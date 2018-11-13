Drive Chart
No. 11 UCF, No. 24 Cincinnati collide in AAC showdown

  • Nov 13, 2018

The American Athletic Conference Championship Game may be two weeks away, but it's hard to imagine that game exceeding the buildup for Saturday's matchup in Orlando featuring undefeated Central Florida against once-beaten Cincinnati.

Kickoff for the nationally televised prime-time affair in Orlando's Spectrum Stadium is 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The No. 11 Knights (9-0, 6-0 AAC) will put their 22-game winning streak on the line against what figures to be their toughest test yet in the Bearcats (9-1, 5-1), who have won three in a row since a 24-17 loss last month at Temple.

With UCF claiming a "national championship" after finishing the 2017 season 13-0 and clamoring for more recognition and higher ranking this year, the game has drawn considerable national attention. ESPN is bringing its cameras and UCF critic Kirk Herbstreit to Orlando for its weekly "College GameDay" show to kick off the day.

"Five years ago when I walked on campus, I didn't think this was something that could happen, but I'm glad that it did," senior offensive tackle Wyatt Miller said. "Like I said, we're fortunate to play in this game especially in front of this crowd.

"That's a milestone for this university. It's not only big for us, it's big for Cincinnati, it's big for this conference. It's huge. It shows the kind of football the American Conference plays. We're not some kind of small-time league. We are part of the big boys and we're going to show it Saturday night."

Knights coach Josh Heupel, who took over the program when Scott Frost left for Nebraska, isn't exactly downplaying the significance of the matchup, but he also is taking a cautionary approach. He calls all the hoopla "outside noise" and emphasizes maintaining focus.

"We like our program to be in a situation like this where each and every week the games get bigger because you're performing the right way," he said. "So we're going to embrace the opportunity and get our kids ready to play."

In his second season, Cincinnati's Luke Fickell is well aware of the effect the pregame atmosphere could have on his team. Fickell came to Cincinnati from Ohio State, where in 2011 he served as the interim head coach when Jim Tressel was forced to resign.

"First time a lot of guys have been on a big stage like this," he said. "We got to be able to control our emotions again and handle the situation and scene."

Fickell's Bearcats already have a 1,000-yard rusher in running back Michael Warren (1,082) and have a defense that has limited opponents to just over 277 yards per game in total offense, the sixth stingiest in the country. UCF has averaged 271.4 yards rushing alone. Quarterback McKenzie Milton has averaged better than 288 ypg passing.

"It starts with them up front," Heupel said of Cincy's defense. "I think their front four (ends Kimoni Fitz and Michael Pitts and tackles Cortez Broughton and Marquise Copeland) is as good as there is, so it's a great challenge for us in the run game to create movement and create space our backs, but in the pass game as well to be able to protect the quarterback."

Milton leads UCF"s high-octane, up-tempo offense (543 ypg, No. 3 nationally).

"I don't that I've really played against what is that they do, the tempo that they play at," Fickell said. "It's really quite unique. Obviously, you've got a great quarterback like McKenzie, and not just because he's a great runner, but his ability to manage at the pace that they go and make the decisions."

Almost lost in the buildup is what's at stake with the conference race. UCF will clinch the AAC's East Division with a victory. Cincinnati would still have to win its regular-season finale at home against East Carolina to secure a spot in the conference title game.

"There's going to be emotion in the ballgame," Heupel said. "It's going to be electric. But at the end of the day, it's still going to be 11 on 11."

Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 1897 15 5 143.7
D. Ridder 159/249 1897 15 5
H. Moore 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 148 1 0 178.2
H. Moore 11/15 148 1 0
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 75 0 1 128.8
B. Bryant 6/8 75 0 1
J. Sopko 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Sopko 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
206 1082 17
M. Warren II 206 1082 17 81
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
126 497 5
D. Ridder 126 497 5 41
C. McClelland 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 347 3
C. McClelland 49 347 3 42
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 305 4
T. Thomas 48 305 4 25
T. Boose 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 66 0
T. Boose 7 66 0 49
H. Moore 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 40 1
H. Moore 13 40 1 13
M. Kopaygorodsky 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
M. Kopaygorodsky 5 26 0 14
J. Sopko 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Sopko 3 15 0 12
K. Lewis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Lewis 1 3 0 3
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Forrest 1 0 0 0
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
B. Bryant 2 -4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Lewis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 490 6
K. Lewis 41 490 6 61
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 429 3
R. Medaris 24 429 3 77
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 396 4
J. Deguara 31 396 4 38
T. Geddis 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 196 1
T. Geddis 17 196 1 29
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 195 1
M. Warren II 21 195 1 18
J. Jackson 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 192 1
J. Jackson 18 192 1 33
M. Mbodj 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 51 0
M. Mbodj 1 51 0 51
J. Hawes 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
J. Hawes 4 45 0 18
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
B. Labelle 6 40 0 12
C. McClelland 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
C. McClelland 5 31 0 9
W. Huber 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
W. Huber 2 17 0 16
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Cloud 2 14 0 8
J. Rollins 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Rollins 2 13 0 9
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
L. Taylor 2 11 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. White 0-0 0.0 1
J. Wiggins 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Wiggins 0-0 0.0 3
T. Gilbert 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Gilbert 0-0 0.0 1
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Forrest 0-0 0.0 1
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Bryant 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smith 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/10 45/46
C. Smith 5/10 0 45/46 60
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.2% 2309 21 5 159.9
M. Milton 153/254 2309 21 5
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 93 0 0 82.1
D. Mack Jr. 16/29 93 0 0
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 42 1 0 782.8
Q. Jones 1/1 42 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 673 4
G. McCrae 76 673 4 74
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 546 4
A. Killins Jr. 114 546 4 26
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 335 6
T. McGowan 50 335 6 71
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 285 8
M. Milton 62 285 8 23
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 234 4
O. Anderson 41 234 4 30
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 230 2
D. Mack Jr. 30 230 2 70
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 135 0
B. Thompson 24 135 0 15
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
Ma. Williams 4 19 0 11
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
T. Hill 2 1 1 1
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Colubiale 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 571 5
G. Davis 37 571 5 75
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 447 3
T. Nixon 35 447 3 45
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 428 5
D. Snelson 32 428 5 34
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 285 2
A. Killins Jr. 12 285 2 71
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 247 3
M. Colubiale 17 247 3 27
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 227 1
Ma. Williams 17 227 1 32
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 171 2
O. Anderson 14 171 2 57
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 1
G. McCrae 3 57 1 36
T. Payton 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Payton 2 13 0 8
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. McGowan 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Gibson 0-0 0.0 1
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Burgess-Becker 0-0 0.0 1
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Mitchell 0-0 0.0 1
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
N. Clarke 0-0 0.0 2
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
R. Grant 0-0 0.0 4
P. Jasinski 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Jasinski 0-0 0.0 1
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Collier 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/10 53/53
M. Wright 9/10 0 53/53 80
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
