AP Top 25 poll: Georgia makes a move on Clemson for No. 2 in new college football rankings

Clemson was put to the test in Week 2 with a talented and dangerous Texas A&M team pushing the three-time ACC champions to the limit in a 28-26 win. But the Aggies aren't the only SEC team continuing to push Clemson as Georgia has started to close the gap on the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25.

There's very little change in this week's AP Top 25 -- South Carolina and Florida out, Arizona State and Oklahoma State in near the bottom of the top 25 -- but there is an interesting shift in terms of the battle at the top. Clemson has lost first-place votes to Alabama after each of the first two weeks of action, and heading into Week 3, the Tigers hold a narrow lead over the Bulldogs with a 23-point margin.

Check out the full AP Top 25 below:

Dropped out: South Carolina (24), Florida (25)

Others receiving votes: Utah, Texas A&M, Boston College, Houston, Maryland, Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Duke, NC State, Ole Miss, Hawaii, Washington State, USF, South Carolina, Florida State