Arizona St. Kenny Dillingham 14-12 How quickly things can turn around. After a 3-9 debut season with the Sun Devils, Dillingham's squad went 11-3 in 2024, won the Big 12, and took Texas to overtime in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. It's both a testament to Dillingham's coaching ability and the unpredictable nature of the Big 12: all the favorites stumbled this season, and Cinderellas popped up everywhere. Dillingham will head into the 2025 season with one of the most promising QBs (Sam Leavitt) in the country, so expectations will be high. A

Auburn Hugh Freeze 11-14 This isn't what Auburn fans were hoping for when they ousted Bryan Harsin and brought Hugh Freeze back to the SEC. The Tigers are only 11-14 in two seasons under Freeze, including a mark of 5-11 in the SEC. The 2025 offseason will be a pivotal one on The Plains. I'm not confident a third straight season with a losing record will lead to a fourth year for Freeze. D+

Cincinnati Scott Satterfield 8-16 Satterfield is another coach facing a make-or-break third season. His hiring wasn't received with unanimous support initially, and an 8-16 mark overall and a 4-14 record in the Big 12 hasn't helped. The good news is Year 2 was better, but you wonder how Cincinnati fans felt watching teams like Arizona State, Colorado, and BYU jockey for top of the standings while they watched from afar. D+

Colorado Deion Sanders 13-12 The second verse was much better than the first. While Deion Sanders generated plenty of headlines and buzz at Colorado in his first season, a 4-8 mark after a hot start led to plenty of skepticism heading into 2024. The Buffs answered by going 7-2 in the Big 12. Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, and Shedeur Sanders solidified his status as one of the best QBs in the country. The upcoming season will be interesting as Sanders' first year coaching without one of his sons on the team. B+

Georgia Tech Brent Key 18-16 Key's record includes his 4-4 mark as interim in 2022. This is an interesting case because Key's been remarkably consistent. The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-6 in each of his two full seasons with a 5-3 record in the ACC. They've also scored huge upsets over the best teams on their schedule. The problem is they've lost games they shouldn't, too. If Key figures out how to win both the big and little games, it's a program that will be flirting with ACC titles and playoff bids. B-

Louisville Jeff Brohm 19-8 Brohm is one of the few coaches out there who will receive plenty of runway from the fanbase as a prodigal son, and his results through two seasons haven't hurt. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in each of Brohm's two years, though they took a step back in 2024. After going 7-1 in 2023 and appearing in the ACC Championship Game, Louisville dropped to 5-3 in ACC play this season, but only the Stanford loss was one that makes you scratch your head. A-

Nebraska Matt Rhule 12-13 Rhule accomplished the first goal at Nebraska, ending the program's seven-year bowl drought. They'd have preferred ending it after six, but better late than never. Still, the overall results remain a bit lackluster. The arrival of touted QB Dylan Raiola raised expectations, but the Huskers went 7-6, and their three conference wins came against Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin (a combined 13-24). If there isn't a big step forward in 2025, you wonder what kind of potential fallout could follow. C+

Northwestern David Braun 12-13 Braun was one of the biggest surprises of 2023. He stepped in late in the offseason and led the Wildcats to a surprising 8-5 mark; however, regression came in 2024. The Wildcats split their season playing home games at their practice facility and Wrigley Field. The offense wasn't nearly good enough, and the Wildats fell to 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten. C+

Purdue Ryan Walters 5-19 Walters was always working from behind. Purdue fans were skeptical of hiring a defensive coordinator when the school's successful teams have been built on offense, and he needed to show progress heading into 2024 following a 4-8 record in 2023. Instead, things got worse. After losing two of their best players to SEC schools in the portal, the Boilermakers went 1-11 and 0-9 in the Big Ten. They allowed at least 45 points in six of their 12 games, and their losses came by an average of 31 points. Walters was fired following the season. F

Stanford Troy Taylor 6-18 Taylor is in a tough situation. Stanford is already one of the tougher places to win in the Power Four, and after his first season, he had to oversee a move to the ACC (and the opposite coast). While the conference and schedule changed, the results didn't. The Cardinal went 3-9 again, and the only reason they had one fewer conference loss is because the ACC plays fewer conference games than the Pac-12 did. D