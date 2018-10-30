Drive Chart
No. 19 Syracuse wants to keep winning vs. Wake Forest

  Oct 30, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Syracuse has already accomplished more this season than it did during much of the past two decades.

But for the No. 19 Orange, there's plenty more to do. That begins with Saturday afternoon's game against Wake Forest at BB&T Field.

"I'm just really proud of where those young men are," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said of his players. "Hopefully, we can continue the second part of our season winning things the right way."

Syracuse is bowl eligible for the first time since 2013. The Orange haven't had a national ranking attached to its name since the end of the 2001 season.

"For this senior class, we've been through a lot," senior quarterback Eric Dungey said. "I know a lot of people in the community didn't really think that we could get to a bowl game, but we just believed in ourselves."

Syracuse (6-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) is coming off back-to-back home victories, beating North Carolina State 51-41 on Saturday night.

Wake Forest (4-4, 1-3) is riding a bit of a high as well, snapping a two-game skid with a 56-35 romp past Louisville.

"This is the healthiest we've been all season," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said, knowing his defense has often been damaged by injuries.

Points were aplenty the last time Wake Forest and Syracuse collided, with Wake Forest setting a Carrier Dome record for opponents' points in last November's 64-43 victory that included responding from a 17-point deficit. The Demon Deacons racked up a school-record 734 yards of total offense.

Dungey put a potential quarterback controversy to rest with a stellar outing against N.C. State. In the previous game, Tommy DeVito came off the bench late in regulation to help secure a double-overtime victory against North Carolina.

"Being challenged all week," Babers said of Dungey. "You don't have to whip him, you just got to show him the whip."

Wake Forest's quarterback situation hasn't been quite so complicated. True freshman Sam Hartman has started every game, with steady signs of improvement. After throwing five interceptions across the first three games, he has been picked off only twice since then.

"He has the respect of his teammates," Clawson said. " ... He has taken some hits. He never complains or points fingers, he just plays."

Wake Forest's big point total a year ago against Syracuse came without dynamic receiver Greg Dortch, now a redshirt sophomore who was out with an injury. He reached the 135-yard receiving mark for the third time this season against Louisville.

In a two-season stretch, Wake Forest leads the ACC with six 50-point games and Syracuse is second with five, including four this year.

Babers said he wants the Orange to go fast, saying he needs a race car driver at the controls. Wake Forest has altered tempo, sometimes preferring to slow down in an effort to put its depleted defense on the field less frequently, Clawson said.

While Syracuse had to contend with N.C. State's aerial attack, Wake Forest might provide more spark on the ground. Senior running back Matt Colburn tore through Louisville for a career-best 243 yards and three touchdowns.

This game could be pivotal in Wake Forest's quest to reach a bowl game for the third consecutive year.

"This team has stuck together, to come off the mat after Clemson and Florida State, they come back and practiced hard," Clawson said. "We have a lot of games left, who knows what's going to happen."

Syracuse will be the third nationally ranked opponent to visit Wake Forest this season. The others were Notre Dame and Clemson, two teams that remain undefeated. Overall, Wake Forest holds a 23-136-1 record against ranked opponents -- though the Demon Deacons had a victory in both 2016 and 2017 in such matchups.

For the homecoming game, Wake Forest will celebrate the 50th anniversary of BB&T Field, which opened in 1968 as Groves Stadium.

Before Syracuse, Babers was the Bowling Green coach in 2014 and 2015. He took over that program when Clawson left for the Wake Forest job.

22 Syracuse 6-2
Wake Forest 4-4
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 1844 13 4 139.3
E. Dungey 146/241 1844 13 4
T. Devito 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 420 4 1 136.6
T. Devito 30/56 420 4 1
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 48 0 0 503.2
D. Strickland 1/1 48 0 0
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Johnson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 509 9
E. Dungey 107 509 9 49
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 490 2
M. Neal 100 490 2 26
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 290 6
D. Strickland 64 290 6 51
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 215 3
J. Howard 38 215 3 52
M. Pierre 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 35 0
M. Pierre 8 35 0 12
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
S. Riley 4 31 0 19
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
N. Johnson 4 9 0 8
T. Devito 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 8 1
T. Devito 16 8 1 13
C. Elmore 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
C. Elmore 1 1 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Custis 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 672 5
J. Custis 35 672 5 68
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 488 2
S. Riley 43 488 2 49
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 456 3
N. Johnson 29 456 3 82
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 326 2
T. Harris 21 326 2 51
D. Butler 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 120 0
D. Butler 13 120 0 17
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 81 0
D. Strickland 11 81 0 29
R. Pierce 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 68 3
R. Pierce 9 68 3 22
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 59 0
M. Neal 10 59 0 18
S. Johnson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
S. Johnson 3 18 0 9
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Howard 1 16 0 16
G. Horan 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
G. Horan 1 7 1 7
A. Hackett 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
A. Hackett 1 1 1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Fredrick 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Fredrick 0-0 0.0 2
T. Richards 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Richards 0-0 0.0 1
K. Whitner 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Whitner 0-0 0.0 1
E. Foster 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Foster 0-0 0.0 1
A. Armstrong 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Armstrong 0-0 0.0 1
T. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
21/23 40/40
A. Szmyt 21/23 0 40/40 103
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wake Forest
Offense
  Offense
  Defense
  Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.1% 1709 14 7 124.3
S. Hartman 140/254 1709 14 7
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 75 0 1 75.3
J. Newman 7/15 75 0 1
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 2 0 1 2.1
K. Hinton 2/8 2 0 1
M. Considine 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Considine 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 603 5
M. Colburn II 119 603 5 74
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 572 5
C. Carney 109 572 5 42
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 224 2
S. Hartman 88 224 2 23
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 211 0
C. Beal-Smith 37 211 0 52
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 138 1
K. Hinton 18 138 1 53
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 70 1
J. Newman 12 70 1 15
D. Delaney 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 35 0
D. Delaney 11 35 0 12
W. Drawdy 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 8 0
W. Drawdy 8 8 0 4
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
G. Dortch 3 5 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 751 5
G. Dortch 60 751 5 54
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 313 2
S. Surratt 22 313 2 41
A. Bachman 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 188 3
A. Bachman 16 188 3 22
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 142 3
J. Freudenthal 11 142 3 42
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 99 1
S. Washington 10 99 1 18
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 83 0
M. Colburn II 7 83 0 27
J. Roberson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
J. Roberson 5 59 0 29
S. Claude 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 0
S. Claude 4 55 0 26
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 48 0
B. Chapman 7 48 0 14
K. Hinton 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
K. Hinton 3 23 0 13
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
C. Carney 3 23 0 9
D. Delaney 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Delaney 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Wade Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Wade Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Bassey 0-0 0.0 1
L. Masterson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Masterson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/13 32/32
N. Sciba 10/13 0 32/32 62
Z. Murphy 88 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Z. Murphy 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
