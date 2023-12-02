College Football Championship Week is upon us and eight more conferences will decide their champion with a winner-take-all finale on Saturday. The MAC has been holding its conference championship game at Ford Field in Detroit since 2004 and the Toledo Rockets will be seeking their second MAC title in a row when they take on the Miami (OH) Redhawks on Saturday. The Rockets are 7-point favorites in the College Football Championship Week odds via SportsLine consensus.

Meanwhile, in a game with College Football Playoff implications, No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, which kicks off at 4 p.m. ET (CBS). The Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions and they're 5-point favorites to earn a victory over the Crimson Tide in the Week 14 college football lines. Before locking in any Championship Week college football picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It finished the 2023 regular season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

One of the college football picks the model is high on during Championship Week: No. 4 Florida State (-1) remains unbeaten with a win over No. 10 Louisville in the ACC Championship on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET). The Seminoles lost quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending leg injury two weeks ago but managed to eke out a 24-15 win over in-state rivals Florida last week to keep their CFP dreams alive.

Now they'll take on a feisty Louisville squad that is looking to play the role of spoiler. However, the Cardinals are coming off a 38-31 loss to Kentucky in an in-state rivalry matchup of their own and Mike Norvell's squad will be a tough out for a defense that has given up 28 points or more on five occasions. The model predicts that FSU wins even without Travis and possibly backup Tate Rodemaker (head) and covers in well over 50% of simulations.

Another prediction: No. 17 Iowa (+21.5) easily stays within the spread against No. 3 Michigan in the Big Ten title game on Saturday in another 8 p.m. ET kickoff. The Wolverines dominated Ohio State last week to win the Big Ten East and give themselves an inside track to the CFP but now it will come up against an Iowa squad that can make any game tight.

The Hawkeyes rank 124th in Division I in scoring (18.0 ppg) and average only 246.3 yards of total offense per game but have somehow managed a 10-2 season to win the Big Ten West handily. The Iowa defense ranks fourth in points allowed per game (12.2) and feature a stout front that has only allowed 3.1 yards per carry all season. The model expects Iowa to bow up against the run and has the Hawkeyes covering the spread in more than 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

Saturday, Dec 2

2023 MAC Championship Game: Miami (OH) vs. Toledo (-7, 44)

2023 Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma State vs. Texas (-15, 55;5)

2023 Mountain West Championship Game: Boise State at UNLV (+2.5, 60.5)

2023 SEC Championship Game: Georgia vs. Alabama (+5, 55.5)

2023 AAC Championship Game: SMU at Tulane (-3, 47)

2023 Sun Belt Championship Game: Appalachian State at Troy (-5, 53)

2023 ACC Championship Game: Louisville vs. Florida State (-1, 46.5)

2023 Big Ten Championship Game: Michigan vs. Iowa (+21.5, 35)