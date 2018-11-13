Drive Chart
No. 18 Washington's seniors play last home game vs. Oregon State

  • Nov 13, 2018

Saturday marks Senior Day at Husky Stadium, when the home crowd bids farewell to upperclassmen who transformed No. 18-ranked Washington from an also-ran in the Pac-12 Conference into a program with realistic championship aspirations.

And while the audience says goodbye to some familiar faces when the Huskies (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) host Oregon State, it will also welcome back another person responsible for the program's turnaround.

This week is the homecoming for Jonathan Smith, the first-year Beavers head coach who served as offensive coordinator at Washington the previous four seasons.

Smith ran an offense that improved its points-per-game production each of his first three seasons. Beginning in his second season, 2015, Smith rolled with a lineup that bears a similarity to his first Oregon State bunch, reliant heavily on youngsters.

"We've got a bunch of individual examples of guys who played their first year of (college) football," Smith said. "At the beginning, they were pretty young, and new at it. They've really improved in their techniques, and understanding the game."

The Beavers (2-8, 1-6) have endured struggles in Smith's first season. His time at Washington reveals the potential payoff once his vision's implemented.

Two of the young Huskies who thrived in Smith's offense are quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin. Starters as true freshman, both play their final game at Husky Stadium in the hunt to finish in the top three of various Pac-12 career records.

Gaskin is ranked fifth in rushing yards with 4,826. He should leave Washington after the next three games -- possibly four, if the Huskies reach the Pac-12 Championship Game -- the conference's third leading rusher in history.

Browning sits sixth in passing yardage (11,347) and passing touchdowns (91). A top four finish in either category is within reach.

For the veteran duo to reach this point -- and Washington to be in the hunt for a second Pac-12 North title in three seasons -- was a process not without growing pains. Browning said this past offseason that Smith was instrumental in navigating the quarterback through his maturation.

"There were times he'd make a play call, but he'd give me that credit," Browning said. "That's kind of unique in a business where, if he takes that credit, maybe not as many people are calling for him to get fired my freshman year."

Despite the record, Oregon State showed glimmers of promise in Smith's first season. Much of it, the coach said, is behind-the-scenes.

"There's been a lot (of progress), and a lot of it is on the day to day, not just in the games on Saturday," he said. "We've grown in regard to how we practice, the detail it takes."

On game days, the most apparent example of Oregon State's progress, and hope for the future, comes from freshman running back Jermar Jefferson. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Jefferson led the Pac-12 in rushing yards for much of the first two months. He has accrued 1,201 yards heading into the final two games -- just 101 fewer than Gaskin gained in 13 games as a freshman operating in Smith's offense.

Gaskin rushed for more than 1,300 yards in each of his three seasons with Smith. Because of an injury that sidelined him for two games last month, Gaskin will need to average 177 yards in the next three games to reach that milestone for a fourth straight season.

His season high is 148 yards, which he gained in the Nov. 3 win over Stanford.

Although another 1,300-plus-yard campaign appears unlikely, Gaskin nears the end of his Washington career leaving an indelible mark on the program, along with his fellow seniors.

"Those guys have been spectacular. They've been here a long time, and been through a lot of things, and they've done a great job with everything they've been about," Washington coach Chris Petersen said. "Extremely proud of those guys. They've been a blast to coach. They're the kind of guys who make coaching really enjoyable."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
1234T
Oregon State 2-8 -----
25 Washington 7-3 -----
O/U 58.5, WASH -33
Husky Stadium Seattle, WA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Oregon State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 1188 7 2 141.9
J. Luton 101/155 1188 7 2
C. Blount 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62% 1090 7 2 135.8
C. Blount 93/150 1090 7 2
T. Hernandez 18 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Hernandez 0/3 0 0 0
A. Willard 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Willard 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
199 1201 12
J. Jefferson 199 1201 12 62
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 396 4
A. Pierce 49 396 4 80
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 86 0
T. Bradford 9 86 0 56
B. Baylor 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 75 1
B. Baylor 19 75 1 23
K. Rogers 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 47 1
K. Rogers 25 47 1 6
M. Alfieri 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
M. Alfieri 4 22 0 7
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
C. Flemings 3 13 0 10
C. Wallace 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
C. Wallace 2 9 0 6
T. Hernandez 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Hernandez 1 3 0 3
A. Willard 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -15 0
A. Willard 1 -15 0 0
D. Rodriguez 39 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -15 0
D. Rodriguez 1 -15 0 0
C. Blount 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 -32 0
C. Blount 54 -32 0 18
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 -104 0
J. Luton 21 -104 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 698 4
Is. Hodgins 48 698 4 51
T. Hernandez 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 529 1
T. Hernandez 48 529 1 46
T. Bradford 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 516 6
T. Bradford 47 516 6 63
J. Jefferson 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 148 0
J. Jefferson 22 148 0 15
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 132 0
A. Pierce 11 132 0 26
I. Smalls 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 118 0
I. Smalls 8 118 0 31
K. Taylor 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 93 0
K. Taylor 7 93 0 28
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 0
C. Flemings 4 68 0 40
A. Short 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
A. Short 3 42 0 16
N. Togiai 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 37 3
N. Togiai 6 37 3 11
A. Bodden 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
A. Bodden 1 25 0 25
J. Irish 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
J. Irish 2 23 0 18
T. Allen 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
T. Allen 2 22 0 18
K. Rogers 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
K. Rogers 3 13 0 7
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Quitoriano 2 13 0 8
M. Alfieri 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Alfieri 1 8 0 8
B. Baylor 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
B. Baylor 2 4 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Wilson 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Wilson 0-0 0.0 1
S. Smith 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Smith 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Choukair 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/14 33/35
J. Choukair 8/14 0 33/35 57
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 2243 13 8 145.2
J. Browning 168/264 2243 13 8
J. Haener 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 121 1 1 176.9
J. Haener 8/11 121 1 1
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 14 0 1 8.8
A. Baccellia 1/2 14 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
167 771 6
M. Gaskin 167 771 6 38
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 413 5
S. Ahmed 73 413 5 34
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 214 2
K. Pleasant 41 214 2 23
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 170 1
S. McGrew 40 170 1 23
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 79 4
J. Browning 63 79 4 16
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 50 0
A. Baccellia 2 50 0 37
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
C. McClatcher 4 7 0 8
M. Braxton 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
M. Braxton 2 7 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 737 3
A. Fuller 48 737 3 46
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 437 6
T. Jones 26 437 6 43
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 293 0
A. Baccellia 26 293 0 30
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 223 2
D. Sample 20 223 2 33
Q. Pounds 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 166 1
Q. Pounds 8 166 1 57
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 134 0
C. McClatcher 9 134 0 36
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 101 0
S. Ahmed 12 101 0 26
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 97 2
C. Otton 7 97 2 24
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 89 0
S. McGrew 5 89 0 41
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 48 0
M. Gaskin 11 48 0 14
A. Cook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
A. Cook 1 26 0 26
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
K. Pleasant 3 18 0 10
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
H. Bryant 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 1 0.0
B. Burr-Kirven 5-6 0.0 1
G. Gaines 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Gaines 0-0 0.0 1
J. Miller 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Miller 0-0 0.0 1
T. Rapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Rapp 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
14/18 32/32
P. Henry 14/18 0 32/32 74
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores