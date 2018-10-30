Drive Chart
No. 16 Iowa, Purdue look to keep pace in Big Ten West

  • Oct 30, 2018

Northwestern sits atop the Big Ten West standings at 5-1, with No. 16 Iowa and Purdue each trying desperately to stay in the race after losses last week.

The Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) fell victim to their own mistakes and ineffectiveness on offense in a 30-24 loss to Penn State. Quarterback Nate Stanley was totally out of sync, completing just 19 of 49 passes, throwing costly interceptions and badly missing open receivers.

"Obviously, you would have like to have played better, but you can't do anything about it now," Stanley said Tuesday. "I'm trying to move on to Purdue."

Iowa plays Saturday at Purdue, which last week fell 23-13 to Michigan State, ending a four-game winning streak. The Boilermakers (4-4, 3-2) opened the season with a 31-27 loss to Northwestern, so they would need plenty of help to win the division.

Iowa is in better shape because it can still take of Northwestern itself, getting the Wildcats at home on Nov. 10 before finishing with two very winnable games -- at Illinois and vs. Nebraska.

"Wasting time on that (big picture) stuff, it's great for the fans and the media," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "But it's not really productive for players and coaches to focus on that. Because it's going to change anyway."

The short-term focus might be on Stanley's right thumb. He banged the thumb against a teammate's helmet in the second half of last week's game, and it was taped for the final series. When he met with the media on Tuesday, he kept his right hand in his sweatshirt pocket, leading to speculation that he might not be able to play this week.

"I'm just going with the flow," Stanley said.

Asked whether he'll play Saturday, Stanley said, "That's the goal. That's all I'm going to say about it."

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz later said Stanley threw the ball well at Tuesday's practice and is good to go this week.

Purdue upset Ohio State 49-20 two weeks ago and has some dangerous playmakers on offense, although quarterback David Blough, like Stanley for Iowa, struggled last week. Blough was intercepted three times, and the coaching staff planned to spend extra time this week having Blough practice under pressure with a hand in his face so he can be ready for what he will see Saturday.

"They are similar to Michigan State," coach Jeff Brohm said of Iowa's defense, which shut out Maryland two weeks ago and also held Northern Illinois and Iowa State to single-digit points early in the season.

"It's a Big Ten defense and they are very physical up front. They come off the ball. They knock you back. They get to the pass rusher. They have a ton of sacks this year, and it's not by blitzing. They create pressure with four guys and they create push, and that's what we had a hard time with last week. We're going to have to work hard to improve upon that this week."

Purdue had a tough time running the ball against Michigan State, abandoning it early. Iowa is fourth nationally in rush defense, allowing 84.4 yards per game.

"We are going to have to find a way to create some big plays, hopefully get a lead and maybe take them out of their game," Brohm said.

Purdue will work hard to get the ball to freshman wide receiver Rondale Moore. He had 11 catches against the Spartans but totaled just 74 yards receiving, with his longest gain going for 18 yards. Iowa may try a similar approach of allowing him to get his catches but making sure someone is always in front to keep him from turning those receptions into big plays.

The speedy Moore is second nationally with 179.86 all-purpose yards per game; his 8.5 catches per game leads the Big Ten and he's second in receiving yards at 110.3 per game. He is one of 20 semfinalists for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the most outstanding player in college football.

Ferentz is 149-99 at Iowa. One more victory will make him the fifth coach to win 150 games as a member of the Big Ten Conference. The others are Woody Hayes (202 wins), Amos Alonzo Stagg (199), Bo Schembechler (194) and Joe Paterno (162).

Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.1% 1764 16 8 132.0
N. Stanley 137/244 1764 16 8
P. Mansell 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 64 0 1 122.9
P. Mansell 4/6 64 0 1
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 1 0 514.0
C. Rastetter 1/1 10 1 0
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
S. Petras 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 421 2
T. Young 89 421 2 40
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 388 4
M. Sargent 89 388 4 23
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 293 1
I. Kelly-Martin 79 293 1 19
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 56 0
I. Smith-Marsette 6 56 0 20
H. Geil 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 37 0
H. Geil 15 37 0 7
P. Mansell 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 1
P. Mansell 7 24 1 13
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
B. Ross 6 20 0 5
T. Wirfs 74 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
T. Wirfs 1 15 0 15
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
K. Groeneweg 2 14 0 11
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 10 0
N. Stanley 22 10 0 13
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Cooper 1 9 0 9
A. Kelly 46 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
A. Kelly 2 7 0 4
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
N. Easley 2 7 0 9
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
T. Hockenson 1 4 1 4
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
N. Fant 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 487 3
T. Hockenson 28 487 3 54
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 368 6
N. Fant 31 368 6 58
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 264 3
N. Easley 28 264 3 23
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 241 1
B. Smith 18 241 1 30
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 222 1
I. Smith-Marsette 13 222 1 60
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 90 0
M. Sargent 5 90 0 48
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
I. Kelly-Martin 4 45 0 25
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
N. Wieting 1 30 0 30
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
B. Ross 4 28 0 11
T. Tracy, Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
T. Tracy, Jr. 1 22 0 22
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
M. Cooper 3 15 0 7
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 1
T. Young 2 13 1 11
S. Brincks 90 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 1
S. Brincks 1 10 1 10
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
N. Ragaini 1 7 0 7
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Groeneweg 1 5 0 5
A. Kelly 46 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
A. Kelly 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Gervase 0-0 0.0 1
J. Brents 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Brents 0-0 0.0 1
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Ojemudia 0-0 0.0 1
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
G. Stone 0-0 0.0 3
A. Hooker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Hooker 0-0 0.0 2
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Moss 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/15 28/28
M. Recinos 12/15 0 28/28 64
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 2350 13 5 147.8
D. Blough 182/279 2350 13 5
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 283 2 3 114.5
E. Sindelar 26/44 283 2 3
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 1 0 488.8
J. Sparks 1/1 7 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 719 8
D. Knox 110 719 8 45
M. Jones 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 306 2
M. Jones 57 306 2 32
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 55 2
D. Blough 41 55 2 21
T. Fuller 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 22 0
T. Fuller 11 22 0 12
A. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
A. Horvath 5 19 1 10
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Sparks 2 12 0 9
J. Schopper 31 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Schopper 1 4 0 4
T. Wright 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
T. Wright 1 1 1 1
N. Sipe 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
N. Sipe 3 0 0 0
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -1 0
E. Sindelar 4 -1 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Zico 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 495 3
I. Zico 24 495 3 50
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 469 2
B. Hopkins 26 469 2 74
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 225 0
J. Sparks 24 225 0 19
T. Wright 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 200 2
T. Wright 15 200 2 49
C. Herdman 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 139 0
C. Herdman 11 139 0 29
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 103 0
D. Knox 15 103 0 23
M. Jones 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 49 1
M. Jones 8 49 1 13
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 45 0
J. Anthrop 7 45 0 15
T. Fuller 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
T. Fuller 5 45 0 18
A. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
A. Horvath 2 28 0 22
J. Burgess 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Burgess 2 17 0 9
D. Pittman 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
D. Pittman 1 16 0 16
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
D. Blough 1 7 1 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Blackmon 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Blackmon 0-0 0.0 1
K. Higgins 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Higgins 0-0 0.0 2
M. Bailey 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Bailey 0-0 0.0 1
A. Watts 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Watts 0-0 0.0 1
S. Smiley 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Smiley 0-0 0.0 1
K. Major 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
K. Major 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Sp. Evans 13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/18 25/28
Sp. Evans 13/18 0 25/28 64
J. Dellinger 85 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
J. Dellinger 1/2 0 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
