -8
    Sat 10:30pm ESP2


  • NEVADA
    HAWAII

    0
    0

    -3
    Sun 12:00am
NCAA FB Scores