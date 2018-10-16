Drive Chart
VANDY
UK

No. 14 Kentucky looks to bounce back against Vandy

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 16, 2018

Kentucky comes off an open date by playing host to a Vanderbilt team that has lost four of its last five games but apparently isn't lacking any confidence.

Kickoff at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., for the Southeastern Conference East matchup is 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3 SEC) lost to Florida 37-27 after building an early 21-3 lead. Earlier this season, the Commodores were within a play or two of knocking off Notre Dame in South Bend before losing 22-17.

"The toughest thing we're tasked with right now is that we're so close," Vandy coach Derek Mason said, "and when you're close sometimes, with the things that are happening to you, you say you've got to stay the course."

They apparently have gained the respect of Kentucky coach Mark Stoops.

"I really have a lot of respect for Derek and what he does and how he coaches, and you see a team that is very hungry that plays very hard," Stoops said. "Well coached, and they are just looking for that breakthrough.

"They really had a great opportunity to beat Notre Dame, and then they had a great opportunity against Florida, two very, very good football teams. You see what they are capable of, and so Vandy is a good team and they are hungry. They play hard. We're going to have to play very good football."

The No. 14 Wildcats (5-1, 3-1 SEC) lost their last outing 20-14 in overtime at Texas A&M, but not only gained four spots in the latest rankings while sitting idle last weekend but now find themselves as one of three SEC East teams with one loss after Georgia's defeat at LSU.

But Stoops doesn't want his players thinking about the SEC race at this point.

"With the bye being at the sixth week, right in the middle of the season, we're going to be one week at a time," he said. "You know that I've said that all year."

Taking "one game at a time" is hardly a novel approach for a coach to take, but Stoops says his veterans have the background to deal with it.

"Our guys have been around," Stoops said. "They have experience. They have been through this. They understand what is in front of them and not to look too far ahead."

The Wildcats will be trying to recoup some of their running game against a Vandy defense that has given up 521 yards rushing to Georgia and Florida its last two outings. Kentucky rushed for only 70 yards in the loss to Texas A&M, with junior Benny Snell held to 60.

Stoops is confident that Snell will bounce back.

"Benny is rock-steady every week," Stoops said. "You know what you're going to get, and we need him to have a strong game here this week."

Mason compared Snell to former Georgia running back Nick Chubb, who rushed for 1,345 yards in leading the Bulldogs to the 2017 SEC title.

"It's always a combination of size, balance and speed," Mason said. "You look at backs who are built like that and run the way he runs, it's hard to bring him down."

Vandy got some good news this week with the word that running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is expected to play. Vaughn had a 43-yard run and a 75-yard touchdown reception against Florida last week before leaving with an unspecified injury.

"He is explosive," Stoops said. "He is extremely fast. He is a guy that, he is just a good player. He really is. He is really fast and explosive.

"Talked to a few people who have played him and they say that as fast as he looks on film he is faster in person. So that means that definitely you can you feel him on the field."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Vanderbilt 3-4 -----
14 Kentucky 5-1 -----
O/U 48.5, UK -11.5
Kroger Field Lexington, KY
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1629 11 5 131.9
K. Shurmur 131/223 1629 11 5
M. Hasan 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 38 0 0 119.9
M. Hasan 4/6 38 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 495 5
K. Vaughn 72 495 5 78
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 254 1
K. Blasingame 52 254 1 35
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 237 2
J. Wakefield 50 237 2 26
J. Crawford 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 56 2
J. Crawford 17 56 2 15
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 41 0
K. Lipscomb 4 41 0 15
M. Hasan 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
M. Hasan 4 25 0 14
D. Tennyson 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
D. Tennyson 2 19 0 18
J. Marlow 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Marlow 1 7 0 7
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
C. Johnson 2 0 0 6
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -28 0
K. Shurmur 12 -28 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 560 6
K. Lipscomb 49 560 6 68
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 348 3
J. Pinkney 22 348 3 53
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 131 1
K. Vaughn 7 131 1 75
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 89 1
C. Pierce 8 89 1 20
D. Tennyson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 82 0
D. Tennyson 3 82 0 49
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 67 0
K. Blasingame 8 67 0 22
S. Dobbs 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
S. Dobbs 6 56 0 18
T. Ellis 36 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
T. Ellis 5 45 0 20
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
C. Johnson 4 45 0 14
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
J. Wakefield 3 31 0 21
J. Crawford 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
J. Crawford 3 18 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Coppet 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
F. Coppet 0-0 0.0 1
Da. Odeyingbo 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Da. Odeyingbo 0-0 0.0 1
J. Williams 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Williams 0-0 0.0 2
A. George 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. George 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Guay 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/13 22/22
R. Guay 8/13 0 22/22 46
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 703 3 5 118.5
T. Wilson 75/113 703 3 5
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 127 2 0 180.5
G. Hoak 8/14 127 2 0
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 43 1 0 791.2
B. Snell 1/1 43 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 699 8
B. Snell 128 699 8 52
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 304 3
T. Wilson 66 304 3 42
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 237 4
A. Rose 36 237 4 55
S. King 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 58 0
S. King 12 58 0 11
C. Rodriguez 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
C. Rodriguez 2 43 0 27
D. Clark 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
D. Clark 1 2 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 273 2
L. Bowden 27 273 2 54
C. Conrad 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 114 0
C. Conrad 16 114 0 23
D. Bouvier 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 112 2
D. Bouvier 6 112 2 29
D. Baker 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 100 0
D. Baker 9 100 0 23
C. Thomas 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 63 0
C. Thomas 3 63 0 40
B. Snell 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 47 0
B. Snell 8 47 0 14
J. Ali 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
J. Ali 5 34 0 14
T. Richardson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
T. Richardson 2 23 0 18
I. Epps 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
I. Epps 2 19 0 11
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Rigg 1 5 0 5
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Rose 1 3 0 3
A. Hayes 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
A. Hayes 1 -1 0 0
T. Wilson 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
T. Wilson 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Davis 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
M. Edwards 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Edwards 0-0 0.0 1
D. West 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
D. West 0-0 0.0 3
D. Baity 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Baity 0-0 0.0 1
T. Ajian 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Ajian 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Butler 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/6 23/23
M. Butler 3/6 0 23/23 32
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • GAST
    ARKST

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -14.5
    Thu 7:30pm ESPU


  • STNFRD
    ARIZST

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    +2.5
    Thu 9:00pm ESPN


  • COLOST
    BOISE

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    -23.5
    Fri 9:00pm ESP2


  • AF
    UNLV

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    +11
    Fri 10:00pm CBSSN


  • MD
    19IOWA

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    -9
    Sat 12:00pm ESP2


  • AUBURN
    MISS

    0
    0
    63 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • TULSA
    ARK

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -7
    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • BUFF
    TOLEDO

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    +1
    Sat 12:00pm ESP+


  • ILL
    23WISC

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    -25
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • 9OKLA
    TCU

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    +8
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • 20CINCY
    TEMPLE

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPU


  • MIAOH
    ARMY

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -8
    Sat 12:00pm CBSSN


  • NWEST
    RUT

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    +20.5
    Sat 12:00pm BTN


  • 6MICH
    24MICHST

    0
    0
    41.5 O/U
    +7
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • UNC
    CUSE

    0
    0
    67 O/U
    -8.5
    Sat 12:20pm


  • UVA
    DUKE

    0
    0
    45.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 12:30pm ESP3


  • BGREEN
    OHIO

    0
    0
    69 O/U
    -16.5
    Sat 2:00pm ESP3


  • IDST
    LIB

    0
    0

    Sat 2:00pm ESP3


  • UTAHST
    WYO

    0
    0
    52 O/U
    +15
    Sat 2:30pm ATSN


  • FAU
    MRSHL

    0
    0
    64 O/U
    +3
    Sat 2:30pm FBOOK


  • CHARLO
    MTSU

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 3:00pm ESP3


  • EMICH
    BALLST

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    +3
    Sat 3:00pm ESP+


  • WMICH
    CMICH

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    +4
    Sat 3:00pm ESP+


  • UTEP
    LATECH

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -23.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • MINN
    NEB

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • SMU
    TULANE

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -7
    Sat 3:30pm ESPU


  • COLO
    15WASH

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -15.5
    Sat 3:30pm FOX


  • KANSAS
    TXTECH

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    -18.5
    Sat 3:30pm FS1


  • 1BAMA
    TENN

    0
    0
    57 O/U
    +28.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBS


  • 16NCST
    3CLEM

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -17.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • LALAF
    APLST

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    -25.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • HOU
    NAVY

    0
    0
    60.5 O/U
    +12
    Sat 3:30pm CBSSN


  • WAKE
    FSU

    0
    0
    60 O/U
    -10.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP2


  • 18PSU
    IND

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    +15.5
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • CSTCAR
    MA

    0
    0
    71.5 O/U
    -3
    Sat 3:30pm ELEV


  • AKRON
    KENTST

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • MEMP
    MIZZOU

    0
    0
    74 O/U
    -10
    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • CAL
    OREGST

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    +7
    Sat 4:00pm PACN


  • GAS
    NMEXST

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    +12
    Sat 6:00pm


  • 22MISSST
    5LSU

    0
    0
    45 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • TXSTSM
    LAMON

    0
    0
    61.5 O/U
    -10.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP3


  • TXSA
    USM

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    -17.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP+


  • UCONN
    21SFLA

    0
    0
    69 O/U
    -34
    Sat 7:00pm CBSSN


  • 10UCF
    ECU

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    +21
    Sat 7:00pm ESP2


  • ODU
    WKY

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -5
    Sat 7:30pm ESP+


  • FRESNO
    NMEX

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    +13.5
    Sat 7:30pm ESPU


  • 12OREG
    25WASHST

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    -3
    Sat 7:30pm FOX


  • NTEXAS
    UAB

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    -1
    Sat 7:30pm beIN


  • RICE
    FIU

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -23.5
    Sat 7:30pm ESP+


  • VANDY
    14UK

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -11.5
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • 2OHIOST
    PURDUE

    0
    0
    67 O/U
    +13.5
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • USC
    UTAH

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    -6.5
    Sat 8:00pm PACN


  • SJST
    SDGST

    0
    0
    43 O/U
    -28
    Sat 10:30pm CBSSN


  • ARIZ
    UCLA

    0
    0
    56 O/U
    -8
    Sat 10:30pm ESP2


  • NEVADA
    HAWAII

    0
    0

    -3
    Sun 12:00am
NCAA FB Scores