No. 13 Florida closes out home schedule against Idaho

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 13, 2018

It will be an emotional Senior Day when No. 13 Florida plays its final home game of the season at The Swamp against Idaho on Saturday.

But how much a freshman plays against the Vandals could garner the most attention.

Freshman quarterback Emory Jones has moved into the backup role behind Feleipe Franks. Jones can appear in two more games before his redshirt is burned and could see extensive playing time Saturday in order to develop for future seasons.

"We always have a plan for Emory," coach Dan Mullen said.

Jones became the backup after redshirt sophomore Kyle Trask broke his foot in the week leading up to last week's game against South Carolina. Franks started at quarterback against the Gamecocks and helped lead the Gators (7-3, 5-3 SEC) to a comeback win.

Down 31-14 in the third quarter, Florida rallied for 21 straight points in the 35-31 win, with Franks scoring the go-ahead TD on a 1-yard sneak. Franks accounted for three of UF's five touchdowns, with two rushing TDs and one passing TD.

"You can't get complacent," Franks said. "I think this game will be a big confidence-builder heading into Florida State week."

But first is Idaho, which dropped down from the FBS level to the Football Championship Subdivision this season. The Vandals (4-6) will be playing their season finale.

This will be their first game in Gainesville, although not their first trip to Gainesville. The Vandals traveled to play the Gators for their 2014 season opener but, after a three-hour lightning delay, the teams managed just the opening kickoff before another lightning delay. The game was canceled after an hour wait as torrential rains created unsafe playing conditions.

Idaho quarterback Mason Petrino, the son of head coach Paul Petrino, has completed 187 of 302 passes for 1,863 yards, with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. The junior passed for a career-high 310 yards in a loss to Montana last week.

Senior running back Isaiah Saunders ran for 123 yards against Montana as he moved to 10th in school history in career rushing (2,155 yards). He broke off a 60-yard run against the Grizzlies.

"They were playing the run all day, over-pursuing," he said in the Spokane (Wash.) Spokesman-Review. "I knew in the first half I was going to pop one," Saunders said of his long run. "I could have cared less about my stats. I could have run for 30 yards, and if we would have won, I would have been happy."

The Vandals defense is led by brothers Kaden and Christian Elliss, both linebackers. Kaden has 15 tackles for loss, including seven sacks, both team-highs. Christian leads the Vandals with 68 tackles. Their father, former NFL All-Pro defensive lineman Luther Elliss, coaches the Idaho defensive line.

Mullen said this week's game could be a chance for a number of Florida freshmen to see the field because there are no limitations to the number of players that can dress in a nonconference game (the SEC limit is 70 players). But Mullen is not taking the Vandals lightly.

"It's a good challenge for us," Mullen said. "It's their last game of the season so they can treat it like a bowl game. They can throw everything at us on offense and defense and special teams."

Florida will honor its seniors before the game, which includes standouts Cece Jefferson on the defensive line and Martez Ivey on the offensive line. The seniors were part of Florida teams that won back-to-back SEC East division titles in 2015 and 2016. Florida stumbled to a 4-7 record last season but is enjoying a resurgent campaign in Mullen's first season as coach.

"I told them once they buy in, we'll start winning football games," Mullen said. "They've bought in for us."

Florida running back Jordan Scarlett is coming off a career-high 159-yard effort, on 18 carries, against South Carolina. He has a team-high 629 yards on 6.2 yards per carry and three TDs. A redshirt junior, Scarlett also could be playing his final game at The Swamp on Saturday.

The Gators finish the regular season at Florida State on Nov. 24.

Idaho
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Petrino 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 1863 14 6 125.1
M. Petrino 187/302 1863 14 6
C. Richardson 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.7% 434 5 4 129.2
C. Richardson 30/58 434 5 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Saunders 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
169 755 6
I. Saunders 169 755 6 43
Ty. Walker 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 365 1
Ty. Walker 67 365 1 36
M. Petrino 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 158 3
M. Petrino 65 158 3 24
R. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 68 0
R. Johnson 13 68 0 14
J. Bamis 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 1
J. Bamis 6 28 1 8
D. Brantley 4 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
D. Brantley 1 18 0 18
J. Cotton 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Cotton 1 11 0 11
D. Ungerer 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 1
D. Ungerer 1 9 1 9
D. Henderson 2 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Henderson 1 1 0 1
C. Richardson 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 -8 0
C. Richardson 16 -8 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Ungerer 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
66 692 4
D. Ungerer 66 692 4 46
J. Cotton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 618 6
J. Cotton 46 618 6 73
C. Haywood 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 462 6
C. Haywood 47 462 6 30
D. Lee 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 144 1
D. Lee 10 144 1 28
C. Whitney 12 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 132 1
C. Whitney 12 132 1 23
R. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 64 1
R. Johnson 6 64 1 29
I. Saunders 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 53 0
I. Saunders 9 53 0 11
K. Elliss 3 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
K. Elliss 3 20 0 9
W. Noil 6 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
W. Noil 1 16 0 16
J. Ellingson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Ellingson 1 16 0 16
Ty. Walker 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
Ty. Walker 3 15 0 8
S. Fernand 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 0
S. Fernand 4 10 0 10
C. Elliss 1 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Elliss 1 6 0 6
L. Hyde 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
L. Hyde 1 3 0 3
B. Luckett 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Luckett 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Coffey 15 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/9 33/35
C. Coffey 7/9 0 33/35 54
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.9% 1756 17 6 134.8
F. Franks 140/246 1756 17 6
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 162 1 0 140.5
K. Trask 14/22 162 1 0
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 1 0 598.0
K. Toney 1/1 20 1 0
L. Krull 14 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
L. Krull 1/1 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 629 3
J. Scarlett 102 629 3 48
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 587 5
L. Perine 109 587 5 25
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 333 2
D. Pierce 47 333 2 68
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 209 5
F. Franks 82 209 5 21
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 199 0
K. Toney 18 199 0 34
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
M. Davis 13 61 0 16
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
T. Townsend 1 18 0 18
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Hammond 1 11 0 11
I. Ricks 47 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
I. Ricks 1 9 0 9
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 8 0
E. Jones 7 8 0 8
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
I. Clement 1 5 0 5
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -4 1
K. Trask 5 -4 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 312 4
V. Jefferson 24 312 4 38
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 266 2
J. Hammond 21 266 2 49
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 263 5
F. Swain 13 263 5 65
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 194 1
T. Grimes 17 194 1 34
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 185 1
K. Toney 16 185 1 45
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 161 2
T. Cleveland 15 161 2 38
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 142 0
L. Perine 8 142 0 63
M. Stephens 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 106 3
M. Stephens 8 106 3 26
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 81 0
J. Scarlett 9 81 0 30
L. Krull 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 55 0
L. Krull 5 55 0 30
C. Lewis 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
C. Lewis 4 40 0 18
K. Gamble 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 0
K. Gamble 5 39 0 12
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
M. Davis 3 33 0 19
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
K. Pitts 2 21 0 12
D. Massey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
D. Massey 1 18 0 18
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
F. Franks 1 15 0 15
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Pierce 2 15 0 9
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Wells 1 6 0 6
R. Raymond 45 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
R. Raymond 1 1 1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Stewart, jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Stewart, jr. 0-0 0.0 2
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Gardner-Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
L. Ancrum 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Ancrum 0-0 0.0 1
C. Henderson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Henderson 0-0 0.0 2
D. Stiner 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Stiner 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/15 34/34
E. McPherson 13/15 0 34/34 73
J. Powell 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. Powell 1/1 0 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
