The Big 12 released its football schedule for the 2024 season on Tuesday, which sees the conference debut a 16-team membership amid sweeping changes thanks to realignment across the sport. After adding four new members in 2022 -- BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF -- Oklahoma and Texas depart for the SEC this summer while four Pac-12 programs hop onboard. Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado -- the Buffaloes being an original Big 12 member from 1996-2010 -- account for the new additions that bring the headcount to 16 schools.
With the opponent matrix through 2027 that was released late in 2023, every Big 12 member will see plenty of each other on the gridiron. Only four annual rivalries -- BYU-Utah, Arizona-Arizona State, TCU-Baylor and Kansas-Kansas State -- are protected by the Big 12, which is the fewest of any power conference. The "Holy War" between the Cougars and Utes is a conference matchup for the first time since 2010, when the in-state foes were both in the Mountain West.
There are also some quirks to the 2024 schedule thanks to the the changing conference landscape. Neither Utah's Week 2 home game against Baylor or Kansas State's Week 3 home game against Arizona will count toward the Big 12 standings; each pair of schools had scheduled nonconference matchups this season before the Utes and Sun Devils were added to the league. Also notable is that Kansas will play homes games off campus this season as major renovations take place at Memorial Stadium, including Big 12 home games at the Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium.
In the end, the top two teams in the Big 12 standings will have the honor of playing for the conference championship on Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With reigning conference champion Texas gone, the Big 12 is guaranteed to boast a fifth different champion in as many seasons. With all the recent movement, only four members -- Kansas State (2003, 2022), Baylor (2013, co-2014, 2021) Oklahoma State (2011) and TCU (co-2014) -- have claim to a previous Big 12 football championship.
Arizona
- Aug. 31 — New Mexico
- Sept. 7 — Northern Arizona
- Sept. 14 — at Kansas State (non-conference)
- Sept. 28 — at Utah
- Oct. 5 — Texas Tech
- Oct. 12 — at BYU
- Oct. 19 — Colorado
- Oct. 26 — West Virginia
- Nov. 2 — at UCF
- Nov. 16 — Houston
- Nov. 23 — at TCU
- Nov. 30 —Arizona State
Arizona State
- Aug 31. — Wyoming
- Sept. 7 — Mississippi State
- Sept. 14 — at Texas State
- Sept. 21 – at Texas Tech
- Oct. 5 – Kansas
- Oct. 11 – Utah
- Oct. 19 – at Cincinnati
- Nov. 2 – at Oklahoma State
- Nov. 9 – UCF
- Nov. 16 – at Kansas State
- Nov. 23 — BYU
- Nov. 30 — at Arizona
Baylor
- Aug. 31 — Tarleton State
- Sept. 7 — at Utah (non-conference)
- Sept. 14 — Air Force
- Sept. 21 — at Colorado
- Sept. 28 — BYU
- Oct. 5 — Iowa State
- Oct. 19 — at Texas Tech
- Oct. 26 — Oklahoma State
- Nov. 2 — TCU
- Nov. 16 — at West Virginia
- Nov. 23 — at Houston
- Nov. 30 — Kansas
BYU
- Aug. 31 — Southern Illinois
- Sept. 6 — at SMU
- Sept. 14 —at Wyoming
- Sept. 21 — Kansas State
- Sept. 28 — at Baylor
- Oct. 12 — Arizona
- Oct. 18 or 19 —Oklahoma State
- Oct. 26 — at UCF
- Nov. 9 — at Utah
- Nov. 16 —Kansas
- Nov. 23 — at Arizona State
- Nov. 30 — Houston
Cincinnati
- Aug. 31 —Towson
- Sept. 7 — Pittsburgh
- Sept. 14 —Miami (OH)
- Sept. 21 —Houston
- Sept. 28 — at Texas Tech
- Oct. 12 — at UCF
- Oct. 19 —Arizona State
- Oct. 26 — at Colorado
- Oct. 31, Nov. 1 or Nov. 2 — West Virginia
- Nov. 16 — at Iowa State
- Nov. 23 — at Kansas State
- Nov. 30 — TCU
Colorado
- Aug. 31 — North Dakota State
- Sept. 7 — at Nebraska
- Sept. 14 — at Colorado State
- Sept. 21 —Baylor
- Sept. 28 — at UCF
- Oct. 12 — Kansas State
- Oct. 19 — at Arizona
- Oct. 26 —Cincinnati
- Nov. 9 — at Texas Tech
- Nov. 16 —Utah
- Nov. 23 — at Kansas (Arrowhead Stadium)
- Nov. 29 — Oklahoma State
Houston
- Aug. 31 — UNLV
- Sept. 7 — at Oklahoma
- Sept. 14 — Rice
- Sept. 21 — at Cincinnati
- Sept. 28 — Iowa State
- Oct. 4 or 5 — at TCU
- Oct. 19 — at Kansas (Arrowhead Stadium)
- Oct. 26 —Utah
- Nov. 2 — Kansas State
- Nov. 14, 15 or 16 — at Arizona
- Nov. 23 — Baylor
- Nov. 30 — at BYU
Iowa State
- Aug. 31 — North Dakota
- Sep. 7 — at Iowa
- Sep. 21 —Arkansas State
- Sep. 28 — at Houston
- Oct. 5 — Baylor
- Oct. 12 — at West Virginia
- Oct. 19 — UCF
- Nov. 2 — Texas Tech
- Nov. 9 — at Kansas (Arrowhead Stadium)
- Nov. 16 — Cincinnati
- Nov. 23 — at Utah
- Nov. 30 — Kansas State
Kansas
* Non-conference home games at Children's Mercy Park, Big 12 home games at Arrowhead Stadium
- Aug. 29 — Lindenwood
- Sept. 7 — at Illinois
- Sept. 14 — UNLV
- Sept. 21 — at West Virginia
- Sept. 28 — TCU
- Oct. 5 — at Arizona State
- Oct. 19 — Houston
- Oct. 26 — at Kansas State
- Nov. 9 — Iowa State
- Nov. 16 — at BYU
- Nov. 23 — Colorado
- Nov. 30 — at Baylor
Kansas State
- Aug. 31 —UT Martin
- Sept. 7 — at Tulane
- Sept. 13 or 14 — Arizona (non-conference)
- Sept. 21 —at BYU
- Sept. 28 — Oklahoma State
- Oct. 12 — at Colorado
- Oct. 19 — at West Virginia
- Oct. 26 — Kansas
- Nov. 2 — at Houston
- Nov. 16 — Arizona State
- Nov. 23 —Cincinnati
- Nov. 30 — at Iowa State
Oklahoma State
- Aug. 31 - South Dakota State
- Sept. 7 - Arkansas
- Sept. 14 - at Tulsa
- Sept. 21 - Utah
- Sept. 28 - at Kansas State
- Oct. 5 - West Virginia
- Oct. 19 - at BYU
- Oct. 25 - at Baylor
- Nov. 2 - Arizona State
- Nov. 9 - at TCU
- Nov. 23 - Texas Tech
- Nov. 29 - at Colorado
Texas Tech
- Aug. 31 — Abilene Christian
- Sept. 7 — at Washington State
- Sept. 14 — North Texas
- Sept. 21 — Arizona State
- Sept. 28 — Cincinnati
- Oct. 5 — at Arizona
- Oct. 19 — Baylor
- Oct. 26 —at TCU
- Nov. 2 —at Iowa State
- Nov. 9 — Colorado
- Nov. 23 — at Oklahoma State
- Nov. 30 —West Virginia
TCU
- Aug. 30 – at Stanford
- Sept. 7 – Long Island
- Sept. 14 – UCF
- Sept. 21 – at SMU
- Sept. 28 – at Kansas (Arrowhead Stadium)
- Oct. 4 or 5 – Houston
- Oct. 19 – at Utah
- Oct. 26 – Texas Tech
- Nov. 2 – at Baylor
- Nov. 9 – Oklahoma State
- Nov. 23 – Arizona
- Nov. 30 – at Cincinnati
UCF
- Aug. 29 —U NH
- Sept. 7 — Sam Houston
- Sept. 14 — at TCU
- Sept. 28 —Colorado
- Oct. 5 — at Florida
- Oct. 12 — Cincinnati
- Oct. 19 — at Iowa State
- Oct. 26 — BYU
- Nov. 2 — Arizona
- Nov. 9 — at Arizona State
- Nov. 23 — at West Virginia
- Nov. 29 — Utah
Utah
- Aug. 29 — Southern Utah
- Sept. 7 — Baylor (non-conference)
- Sept. 14 — at Utah State
- Sept. 21 — at Oklahoma State
- Sept. 28 — Arizona
- Oct. 11 or 12 — at Arizona State
- Oct. 19 —TCU
- Oct. 26 — at Houston
- Nov. 9 — BYU
- Nov. 16 — at Colorado
- Nov. 23 — Iowa State
- Nov. 29 — at UCF
West Virginia
- Aug. 31 — Penn State
- Sept. 7 — Albany
- Sept. 14 — at Pitt
- Sept. 21 —Kansas
- Oct. 5 — at Oklahoma State
- Oct. 12 — Iowa State
- Oct. 19 —Kansas State
- Oct. 26 — at Arizona
- Nov. 7, 8 or 9 — at Cincinnati
- Nov. 16 — Baylor
- Nov. 23 — UCF
- Nov. 30 — at Texas Tech