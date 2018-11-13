Drive Chart
No. 2 Clemson looks to remain undefeated vs. Duke

  • Nov 13, 2018

Clemson's game against Duke on Saturday night also will be Senior Day for 33 seniors intent on adding to their already impressive legacy.

"They've got an opportunity to make some history," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

Most notably, a victory would make the Tigers' senior class the first group in Atlantic Coast Conference history to win 51 games in a four-year span.

"This is the fifth senior class in a row that has one-upped the previous senior class," Swinney said. "They take a lot of pride in that. They have really taken ownership of what they're leaving behind, more so than probably any group I've had. And it's important to them how they're impacting the young players on this team."

Swinney's blending of veteran savvy and freshman talent has pushed the undefeated and No. 2-ranked Tigers (9-0, 7-0 ACC) to yet another ACC Championship Game and the cusp of a fourth consecutive berth into the College Football Playoff.

Led by a stingy defense that ranks among the Top 10 nationally in nine statistical categories and a youthful offense still discovering its capabilities, Clemson appears to be peaking at the right time, having dispatched its last five opponents by a cumulative 267-43 margin.

The Tigers opened as a 27-point favorite against Duke, a team that Clemson hasn't faced since 2012 due to the ACC's divisional setup.

"We haven't played them in years, but I've kept up with them," said Duke coach David Cutcliffe, whose team is 7-3, 3-3. "When you look at this team on tape, whether it be offense or defense or kicking -- this may be the most complete team that I've seen in years, maybe ever. I've prepared for a lot of great football teams over 30-plus years, but this team is complete."

Both Clemson and Duke feature standout quarterbacks in freshman Trevor Lawrence and junior Daniel Jones, respectively.

Lawrence, who is making just the sixth start of his career, appears to be improving by the week. He leads the ACC in touchdown passes with 19 and in passing efficiency. Over the past four games, he's completed 65 percent of his passes for 976 yards and eight touchdowns.

"You're not going to stop him," Cutcliffe said. "You just have to try to minimize the amount of damage a player like him can cause."

Jones, who also has eight touchdown passes in his last four games, is coming off a career-best game in the Blue Devils' 42-35 victory against North Carolina. Jones completed 31 of 54 passes for 361 yards while also rushing for 186 yards -- a single-game record for a Duke quarterback.

"I'm incredibly impressed with their quarterback," Swinney said. "This guy is as good as there is out there. He has tons of arm strength, he's big and accurate and can fly. We watch the tape and he's just pulling away from people. No doubt we're going to have our hands full with him."

Clemson, on the other hand, is far from a one-man show offensively. Each of the Tigers' top four running backs has had at least one 100-yard game this season and the team has had three backs rush for 100 yards or more in the same game twice this season.

Leading the assault has been sophomore Travis Etienne, who has scored 15 rushing touchdowns and averaged 8.5 yards per carry.

Led by sophomore Tee Higgins and his seven scores, Clemson has four wide receivers with more than 25 receptions each and 14 different receivers have caught at least one pass.

"Weapons everywhere," Cutcliffe said. "An outstanding football team. It'll be challenging playing down there on a Saturday night, but I hope everybody on our team is looking forward to the challenge. What an exciting atmosphere, what an exciting opportunity."

Swinney is impressed by the Blue Devils, who own four road victories this season, including a 21-7 win at Big Ten West Division champion Northwestern.

"Duke has had a heck of a year, for sure," Swinney said. "David Cutcliffe is as good of a coach as there is in the country. I have so much respect for who he is. He's definitely one of the good guys in this profession. And what he's done at Duke is unbelievable -- the consistency he's established there."

Duke has clinched its fifth winning season in the last six years. That represents the most successful stretch for the program since five winning seasons in six seasons between 1960 and 1965.

Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61% 1948 16 6 136.2
D. Jones 166/272 1948 16 6
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 420 7 0 141.2
Q. Harris 32/64 420 7 0
C. Katrenick 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 54 1 0 107.0
C. Katrenick 5/12 54 1 0
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
T. Rahming 1/1 22 1 0
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
D. Jackson 1/1 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 725 7
D. Jackson 132 725 7 75
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 327 2
D. Jones 80 327 2 68
B. Brown 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 325 2
B. Brown 64 325 2 43
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 163 4
Q. Harris 36 163 4 28
M. Hubbard III 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 118 0
M. Hubbard III 30 118 0 16
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 55 0
T. Rahming 4 55 0 38
N. Pierre 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 1
N. Pierre 5 13 1 4
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 0
M. Durant 7 12 0 5
J. Lloyd 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Lloyd 2 4 0 3
C. Katrenick 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
C. Katrenick 2 3 0 3
G. Carter 45 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
G. Carter 1 3 0 3
E. Deveaux 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
E. Deveaux 1 3 0 3
R. Wolitzer 47 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Wolitzer 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Lloyd 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 545 5
J. Lloyd 42 545 5 68
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 518 6
T. Rahming 53 518 6 48
C. Taylor 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 349 2
C. Taylor 25 349 2 52
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 201 1
N. Gray 16 201 1 26
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 180 1
D. Jackson 14 180 1 74
D. Helm 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 172 2
D. Helm 17 172 2 26
A. Young 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 139 1
A. Young 7 139 1 61
D. Koppenhaver 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 95 6
D. Koppenhaver 11 95 6 22
B. Brown 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 44 1
B. Brown 1 44 1 44
S. Bracey 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
S. Bracey 3 27 0 15
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
D. Philyaw-Johnson 3 16 0 10
K. Fuller 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
K. Fuller 2 15 0 8
T. Lee 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Lee 2 13 0 9
M. Hubbard III 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
M. Hubbard III 2 0 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Waters 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Waters 0-0 0.0 1
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Carter II 0-0 0.0 1
L. Johnson 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Wareham 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/10 40/42
C. Wareham 7/10 0 40/42 61
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 1844 19 4 158.6
T. Lawrence 152/228 1844 19 4
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 461 2 1 146.9
K. Bryant 36/54 461 2 1
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 442 5 3 165.9
C. Brice 32/48 442 5 3
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
H. Renfrow 1/2 2 0 0
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Rodgers 0/1 0 0 0
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Kendrick 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
127 1076 15
T. Etienne 127 1076 15 70
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 475 4
L. Dixon 44 475 4 65
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 373 3
A. Choice 49 373 3 64
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 299 4
T. Feaster 50 299 4 70
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 130 2
K. Bryant 30 130 2 35
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 58 1
T. Lawrence 37 58 1 13
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
D. Rencher 9 48 0 15
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
D. Kendrick 4 33 0 25
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 12 0
C. Brice 9 12 0 17
T. Thomason 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Thomason 2 9 0 7
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
B. Batson 2 6 0 4
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Rodgers 1 5 0 5
R. Mac Lain 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Mac Lain 1 3 0 3
G. Williams 44 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
G. Williams 1 2 1 2
D. Lawrence 90 DT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
D. Lawrence 1 2 1 2
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
C. Wilkins 1 1 1 1
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
W. Swinney 1 0 0 0
M. Hyatt 75 T
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Hyatt 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 577 7
T. Higgins 39 577 7 64
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 495 5
J. Ross 25 495 5 59
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 468 4
A. Rodgers 38 468 4 68
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 385 1
H. Renfrow 35 385 1 40
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 165 3
D. Overton 12 165 3 61
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 125 0
D. Kendrick 8 125 0 38
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 119 1
T. Thompson 12 119 1 21
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 65 1
T. Chase 8 65 1 20
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
C. Powell 5 63 0 42
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 56 1
T. Etienne 9 56 1 24
B. Galloway 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
B. Galloway 5 52 1 20
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 1
M. Richard 5 42 1 17
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
L. Dixon 1 41 0 41
Ca. Smith 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
Ca. Smith 3 34 0 17
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 1
W. Swinney 6 28 1 8
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
T. Feaster 4 22 0 9
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Chalk 2 21 0 15
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
T. Mullen 1 17 0 17
G. Williams 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
G. Williams 1 4 0 4
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Choice 1 3 0 3
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Rencher 1 -4 0 0
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -12 0
T. Lawrence 1 -12 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Mullen 5-0 0.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Muse 0-0 0.0 2
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Wallace 0-0 0.0 1
T. Lamar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Lamar 0-0 0.0 1
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Simmons 0-0 0.0 1
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Terrell 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/12 49/49
G. Huegel 9/12 0 49/49 76
Al. Spence 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
Al. Spence 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
