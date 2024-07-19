Murfee (elbow) resumed throwing bullpen sessions off a full mound June 21, MLB.com reports.

Murfee had previously been limited to throwing off the slope of the mound, but he's since taken a step forward in his recovery last July's Tommy John surgery by tossing pitches atop the bump. He had been limited to throwing fastballs during his initial bullpen sessions, but it's possible he's been able to incorporate more breaking pitches in the month since being cleared for mound work. Murfee could be cleared to face hitters at some point shortly after the All-Star break and still has a chance at returning from the 60-day injured list later in the second half of the season.