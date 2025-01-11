Legendary Colorado coach Bill McCartney has died at the age of 84, the school announced on Saturday. McCartney, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, is the winningest coach in program history and led the program to its only national championship in 1990.

Colorado hired McCartney in 1982, and he spent 13 seasons with the Buffaloes. In that time, he coached 153 games and won 93 of them, both of which are school records. In 1990, McCartney coached Colorado to an 11-1-1 record, good for a No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll and the only national title in program history.

McCartney's family released a statement in which they highlighted his contributions on and off the field.

"Coach Mac touched countless lives with his unwavering faith, boundless compassion, and enduring legacy as a leader, mentor, and advocate for family, community, and faith," the McCartney family wrote. "As a trailblazer and visionary, his impact was felt both on and off the field, and his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those he inspired."

Colorado athletic director Rick George also released a statement on McCarthy's passing. George commended the Buffaloes legend for his lasting impact on the school.

"I am very saddened at the passing of Coach Mac. I was fortunate to be able to say goodbye to Coach in person last week. Coach Mac was an incredible man who taught me about the importance of faith, family and being a good husband, father and grandfather. He instilled discipline and accountability to all of us who worked and played under his leadership. The mark that he left on CU football and our athletic department will be hard to replicate. My thoughts and prayers go out to Mike, Tom, Kristy, Marc and their families. I have many fond memories of Coach Mac and will hold those close to my heart. God bless Coach Mac."

McCartney led Colorado to double-digit wins in three straight seasons, one of which was that magical 1990 campaign. That season, the Buffaloes won 10 straight to close out the year, including a road win over No. 3 Nebraska and a victory over No. 5 Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.

Following the 1994 season in which Colorado went 11-1 and beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, McCartney announced his retirement. In 2013, McCartney was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.