Soderstrom suffered a stress reaction but not a fracture of his wrist according to recent tests and is currently donning a splint, MLB.com reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay expressed relief at the test results, which he described as the best-case scenario for the promising rookie. Soderstrom is slated to wear the splint for up to 10 days before beginning a regimen of strengthening exercises as the next step in his recovery. Given the nature of the injury, he appears likely to require more than a minimum-length stay on the injured list.