Utah State has hired New Mexico coach Bronco Mendenhall, the university announced Friday. The 58-year-old coaching veteran is coming off a 5-7 record in his first year with the Lobos and has a 140-88 record across 18 seasons.



"Bronco is one of the most experienced coaches in college football. His leadership, proven track record, and deep understanding of the game make him the ideal choice to elevate our program," USU athletic director Diana Sabau said in a statement. "Bronco's success goes far beyond football. He has a deep connection and care for growing young men. His student-athletes are proven leaders. He has consistently built programs that emphasize character, discipline, and excellence in every aspect of their lives."

The hire marks Mendenhall's return to his home state of Utah after he previously led BYU to a 99-43 record, two Mountain West titles and bowl appearances in all 11 seasons he was at the helm of the program. After BYU, Mendenhall took the Virginia job and went 36-38 with a 22-27 mark in ACC play over six seasons. When he stepped down from the Cavaliers in 2021, Mendenhall did not rule out a return to coaching but sounded like a man needing a break.

"I've been a head coach for 17 years in a row. I was an assistant 11 before then, and I was a graduate assistant two years before then," Mendenhall said at the time. "That's 31 years straight of football. My wife and I will have been married 25 years in March. All we've known together is the rhythm of a football season."

Mendenhall returned the sidelines in 2024 at New Mexico. He led the Lobos to a 5-7 record -- the team's best record since 2016 -- in his lone season with the program. The Lobos started the season 0-4 before winning five of their next seven, including an upset over then-No. 18 Washington State. It was New Mexico's first win over a ranked team since 2003.

New Mexico had a chance to get to a bowl game for the first time since 2016 with a win in the season finale at Hawaii but lost 38-30.

Utah State fired Blake Anderson in July when it claimed he failed to properly report a case and contacted a potential domestic violence victim and witness after an Aggies football player was arrested. Defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling, 33, served as interim coach for the 2024 season. The Aggies were 4-8 under his watch, their worst record for a full season (USU went 1-5 in 2020) since 2016.