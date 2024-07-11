Garcia (elbow) covered 1.1 innings while striking out two and giving up four earned runs on three hits and one walk in his latest rehab start last Thursday with Double-A Corpus Christi.

After tossing a perfect inning in his first rehab outing June 28 in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Garcia was much less sharp while jumping up three levels for his second rehab start. While he spotted 21 of his 31 pitches for strikes in the start and hit 94 miles per hour with his fastball, his command wasn't on point, as he served up two home runs among the three hits he allowed. Due to effects of Hurricane Beryl in Texas, Garcia's rehab program has been slowed down this week, though he's scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, according to MLB.com. If all goes well with the side session, Garcia could then make his third rehab start as soon as this weekend.