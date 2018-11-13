Drive Chart
No. 10 Ohio State focuses on Maryland

  • Nov 13, 2018

Ohio State-Maryland hasn't been much of a football rivalry since the Terrapins moved into the Big Ten in 2014.

The 10th-ranked Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) have four straight lopsided wins over the Terrapins and they're heavy favorites Saturday when the teams tangle at Maryland Stadium in College Park. Don't tell Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, though.

"No, we're not playing great at times," he said. "But then our defense came out and played the way they did. And our special teams played the way they did, and got us a great team win (26-6 at Michigan State). We're not where I would like us to be."

Still, Ohio State is in the hunt for a Big Ten title, if they dismantle Maryland and then beat archrival Michigan next week in the biggest Big Ten showdown in Columbus. And yes, Meyer has already talked to his team about the perils of looking ahead to the Maize and Blue, he admitted at his Monday press conference.

Interim Maryland coach Matt Canada faces different problems as the Terrapins (5-5, 3-4) prepare for their final home game.

The Terps not only suffered a tough 34-32 loss at Indiana last week, they also lost starting quarterback Kasim Hill for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Of course, Maryland has been battling uphill all year since the death of sophomore lineman Jordan McNair in a summer workout.

Repercussions are still ripping through the program -- coach DJ Durkin, a former Meyer assistant, finally was fired two weeks ago; university president Wallace Loh announced his retirement at the end of the school year and University System of Maryland Board of Regents chair Jim Brady resigned after the board first attempted to reinstate Durkin to great furor.

At times, playing football on Saturdays has been the least of the Terrapins' worries, but the loss to the Hoosiers was particularly tough, so close to a sixth victory and bowl eligibility. Now Maryland hopes hinge on beating Ohio State at home or 16th-ranked Penn State on the road.

"There's a lot more going on this year with this football team than anyone understands," Canada said. "The way they lean on each other, the way they stick together. I don't haven any doubt they're going to play very, very hard."

Two-touchdown favorite Ohio State is so good that may not matter if Meyer's team can stay on task even with Michigan on their mind. The Buckeyes have reeled off back-to-back victories since the upset loss at Purdue last month, and Meyer is leery of the up-and-down Terrapins.

"I think this is one of the more talented teams in the Big Ten," he said. "They beat Texas early on. They have extremely good skill. They just had a guy (Anthony McFarland) rush for 200 yards. Their defense is a Top 20 defense. Our guys watch film. They know what's in store, and I can assure you their focus is on going in to win that game at noon."

Meanwhile, Maryland really hasn't faced a passing attack like the Buckeyes can muster. Redshirt sophomore Dwayne Haskins is passing into rarified air, just 51 yards from breaking a 20-year old school record for passing yards in a season (3,330) set by Joe Germaine. Haskins leads the Big Ten with a 165.4 passer rating, completing 68.9 percent with 33 touchdowns.

To add insult to injury, Haskins was a major Maryland recruiting target coming out of Potomac, Md., and The Bullis School. He opted for Ohio State and this will be a homecoming for him Saturday, going against a Maryland pass defense ranked second in the Big Ten, allowing just 181.8 yards per game.

The Terrapins, meanwhile, will have backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome taking over for Hill. Pigrome was the starter last year before going down with a knee injury in the season opener at Texas.He was replaced by Hill, who then won the preseason battle for the job this year.

But "Pig" is a gifted runner and able passer who can present different problems for the Ohio State defense.

The ground game is the Terrapins' bread and butter. Maryland is 4-1 when rushing for more than 300 yards, and McFarland had 210 rushing yards at Indiana last week. The Ohio State ground defense has been stout of late, allowing only 3.5 yards per rush in the recent wins over Michigan State and Nebraska.

"We have a ranked opponent coming to our stadium," Canada said. "We get to play Ohio State. Not that many people get to line up and say they get to play against a great team, a great tradition, a great program like this. And our guys get to play against them."

Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.9% 3280 33 6 165.4
D. Haskins 266/386 3280 33 6
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.1% 269 1 0 174.6
T. Martell 23/28 269 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
157 712 7
J. Dobbins 157 712 7 42
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
127 711 4
M. Weber 127 711 4 49
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 126 2
T. Martell 19 126 2 47
B. Snead 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 37 1
B. Snead 11 37 1 5
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 34 1
D. Haskins 41 34 1 17
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
D. McCall 4 26 0 15
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 16 0
P. Campbell 8 16 0 18
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Hill 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
57 733 4
K. Hill 57 733 4 42
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 673 9
P. Campbell 62 673 9 71
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 461 8
T. McLaurin 26 461 8 75
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 380 5
J. Dixon 26 380 5 44
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 331 1
A. Mack 26 331 1 48
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 246 3
B. Victor 15 246 3 47
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 195 1
J. Dobbins 17 195 1 35
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 136 1
L. Farrell 13 136 1 24
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 82 1
M. Weber 16 82 1 15
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 73 0
C. Saunders 10 73 0 19
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 62 1
R. Berry 6 62 1 15
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
C. Olave 4 60 0 25
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 58 0
D. McCall 6 58 0 35
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Harris 2 22 0 15
G. Prater 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
G. Prater 1 13 0 13
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Ruckert 1 13 0 13
J. Gill 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Gill 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Pryor 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Pryor 0-0 0.0 1
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Sheffield 0-0 0.0 2
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Harrison 0-0 0.0 1
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Wade 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 12/12
B. Haubeil 6/8 0 12/12 30
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 39/39
S. Nuernberger 3/5 0 39/39 48
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
J. Dobbins 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Maryland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hill 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.4% 1083 9 4 115.7
K. Hill 84/170 1083 9 4
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 195 1 1 111.9
T. Pigrome 17/31 195 1 1
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 167.2
T. DeSue 2/2 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. McFarland 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 724 2
A. McFarland 104 724 2 64
T. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 506 3
T. Johnson 66 506 3 81
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 287 4
T. Fleet-Davis 66 287 4 30
J. Leake 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 245 6
J. Leake 17 245 6 64
T. Pigrome 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 166 1
T. Pigrome 38 166 1 42
L. Harrison III 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 84 1
L. Harrison III 10 84 1 38
C. Okonkwo 17 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 72 2
C. Okonkwo 3 72 2 54
I. Ogwuegbu 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 60 0
I. Ogwuegbu 9 60 0 24
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 31 0
T. Jacobs 11 31 0 13
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
D. Turner 5 16 0 7
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
B. Cobbs 5 8 0 6
T. DeSue 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
T. DeSue 2 1 0 2
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
J. Funk 2 -2 0 0
K. Hill 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 -15 0
K. Hill 40 -15 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Jacobs 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 253 2
T. Jacobs 21 253 2 26
D. Demus 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 187 0
D. Demus 9 187 0 52
D. Turner 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 159 1
D. Turner 13 159 1 54
J. Davenport 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 156 2
J. Davenport 9 156 2 46
A. McFarland 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 0
A. McFarland 7 73 0 46
C. Okonkwo 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 61 1
C. Okonkwo 5 61 1 25
B. Cobbs 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 0
B. Cobbs 3 50 0 35
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 1
T. Fleet-Davis 4 46 1 20
T. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 22 0
T. Johnson 6 22 0 18
A. Edwards 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
A. Edwards 3 13 0 5
J. Funk 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Funk 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Aniebonam 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Aniebonam 2-0 0.0 0
T. Ellis 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Ellis 0-0 0.0 1
A. Richardson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Richardson 0-0 0.0 1
D. Savage, Jr. 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
D. Savage, Jr. 0-0 0.0 4
T. Watson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0.0
T. Watson 0-0 0.0 5
B. Cowart 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Cowart 0-0 0.0 2
A. Brooks, Jr. 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Brooks, Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
R. Davis 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Davis 0-0 0.0 2
A. Eley 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Eley 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Petrino 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/10 34/35
J. Petrino 10/10 0 34/35 64
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores